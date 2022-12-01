ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

News Briefs: December 2

Late last week, Greenwich Fire units were dispatched for a box alarm reporting smoke in a multi-family house. Engine 3 was on scene within minutes of dispatch to find smoke in the house and confirmed a working basement fire. Units extinguished the basement fire and all occupants were able to self evacuate. No injuries were reported. The GFD Fire Marshals Division is investigating the cause.
Historian to discuss The Great Ledger Records of the Town of Greenwich

On Monday, December 5, the Horseneck Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Greenwich Library will host an evening talk with author Missy Wolfe, an avid historical researcher who has spent well over a decade researching and writing about Greenwich history. This popular historian will discuss her new...
GREENWICH, CT
Waterbury-Oxford Airport – Part II

Waterbury-Oxford Airport runways are shown c. 1970 (left) and in the mid-1970s (right). The cross-wind runway seen above has since been removed. (Photos courtesy Airport Manager Matthew Kelly). By DR. ROBERT L. RAFFORD. The road to building an airport in Oxford was not a smooth one. Before Oxford residents voted...
OXFORD, CT
Some CT school districts seek waiver from state reading program

School districts in Milford and Shelton are seeking waivers to the state's Right to Read Act — and this might be only the beginning of what could be a line of schools planning to opt out of the state legislation. The Right to Read Act, according to state education...
MILFORD, CT
CIAC football semifinal recap: Close games, wild finishes

Follow along for updates from each of the 12 CIAC high school football semifinals. Click on the headers above to be brought to a specific class. Pete Paguaga, Sean Patrick Bowley and Mike Fornabaio all contributed to this report. All games start at 12:30 p.m. CLASS LL. No. 8 TRUMBULL...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Fairfield County City Says Goodbye To Historic Bridge

Soon one of Fairfield County's most recognizable bridges will be gone when it's demolished for safety reasons.The historic Pleasure Beach Bridge located in Bridgeport which once connected the city’s East Side of Bridgeport to the small island will be getting demolished within the next few weeks, ci…
Foodie Favorites: 5 must-try dishes in Connecticut!

(WTNH) — What’s the difference between pizza and apizza? Well, ask any Nutmegger and they should know, especially if they’re from New Haven. There are certain foods that Connecticut is known for, even dishes that the state invented! News 8 put together this list of delectable dishes that all Connecticut citizens should try, at least […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
120th Precinct commander Tania Kinsella named executive officer of Patrol Services Bureau, among 17 other NYPD appointments

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD announced several new key appointments within police leadership on Friday — one involving a commanding officer on Staten Island. Inspector Tania Kinsella, currently the commander of the 120th Precinct, was named executive officer of Patrol Services Bureau by Police Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Greenwich, December 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Glastonbury High School football team will have a game with Greenwich High School on December 04, 2022, 09:30:00.
GREENWICH, CT
57-Year-Old Woman Wanted In Suffolk County For Burglary, Grand Larceny Nabbed In Connecticut

A woman wanted for larceny she allegedly committed on New York was caught in Connecticut, police said. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, around 6:30 p.m., police in New York and the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office on Long Island notified Connecticut State Police that they held an active arrest warrant for 57-year-old Middlesex County resident Jacqueline Jewett of Westbrook, police said.

