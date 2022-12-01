ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Debra Smith
3d ago

but they wanted to protect sister and release her name until they were pressured to do so. Girl they don't care nothing about you or your son, their actions are speaking.

702girl
3d ago

I guess you didn't want to know?? Girl get a hold of yourself!! And stop blaming others!! Leave him with some dignity and take care of yourself and your son!!

People

Nia Long Says Son Kez, 11, Wasn't 'Having an Easy Time' amid Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal

Ime Udoka, who shares son Kez with fiancée Nia Long, was suspended from his role as head coach of the Boston Celtics in September following an alleged affair with a female staff member Nia Long is opening up about how her young son took the news of Ime Udoka's cheating scandal. In a wide-ranging interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress shared that her and fiancé Udoka's 11-year-old son Kez "was not having an easy time" amid the controversy surrounding Udoka. "I went home to be with my son,...
Yardbarker

NBA Fan Thinks Drake Knew About Chris Paul And Kim Kardashian Affair

Chris Paul is the man of the hour in the NBA and not precisely because of his good displays or the fact that the Phoenix Suns rank 1st in the Western Conference. The legendary point guard has been known for making a big impact on every team he's been on, but this time, he's on the news for a completely different reason.
Black Enterprise

Nia Long Seemingly Moves Into ‘New Places And Spaces’ After Cheating Scandal With Ime Udoka

The year may not have been an ideal one for actress Nia Long, but it seems as if it’s ending on a positive note. In a recent social media post, the Boyz N The Hood actress displayed what looked like new surroundings and captioned the photo: “Thankful for the gift of new places and spaces.” The post was deleted shortly after it appeared on her Instagram account, but was captured by The Shade Room.
HipHopDX.com

Bobby Shmurda Threatens NBA YoungBoy During Twitter Feud: 'I'm 2 & 0 For The Year'

NBA YoungBoy and Bobby Shmurda got into a war of words on social media on Sunday (November 27), during which Bobby threatened the Baton Rouge rapper, along with Wack 100 and Akademiks. The spat appeared to stem from Rowdy Rebel’s recent appearance on Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion, where the...
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Lakers eyeing big trade with Bulls

Though it is not the 1991 NBA Finals, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Bulls could be linking up again. On an episode Friday of his self-titled podcast, ESPN’s Zach Lowe revealed the the Lakers have had some “internal discussions” about the possibility of a big trade with the Bulls. According to the proposed framework, the Lakers would send Russell Westbrook and their first-round draft picks in 2027 and 2029 to the Bulls for DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic.
