Read full article on original website
Related
This Upstate New York Airport Was Deemed USA’s “Most Stressful”
It's one of the most stressful times of year for many reasons, but one being that many are doing a lot of traveling during the upcoming holiday season. Crowded airport terminals, long lines at security, delays and cancellations are coming. Wouldn't it be nice to know what airports you should AVOID during this busy time of year?
Proposed New York toll rate increase faces pushback
If passed, E-Zpass holders would see a 5% increase starting in 2024. Toll by Mail rates would go up 75%.
Want to Own the ‘Cheers’ Bar? Your Big Chance in the Capital Region is Here!
For 11 seasons and 275 episodes, everybody knew the name of the hit sitcom, Cheers. Though it went off-the-air in 1993, nearly 30 years ago, the Cheers brand is still easily recognizable. A numbers of bars around the country have borrowed the name and logo to help develop their businesses, and an establishment in Johnstown, New York did exactly that.
WNYT
Glens Falls-based company raises $100k for area non-profits
Non-profits across the Capital Region are getting big money thanks to the Arrow Family of Companies. The company’s annual “Thankful Campaign” raised $100,000 to be split by 20 different non-profits. The Arrow Family of Companies includes Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, Saratoga National Bank and...
newyorkalmanack.com
Ballston Spa’s Hides-Franklin Spring: Some History
Some mineral springs quickly failed, others were opened to the public, and still others were bottled and sold around the country. Perhaps the most successful bottling operation involved the Hides-Franklin Spring. This business is probably one of the few in the country to be founded by a spirit. A Ballston Spa blacksmith and member of the Spiritualist Society named Samuel Hides purchased a farm on Malta Avenue between Hyde Boulevard and Columbia Avenue.
New York State Auction Coming to Albany; Want A Police Car?
Have you ever wanted to own a New York State Police vehicle? Not a knockoff or copycat car, I am talking about actual vehicles that our Troopers used while on duty. Now is your chance but why stop with a police car? How about a van, plow truck or city bus?
wutv29.com
Thruway executive director resigning in December as Thruway considers toll hike
ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — A brand new update on a You Paid For It report. As the New York State Thruway Authority plans to potentially raise the cost of tolls, its executive director is planning to resign. CBS6 is learning that Matthew Driscoll is planning to step down as...
This Clifton Park Store Celebrates Christmas and New York, Year Round
One of New York States most impressive stores for Christmas shopping is right here in the Capital Region but the holiday decorations are just part of the attraction. That is saying a lot when we also have Macy's Herald Square kicking off the season this Thanksgiving with their annual parade. Don't forget FAO Schwarz, now located at Rockefeller Center. What do we have Upstate that these 2 stores don't.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Let the Excite-MINT Begin at Stewart’s Shops
UPSTATE NEW YORK — Just in time for the holiday season, Stewart’s Shops limited-edition Peppermint Stick Ice Cream is back. This peppermint flavored ice cream with red and green mints is now available in half gallons at all Stewart’s Shops. And the true sign that the holidays...
Why is the NYS Thruway Authority proposing toll hikes?
The New York State Thruway Authority is marking the first step in a long process on Monday when they'll vote on whether they want to move forward with proposed toll hikes.
theupstater.com
Oak Hill & Vicinity: The DeWitts
According to J.G. Borthwick writing in Beer’s “History of Greene County”: The first actual settlement commenced within the borders of the town [of Durham] was made at Oak Hill, by Lucas DeWitt, John Plank, Hendrick. Plank. …Lucas DeWitt Jr. was the son of Lucas DeWitt, who lived in the town of Hurley, Ulster County…. The exact date of this settlement cannot now be given: but it is certain that it was several years before the Revolution — probably about 1770, or 1772. Lucas DeWitt Jr. took possession of the farm now owned by his grandson, Israel DeWitt. His first house (a log building) occupied the plot of ground now used as a garden by his descendants. This settlement was found to be on a patent granted by George III to Colonel Richard Mainland. The patent was granted June 23, 1767. By the terms of Mr. DeWitt’s lease, he was to pay a rent of “one ear of corn, and proportion of the King’s rent per year for five years.”
How is This Upstate NY Airport the Most Stressful in Entire US?
As we gear up for holiday travel, here's something to keep in mind. Traveling always has some stress involved, but a study was done that identified the most stressful airports in the United States. Two New York airports made the list but surprisingly this Upstate New York airport landed at #1!
Collar City Mushrooms brings mushroom magic with Troy farm
Avery Stempel is the Founder and Primary Pleurotus of Collar City Mushrooms. The Troy-based location serves as an indoor urban vertical mushroom farm, production facility, mycological education center, and community gathering space.
7 Interesting Facts About the Capital Region’s Twin Bridges
Are you one of the thousands that cross the 'twins' each day? Heading North to Lake George or heading South to Albany? Most of us from the Capital Region refer to the bridge spanning the Mohawk River as the Twin Bridges or simply the 'twins' but there is much more to this landmark.
wamc.org
Saratoga Springs officials meet with bar owners to discuss downtown security
The City of Saratoga Springs is seeking input from bar and restaurant owners as it looks for ways to curb late-night violence downtown. On Thursday afternoon, Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino and Mayor Ron Kim, both Democrats, met with a coalition of bar and restaurant owners. “We’re trying...
urbancny.com
Governor Hochul Announces Launch of Holiday Toy, Coat and School Supply Drive To Benefit New Yorkers In Need
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that New York’s annual statewide holiday donation drive to benefit families in need across New York will begin on December 1, 2022. Donations of new unwrapped toys, coats and school supplies are being sought to assist community-based organizations during the holiday giving season. “This...
'Stay Strong Michael' blood drive in Chatham highlights how donations save lives
The blood drive honors Michael DiMaggio, who was struck by a car in 2014 when he was 11 years old.
Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office donates money for toys
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office got into the holiday spirit, donating over $6,000 to the county Youth Department. It’s part of the $12,000 raised so far through their “No Shave November” fundraiser, which runs until February. Another portion of the funds raised will go to the START Children’s Center and all […]
WNYT
“I’m not a monster.” Granville woman speaks up after dozens of her horses were seized
Only on 13: A Washington County woman is telling her side of the story after dozens of her horses were seized in September. Since then, Wendy Murphy said she’s been called a monster. Her attorney, Tucker Stanclift said he questions the validity of how all the pieces of the...
Otter Holds Albany in its Fearful Grip
Albany just can't seem to get a break from these animals. Last month the city had a rogue bunny. This time around, an otter has citizens fleeing in terror. The Albany Water Department sent out a tweet warning the good people of Albany about this furry fiend:. Thinking of going...
Comments / 0