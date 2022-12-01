Stafford remains among top counties n the nation with reaffirmation of Aaa bond status. Stafford County remains among an elite group of counties across the United States with triple AAA bond ratings as Moody’s Investors Service reaffirmed its Aaa bond rating recently. As of January 2022, 49 counties and 31 cities across the nation have a AAA bond rating from all three major rating agencies – Moody’s, Fitch Ratings and Standard & Poor’s. Moody’s Investors Service initially gave Stafford an Aaa rating in 2018, citing Stafford’s healthy financial position as well as its emphasis on strategically planning for the future, reaffirming the rating each year since. Stafford previously received AAA bond ratings from Fitch Ratings in October 2016 and Standard & Poor’s in July 2015, both of which the County has maintained.

