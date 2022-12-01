Read full article on original website
Reformers take 6 of 14 UAW board seats, could win majority
DETROIT — Reform-minded candidates won several races as members of the United Auto Workers union voted on their leaders in an election that stemmed from a federal bribery and embezzlement scandal involving former union officials. In unofficial results posted early Sunday on a federal court-appointed monitor's website, challengers took...
