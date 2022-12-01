Bodies of thousands of endangered seals washed up along the Caspian Sea coast in southern Russia, sparking concerns among experts.Thousands of dead seals were spotted on Sunday at Russia’s republic of Dagestan along the Caspian Sea, with officials confirming the count so far to be at 2,500, state-run news agency RIA Novosti reported citing authorities in the North Caucasus region.The authorities were still counting more bodies on Sunday with numbers expected to rise further. Earlier, authorities reported finding some 700 dead seals. The Dagestan region’s ministry of natural resources and environment wrote on Telegram that a large number of seals...

