DPD asks for public's help in searching for missing 68-year-old man
The Detroit Police Department is asking for the public's help in searching for a 68-year-old who has been missing since Friday evening.
Southfield police searching for missing 16-year-old boy
DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a missing Southfield teen. Jalen Duncan left his Southfield residence voluntarily sometime overnight between Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. He was last seen wearing a red Nike jogging suit. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jalen Duncan should...
Police: Alleged burglar fatally shot by man who came home on Detroit's west side
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was fatally shot while allegedly breaking into a home early on Saturday, according to police. The Detroit Police Department said the home was on the 12000 block of Archdale Street near Fenkell Avenue. The man was allegedly breaking into the home around 3:30 a.m. when a 29-year-old man came home.
Detroit police: 29-year-old man fatally shoots man allegedly breaking into his home
A man who was allegedly trying to break into a home on Detroit’s west side over the weekend has been shot and killed. The case is still under investigation.
Detroit police seek suspect who robbed person at drive-up ATM
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are searching for a suspect who robbed a person on the city's west side. The robbery happened at a drive-up ATM in the area of 7 Mile and Wyoming. Photos released by Detroit police show the suspect approaching and holding the victim at gunpoint.
22-year-old woman found lying dead on sidewalk after Pontiac shooting, cash reward offered for tips
Police were called to a home on Columbia Avenue in Pontiac shortly before 4:30 a.m. Sunday on the report of shots fired, and found a 22-year-old woman dead on the sidewalk.
2 people injured in shooting at Olympia Coney Island in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that injured two people early Sunday morning. The shooting happened around 5:10 a.m. at Olympia Coney Island on Harper near Chalmers in Detroit. Police say there was an altercation between two men inside the Coney Island restaurant. At some point,...
Man killed in Greektown for elevator etiquette • driver with body in trunk ID'd • gentlemen's club shooting
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A mother is grieving after police say her son was killed for holding the elevator door and letting a group of women on before the suspect, the driver with the missing Tennessee woman's body in the trunk was identified, and justice is wanted for an aspiring rapper who was killed outside of the Truth Gentlemen's Club: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
A Detroit father was fatally shot by a man for letting a group of women enter an elevator first. His mother wants his assailant caught: 'My son was just being a gentleman'
"Turn yourself in. Turn yourself in, because you have hurt so many people," Rosalind Hearst said as the suspect remains at large.
Detroit police officer shocked by live wire while responding to traffic crash on city's west side
A police officer is recovering after she came into contact with a live wire on Friday while at the scene of a car crash that injured five people in Detroit, authorities said.
22-year-old man in critical condition after drive-by shootout in Warren — police searching for suspects
Police are actively investigating a midday shooting in Warren after a man was hit in the stomach by gunfire from a vehicle on Saturday. Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer told WWJ that the incident occurred around 12:25 p.m
Detroit police seek suspects linked to non-fatal shooting of 19-year-old female on city’s east side
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about two suspects linked to a non-fatal shooting of a 19-year-old female on the city’s east side. The incident occurred Friday (Nov. 18) at 3 p.m. in the 18100 block of Cornwall Street in Detroit, where the 19-year-old victim and a 25-year-old man were sitting in a vehicle. The two alleged male suspects approached and fired shots, striking the female.
Man tries to set Detroit store on fire, police say
(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are looking for a man who they say lit a garbage dumpster on fire and tried to spread that fire to a nearby store.According to DPD, a man was seen setting fire to the dumpster Tuesday night behind the Wonder Super Food Market on Shoemaker Street. Police said the man then walked to the building and poured a flammable liquid on the store. He tried to set it on fire, but it failed to ignite.Police said the man is between the ages of 55 and 60, and appears to be around 6 feet tall with a medium build. He was wearing a black hat, green coat, and blue jeans at the time.Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's arson unit at 313-628-2900 or call Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.
1 in serious condition after drive-by shooting in Warren — police searching for suspects
Police are actively investigating a midday shooting in Warren after a man was hit in the stomach by gunfire from a vehicle on Saturday. Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer told WWJ that the incident occurred around 12:25 p.m
Detroit family of 7 loses everything in house fire
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A family of 7 is struggling after losing everything in a house fire on Detroit's west side. The fire broke out Sunday afternoon in the family's washroom. "It was in the washroom this furnace is inside the washroom, and I don’t know if the furnace exploded or what," said Catrena Thomas, the children's Grandmother.
Detroit police officer shocked by live wire responding to car crash; 5 injured
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit police officer was shocked by a live wire responding to a car crash where five people were injured on the city's west side. The female officer is expected to recover and is in stable condition, according to a spokesperson with the Detroit Police Department. All five people - including a 12-year-old are also listed in stable.
2 shot at, hurt while driving on 10 Mile Road in Southfield, police say
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Two people were shot and injured while driving on 10 Mile Road in Southfield late Thursday night. Southfield police say that at about 11:15 p.m. on Dec. 1, a male and a female were driving eastbound on 10 Mile Road near Greenfield Road when they were shot at.
Detroit police seek person of interest linked to fatal shooting on city’s west side
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about a person of interest linked to a fatal shooting on the city’s west side. The incident occurred Wednesday (Nov. 23) at 11:30 a.m., in the 9200 block of Pierson Street in Detroit, where the alleged suspect fired shots, striking and fatally wounding the 18-year-old male victim.
1-year-old dies after falling down steps while watched by babysitter, DPD investigates
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Metro Detroit family's 1-year-old daughter is dead, and Detroit police are investigating. The tragic death of Justice Starks happened after she was injured while being watched by a friend of the family - but police say there are plenty of unanswered questions. "We’ve been meeting...
