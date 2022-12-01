(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are looking for a man who they say lit a garbage dumpster on fire and tried to spread that fire to a nearby store.According to DPD, a man was seen setting fire to the dumpster Tuesday night behind the Wonder Super Food Market on Shoemaker Street. Police said the man then walked to the building and poured a flammable liquid on the store. He tried to set it on fire, but it failed to ignite.Police said the man is between the ages of 55 and 60, and appears to be around 6 feet tall with a medium build. He was wearing a black hat, green coat, and blue jeans at the time.Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's arson unit at 313-628-2900 or call Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

2 DAYS AGO