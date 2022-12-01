Read full article on original website
Switzerland Equalizes Score in First Half of Group G Finale
Switzerland wasted no time in Friday’s Group G finale against Serbia. In the 19th minute, Xherdan Shaqiri put La Nati on the board with the first goal of the game. In a great effort down the field and impressive passing within the box, Switzerland’s Ricardo Rodriguez flicked it over to Djibril Sow, who took his time and passed to Shaqiri for a dart straight into the goal past Serbian goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.
Uruguay Defeats Ghana, Eliminated from World Cup by Tiebreakers
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. It was a bittersweet 2022 World Cup ending for Uruguay after its win over Ghana in the last Group H game. Despite the 2-0 win, the Sky Blue did...
France Advances to World Cup Quarterfinals With Convincing Win Over Poland
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The defending World Cup champions are moving onto the quarterfinals. France earned a dominant 3-1 win over Poland in a round of 16 match at Al Thumama Stadium in...
Olivier Giroud Passes Thierry Henry as France's All-Time Goals Leader
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. France has a new all-time leading goalscorer. Olivier Giroud earned the title with a late first-half goal in his country’s World Cup round of 16 match against Poland on...
Raheem Sterling's Home Robbed in England, Left Qatar to See Family
Raheem Sterling left England’s World Cup squad ahead of its round of 16 matchup against Senegal on Sunday after a robbery occurred at his London home on Saturday night. It is believed that the intruders were armed and that Sterling’s family were inside the home when the robbery occurred, according to The Athletic.
Argentina Own Goal Gives Australia Life, Still Leads 2-1
Right as the light was beginning to dim on Australia’s 2022 World Cup run, the Socceroos turned up the heat. In the 77th minute, Australia’s Craig Goodwin scored and brought the yellow shirts back to life. The goal actually counted as an own goal against Argentina’s Enzo Fernandez.
Uruguay Players Angrily Follow Refs Into Tunnel After World Cup Elimination
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. To say the least, Uruguay players were heartbroken after their 2-0 win vs. Ghana which did not convert into advancement into the 2022 World Cup round of 16. So...
England Seeks Win Over Senegal in 2022 World Cup Round of 16: Here's How to Watch
After 48 group stage games, the round of 16 has officially commenced. To finish off the action on Sunday, England will battle Senegal in the knockout stage for a chance to further advance in the tournament. England finished the group stage at the top of the Group B leaderboard, beating...
Garth 'excited' for the 'next step up' after 'moving across the world'
"I knew what I was giving up but at the same time I knew the strength of the domestic system [in Australia]"
Lionel Messi's Goals for Argentina in 2022 FIFA World Cup
This might be Lionel Messi’s last time competing in a FIFA World Cup, and there’s no doubt he is making the most of his time on the pitch this tournament. Argentina dominated the group stage of the 2022 World Cup, placing first in Group C’s standings, beating out Poland and ultimately eliminating Mexico and Saudi Arabia from advancing in the tournament.
Daley Blind Doubles Netherlands' Lead Over USMNT Before Halftime
The United States' 2022 World Cup hopes just took a big dent. Right before halftime of the USMNT's round of 16 contest against the Netherlands on Saturday, Dutch defender Daley Blind made it 2-0 in added time. Similar to how Memphis Depay opened the scoring in the 10th minute, Denzel...
Round of 16 Set as South Korea, Portugal and Switzerland Advance: World Cup Day 13 in Photos
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The Round of 16 is set for the 2022 Qatar World Cup after Brazil and Switzerland were the last teams to make it through on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.
How Many Substitutions Are Allowed in World Cup Knockout Stages?
The 2022 World Cup is intensifying as the knockout stages get underway. In group stage play, games end after 90 minutes plus stoppage time, and each team is awarded a point for their efforts. However, that’s not the case if the game is even in the knockout rounds. In this...
What Is the Knockout Round Schedule at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?
After a rigorous two weeks filled with underdogs, dark horses, big wins and devastating let-downs, the 2022 FIFA World Cup is officially on to its second phase: the knockout round. We will no longer see four-game slates each and every day like we did during the group rounds, but that...
