KUOW

At trial, police say Sheriff Ed Troyer summoned them, again, that same night

Testimony in the trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer sometimes veered into the absurd Thursday, as police witnesses described investigating the possible “malicious” throwing of a newspaper, and another officer admitted to having called the sheriff “a douchebag” for dragging them into a high-profile incident.
Chronicle

Worker Shoveling Snow Killed in Snohomish County Hit-and-Run

A 50-year-old man died Saturday morning when he was hit by a car while shoveling snow outside an RV sales business along Highway 99 south of Everett, according to the Washington State Patrol. WSP Trooper Kelsey Harding said the northbound driver of a beige 2006 Pontiac G6 sedan left the...
thejoltnews.com

I-5 carjacker of semi-truck identified

Authorities have identified the man who was shot dead by police after hijacking a truck on I-5, later charging at officers while wielding a knife. The Mason County Sheriff’s Office said the subject had been identified as Neil A Costin, a 32-year-old man from British Columbia. The Royal Canadian...
KING 5

Man arrested in attemped rape of Madison Valley spa owner

SEATTLE — The man suspected in the attempted rape of a Madison Valley spa owner was arrested Thursday. Jordan Alexander, 33, was taken into custody near the University of Washington bookstore, according to the Seattle Police Department. Seattle police officers were in the area for an unrelated protest and spotted him on the street before arresting him.
q13fox.com

Snowfall in Pierce County; Sheriff urges folks to stay indoors or drive carefully

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Snow is coming down in the South Sound, and the Pierce County Sheriff's Office is urging folks to stay indoors. "We're going to keep this short," the sheriff's office tweeted. "If you're able to stay home today, please do." Already, fire officials say several cars have...
Tri-City Herald

Dad found daughter dead in home 24 years ago. DNA just led to an arrest, WA cops say

A father came home from vacation in 1998 and found his 19-year-old daughter dead, but a suspect was never identified, authorities in Washington said. DNA testing helped identify the suspect 24 years after Jennifer Brinkman was killed, the Marysville Police Department said in a news release. Brinkman stayed behind at...
q13fox.com

6 suspects charged in North Sound drug trafficking operation

SEATTLE - Six suspects have been federally charged in connection to a Mexico-based drug trafficking operation in the North Sound. According to the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office, a drug task force and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) were investigating the operation, which they say trafficked drugs in Whatcom, Skagit and Snohomish counties.
MyNorthwest.com

I-90 near Easton is open in both directions following a 15-car crash

A 15-car collision near Easton that forced the closure of I-90 eastbound has now been cleared, the Washington Department of Transportation reported Sunday night. The highway was closed at milepost 34 near North Bend. The highway opened sooner than expected. So far there have been no major injuries reported. It...
The Stranger

King County Sucks at Tackling Organized Retail Theft

This week, Attorney General Bob Ferguson said he will ask the State Legislature for $1.5 million to create an Organized Retail Theft Unit, echoing claims from some in the retail industry that theft rings represent a $70 billion problem nationally. But according to other analysts in the retail industry, that...
KXL

Are Your Kids In Danger From NW Government?

On this First Amendment Friday, consider the crazy dangerous environment adults have chosen for our kids. In Portland last night, two fentanyl overdose calls in 15 minutes Deaths in Oregon up 600% the last two years. In Seattle, police find a naked man, armed with a gun, near an elementary...

