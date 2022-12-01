Read full article on original website
Related
King County retail theft arrests spike 100% as businesses seek accountability
SEATTLE — The King County Prosecutor's Office said it is seeing a dramatic increase in retail thefts being charged. Local businesses say they’re experiencing more break-ins than ever before. “We’ve been in business for 17 years and we have two locations and up until this last year, we’ve...
KUOW
At trial, police say Sheriff Ed Troyer summoned them, again, that same night
Testimony in the trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer sometimes veered into the absurd Thursday, as police witnesses described investigating the possible “malicious” throwing of a newspaper, and another officer admitted to having called the sheriff “a douchebag” for dragging them into a high-profile incident.
Chronicle
Worker Shoveling Snow Killed in Snohomish County Hit-and-Run
A 50-year-old man died Saturday morning when he was hit by a car while shoveling snow outside an RV sales business along Highway 99 south of Everett, according to the Washington State Patrol. WSP Trooper Kelsey Harding said the northbound driver of a beige 2006 Pontiac G6 sedan left the...
thejoltnews.com
I-5 carjacker of semi-truck identified
Authorities have identified the man who was shot dead by police after hijacking a truck on I-5, later charging at officers while wielding a knife. The Mason County Sheriff’s Office said the subject had been identified as Neil A Costin, a 32-year-old man from British Columbia. The Royal Canadian...
KIRO 7 Seattle
Man killed by car while shoveling snow in Everett; police searching for driver
EVERETT, Wash. — A business in Everett is mourning the loss of one of its employees who was struck by a car. Washington State Patrol is leading this investigation and says it is actively looking for the driver. Just after 8:30 a.m. Saturday, WSP says a driver went off...
Man arrested in attemped rape of Madison Valley spa owner
SEATTLE — The man suspected in the attempted rape of a Madison Valley spa owner was arrested Thursday. Jordan Alexander, 33, was taken into custody near the University of Washington bookstore, according to the Seattle Police Department. Seattle police officers were in the area for an unrelated protest and spotted him on the street before arresting him.
Tri-City Herald
Is this Teekah Lewis? Tacoma police, family release age-progressed photo of missing girl
The 1999 disappearance of Teekah Lewis in Tacoma is among the city’s most well-known missing persons cases. Leads have surfaced and sunk, but the family of the girl, who would now be 26 years old, has never stopped searching. “We’ll never give up,” Teekah’s mother, Theresa Czapiewski, said Thursday....
q13fox.com
Snowfall in Pierce County; Sheriff urges folks to stay indoors or drive carefully
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Snow is coming down in the South Sound, and the Pierce County Sheriff's Office is urging folks to stay indoors. "We're going to keep this short," the sheriff's office tweeted. "If you're able to stay home today, please do." Already, fire officials say several cars have...
At least 2 dead from carbon monoxide poisoning in Roy, sheriff’s department says
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said two people are dead after suspected carbon monoxide poisoning at a home in Roy. Deputies said a 51-year-old man was found dead at a home Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m., along with his son’s 24-year-old girlfriend. The son, also 24 years old, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Convicted Felon Caught With His Pants Down Near Seattle Elementary School
Some school employees called police about a 'partially nude man engaged in lewd conduct.'
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Seattle Council permanently defunds 80 cops in already understaffed police department
The Seattle City Council voted to permanently defund 80 police positions in a department that is dangerously understaffed. But they’ll tell you they fully funded the department. The Seattle Police Department (SPD) has under 900 officers, with over 140 separations this year so far. The new staffing goal from...
State Auditor ‘disappointed’ in progress made after Pierce County Housing Authority embezzlement
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington state auditor said she is “disappointed” more progress hasn’t been made in creating financial safeguards at the Pierce County Housing Authority since its $7 million embezzlement scandal two years ago, according to an accountability audit released Thursday. Cova Campbell, Pierce...
Vigil grows as friends remember Jose Velez who was shot and killed in his Puyallup barbershop Wednesday
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A vigil was held outside of JQ’s Barbershop in Puyallup where the owner of the barbershop, Jose Velez, was killed around 5 p.m. Wednesday. Puyallup police are still looking for the suspect in this shooting. Customers, friends and owners of neighboring businesses came to leave...
Tri-City Herald
Dad found daughter dead in home 24 years ago. DNA just led to an arrest, WA cops say
A father came home from vacation in 1998 and found his 19-year-old daughter dead, but a suspect was never identified, authorities in Washington said. DNA testing helped identify the suspect 24 years after Jennifer Brinkman was killed, the Marysville Police Department said in a news release. Brinkman stayed behind at...
q13fox.com
SPD: Convicted felon found in a stolen truck with his pants down near elementary school; drugs seized
SEATTLE - Seattle Police arrested a partially nude man who they say was passed out inside a stolen pickup truck parked near an elementary school in the Highland Park neighborhood. Police say a brick of cocaine was among some of the drugs seized from the truck. Officers responded to calls...
q13fox.com
6 suspects charged in North Sound drug trafficking operation
SEATTLE - Six suspects have been federally charged in connection to a Mexico-based drug trafficking operation in the North Sound. According to the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office, a drug task force and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) were investigating the operation, which they say trafficked drugs in Whatcom, Skagit and Snohomish counties.
Prosecutor: Flood of mentally ill inmates stuck in local jails is a ‘public safety crisis’
SEATTLE — King County records show that in the last four years, judges have released dozens of mentally ill defendants charged with felonies because they waited too long in jail for court-ordered mental health treatment. In Washington, state law requires defendants deemed so mentally ill they can’t understand the...
MyNorthwest.com
I-90 near Easton is open in both directions following a 15-car crash
A 15-car collision near Easton that forced the closure of I-90 eastbound has now been cleared, the Washington Department of Transportation reported Sunday night. The highway was closed at milepost 34 near North Bend. The highway opened sooner than expected. So far there have been no major injuries reported. It...
The Stranger
King County Sucks at Tackling Organized Retail Theft
This week, Attorney General Bob Ferguson said he will ask the State Legislature for $1.5 million to create an Organized Retail Theft Unit, echoing claims from some in the retail industry that theft rings represent a $70 billion problem nationally. But according to other analysts in the retail industry, that...
KXL
Are Your Kids In Danger From NW Government?
On this First Amendment Friday, consider the crazy dangerous environment adults have chosen for our kids. In Portland last night, two fentanyl overdose calls in 15 minutes Deaths in Oregon up 600% the last two years. In Seattle, police find a naked man, armed with a gun, near an elementary...
Comments / 1