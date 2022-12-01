Read full article on original website
SEC Championship Game victory a microcosm of Georgia Bulldogs' football season
Top-ranked Georgia’s 50-30 throttling of then-No. 14 LSU in the SEC title game was a microcosm of the Bulldogs’ football season that has them 13-0 for the first time in school history. “Our team kind of played this game like they played the whole season,” coach Kirby Smart...
BREAKING: Georgia Lands Massive Commitment From 5-star
Samuel M'Pemba was quite possibly UGAs top remaining target in the 2023 class. Today, he committed to Georgia. Along with UGA, M'Pemba recently released a final group with Florida, Miami, and Tennessee. None of them could conquer the dawgs.
Portal Open: How UGA Could Utilize the Transfer Portal
For better or for worse, the CFB world is constantly changing. The transfer portal is one of the new developments to burst onto the scene in recent years, and it has drastically changed roster management at each level.
Dutchtown football's historic season ends with semifinal loss at Ware County
WAYCROSS — Dutchtown saw its football season come to an end Friday night with a 31-7 loss to Ware County in the semifinals of the Class AAAAA state playoffs. The game at Memorial Stadium was a matchup of ranked teams and region champions with two of the top-rated defenses in the state’s third-largest classification, but the top-ranked Gators (13-0) prevailed on their home field to advance to next Saturday’s state championship game where they will face Warner Robins for the title at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta.
