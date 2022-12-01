ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 North End rentals around or below the typical price

By Grayson Rice
 3 days ago

The costs in this quaint Boston neighborhood have eased a little bit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uOnvW_0jUCjm5r00
Unit 17 at 181 Salem St. in the North End has one bedroom, one bath, a sliding barn door, and a monthly rent of $2,550. Via MLS

Boston’s North End is a desirable neighborhood, according to Niche, which it ranked as the ninth “best neighborhood to live in Boston.” But rental prices here are high compared with other Boston neighborhoods, according to the latest numbers from Apartment Advisor. But, take heart. The average November rent for a one-bedroom unit ($3,475 a month) and a two-bed apartment ($3,600) in the North End reflect decreases of 3.5% and 12.1%, respectively. These prices are calculated based on listings on the website, and a deeper dive indicates that you could rent a two-bedroom apartment here in November for what it cost for a one-bedroom in October.

Whether you are looking for a place in the North End for its waterfront location, historic charm, or the food, we have found great spaces to call home around or below the average rent. Check them out:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3onRe2_0jUCjm5r00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V5OPP_0jUCjm5r00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AlILe_0jUCjm5r00
$2,550 a month

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

450 square feet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZDbXD_0jUCjm5r00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d5nga_0jUCjm5r00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2htUw9_0jUCjm5r00
$3,500 a month

1 bedroom, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

700 square feet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z0o06_0jUCjm5r00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bpISn_0jUCjm5r00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LI2EX_0jUCjm5r00
$3,600 a month

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

900 square feet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aYU7E_0jUCjm5r00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11boAV_0jUCjm5r00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40ZkkF_0jUCjm5r00
$3,545 a month

1 bedroom, 1 bath

662 square feet

