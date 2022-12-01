Read full article on original website
Massachusetts Residents, Get Ready for The Ultimate Christmas Light Display!
It's the most wonderful time of the year! At least I think so. Everyone's scrabbling to Christmas shop and get ready for busiest time of the year. Christmas that is. After shopping, why not take a break and appreciate this awesome holiday light display!. Where may you ask?. Look no...
Mass.’ largest used bookstore started in a basement. Now it’s 13,000 square feet
Upon first viewing, the store’s interior resembles a supermarket. Rather than food, this store’s shelves are occupied with volumes of food for thought. The Used Book Superstore reigns as the largest used bookstore in Massachusetts. Located in Burlington and the home of 100,000 books, the bookstore started small before it opened in August 2008.
‘It’s a Christmas miracle’: Missing cat found 8 weeks later in RI
Two countries, nearly 5,000 miles and eight weeks later, a stray cat from Greece has finally made it to his forever home.
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Massachusetts Thrift Shops Worth Visiting
Thrift stores are a great way to save money while buying household goods and clothing. Not only do these stores allow you to find great deals on the items you are looking for, they also benefit many charities. One charity in particular that benefits from Thrift Shop of Boston's donations is the Home for Little Wanderers.
WNYT
Berkshires man paying it forward at local Cumberland Farms
A man in the Berkshires is asking others to pay it forward. Rob Ball tells NewsChannel 13 he will go to the Cumberland Farms on 1st Street in Pittsfield from time to time and chat with one of the clerks for an hour or so. While there, he also pays...
What Was That Boom Heard Around the Seacoast Thursday Night?
A loud boom was heard by many on Thursday night around the Seacoast region, according to reports posted to the Rockingham Alert Facebook page. Commenters flooded the page with reports of hearing the noise around 10:45 p.m., with reports coming in from Danville, Kingston, Exeter, Hampton, Brentwood, Fremont, Atkinson, Somersworth, and Greenland. Some heard it happen several times.
This Small Connecticut Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Connecticut, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic beaches to hilly alpines and an incredible amount of charming towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Nutmeg State?
fallriverreporter.com
Bridge to be dedicated this weekend to Massachusetts Sergeant Michael Chesna who was killed in the line of duty
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will join Transportation Secretary & CEO Jamey Tesler and state and local elected officials on Saturday, December 3, at 2:00 p.m. for an event dedicating the Sergeant Michael C. Chesna First Responders Bridge in Weymouth. The new bridge, which carries Route 18 over the MBTA Old Colony Railroad, was recently completed as part of the $78 million Weymouth-Abington Route 18 Reconstruction and Widening Project.
What’s the Most Snow MA Has Received in a 24 Hour Period?
Massachusetts residents are all too familiar with big snowstorms, frigid temperatures, and power outages. As a matter of fact, Massachusetts residents can expect to freeze their buns off this winter and you can get more details by going here. Big Snowstorms Come with the Territory of Being a Massachusetts Resident.
fallriverreporter.com
Suspects in catalytic converter thefts in Rhode Island and Massachusetts accused of thousands in damages
Police in Massachusetts have captured a trio that they believe are responsible for at least $12,000 in damage due to stealing catalytic converters in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts. According to Mark Dubois, Police Chief in Braintree, dispatch received an alarm call from a business on Wood Road. After a...
5 Reasons Pineapple Does NOT Belong on Pizza in Massachusetts Ever!
There's no disputing that pretty much EVERYONE loves pizza! That much, we can agree on. Unfortunately, there are certain toppings that really just do NOT belong on pizza. And the one topping that does not and should never go on pizza is pineapple! Some will agree with me, but those who don't will be outraged that I had the nerve to type that. That is well within their right as this is a vastly polarizing topic. So, let's discuss why this is...
New England is home to 2 of the best ski towns in North America, according to USA Today readers
The best ski towns are located in New Hampshire and Vermont. New England has some of the best ski towns, resorts, and services on the continent, according to USA Today readers. The publication released a list of the 10 best ski towns in North America on Friday as part of...
Do Massachusetts Residents Legally Have to Shovel Snow Off Their Sidewalk?
We're not technically into the winter season, which doesn't officially start until December 21, but Massachusetts residents know mother nature pays no attention to the calendar. Massachusetts already saw its first measurable snowfall in November and even though it didn't last long we know more is on the horizon. Shoveling...
Which Berkshires Town Was Named a ‘Best Small Town in Massachusetts’?
For anyone living in the Berkshires, you definitely realize how lucky we are in our region of the state. Everything from the scenery, history, and cozy feel of each city and town throughout the Berkshires helps the region establish its particular identity within the Massachusetts. But did you realize that we have a town here that recently named as a 'Best Small Town in Massachusetts'?
Meteorological winter starts December 1, what the winter forecast shows for Massachusetts
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko is working for you with a look at when winter will officially arrive.
This Massachusetts Lake Has The Longest Name Ever
We all remember the first time we heard the word supercalifragilisticexpialidocious. Ahh yes, one of the most memorable parts of the iconic movie "Mary Poppins". The made up word the kids loved to say back in the day was 34 letters long. What Is The Longest Word In The English...
Massachusetts Born Celebrity’s Net Worth for 2022 is a Cool $400 Million
We have recently started a series of posts looking at Berkshire County and Massachusetts celebrities that have some pretty amazing net worths. A few months back, we kicked it off with Berkshire County resident James Taylor who has a pretty impressive net worth which you can read about by going here.
MA Residents Are Invited To A Virtual Session On Autism
Kate Swenson is an author, an activist and a parent of a child with autism. "" through her youngster's diagnosis and the emotional toll this has taken on her family as this new chapter in life has been gut wrenching on a personal basis. Writing the book was a personal catharsis for her as this was a story that was necessary to be told and now you'll have the opportunity to ask questions regarding her strenuous experience.
These Deadly Tragedies Are Still On The Rise In Massachusetts
I have some troubling statistics to share with you, Berkshire County. And I say "troubling" because, for a number of years, the number of these deadly accidents were decreasing. However, starting approximately two-and-a-half years ago, those numbers started rising again. What am I referring to? Pedestrian fatalities. The numbers continue...
Boston 25 News WFXT
Mass. man to pay for his grandchildren’s education after winning big lottery prize
NORWOOD, Mass. — A Massachusetts man plans to pay for his grandchildren’s education after recently winning a big lottery prize on a scratch ticket he bought at a grocery store. Medi Pulaha, of Norwood, won a prize of $4 million on the “$4,000,000 Spectacular” instant ticket game....
