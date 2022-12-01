Read full article on original website
Related
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Were 'Dating in the Open' After Separating from Spouses in August: Source
Photos surfaced on Wednesday of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes holding hands in a car during a vacation in upstate New York and cozying up at a bar Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes did not begin dating until after they separated from their spouses, a source tells PEOPLE. The couple's relationship was publicly revealed on Wednesday when photos surfaced of them holding hands in a car during a vacation in upstate New York and cozying up at a bar. They both shut down their Instagram accounts hours later. The source says that there was no overlap...
ETOnline.com
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' Daughter Sterling Meets Newborn Baby Brother Bronze in Sweet Pic
The sweetest siblings! Patrick and Brittany Mahomes welcomed their son, Patrick "Bronze," earlier this week, and on Thursday, Brittany shared the precious moment where the couple's 1-year-old daughter, Sterling Skye, met her new brother. "Truly been the best big sissy," Brittany captioned a photo of little Sterling cradling her younger...
Ant Anstead Confirms He Spent 'Romantic Thanksgiving' with Girlfriend Renée Zellweger to Instagram Commenter
The couple have been together since 2021 after meeting on Anstead’s show, Celebrity IOU Joyride Ant Anstead was feeling the love this Thanksgiving weekend! On Thursday, the Celebrity IOU Joyride host, 43, shared a series of nature photos from his getaway to Sedona, Arizona. While his girlfriend Renée Zellweger, 53, doesn't appear in the snaps of stunning red rocks and sprawling canyons, the British car expert hinted at her presence in the caption to his post: "What a beautiful few days for a romantic thanksgiving switch off adventure! We ended up in Sedona...
T.J. Holmes cheated on wife with ‘GMA’ producer before affair with Amy Robach
As if things could get any messier. Before T.J. Holmes started a relationship with his “GMA 3” co-anchor Amy Robach, he had a three-year affair with married “Good Morning America” producer Natasha Singh that started in 2016. Multiple sources told Page Six the cheating duo confided in Robach about their infidelity. “Amy was the person they went to talk to about their affair and marriages,” an insider claimed. Another source disputed that Robach was their confidante and insisted “she didn’t know about the affair until it was in its final stages. They told her about it right at the end.” Their...
‘GMA’ Host Amy Robach Breaks Silence Amid Affair Rumors With Co-Host T.J. Holmes
Good Morning America third-hour host Amy Robach has reportedly broken her silence after reports of a romance with co-host T.J. Holmes was revealed. The US Sun reports that it approached Robach, 49, on Friday to see if she had a comment about “what has been going on” with colleague Holmes, 45. “It‘s been great, I‘ve gotten a lot of support, and um, just I appreciate everything and I’m happy to be going to work,” she said. The Daily Mail first reported the affair Wednesday, followed by PageSix reporting the daytime TV hosts had left their spouses for each other. Robach’s pending divorce from Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue was confirmed Thursday. Neither Robach or Holmes have reactivated their social media accounts in the wake of the scandal, but both have remained on air, and ABC hasn’t announced any plans to change that.Read it at The Sun
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen’s Baby Bump Album After Announcing She and John Legend Are Expecting Rainbow Baby
Growing family! After Chrissy Teigen announced that she and John Legend are expecting another child, she showed off her baby bump with a glamorous mirror selfie reveal. In August 2022, the 36-year-old Cravings author joked it took “44 people” to get her ready for the pictures, tagging members of her glam squad, including three hairstylists, […]
‘Nervous’ TJ Holmes left ‘frozen’ Amy Robach ‘vulnerable’ in first GMA spot since ‘affair’ news, body language pro says
GMA cohosts TJ Holmes and Amy Robach seem nervous and uncomfortable next to each other on their first show back since news of their alleged love affair broke, an expert says. Speaking to The U.S. Sun, body language expert Patti Wood broke down how Amy looked "frozen" and subconsciously tried to draw attention away from TJ, while TJ worked hard to hide his nervousness but physically moved his chair away from Amy, leaving her unbalanced.
ETOnline.com
T.J. Holmes Had Years-Long Affair With a 'Good Morning America' Producer Before Amy Robach Romance
T.J. Holmes is making news for another romance. Just days after news of Holmes' relationship with Amy Robach broke, ET has learned he had an affair with a Good Morning America producer. ET has also learned this producer also worked with Robach at the time. The producer left GMA in...
ETOnline.com
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Will Not Face Disciplinary Action From 'Good Morning America' Over Romance
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes won't get in trouble at work for their romantic relationship. Two sources tell ET that the Good Morning America co-anchors will not face disciplinary action because they are two consenting co-workers, who are equals, in a relationship. While no discipline is forthcoming for the pair,...
Popculture
Bridget Moynahan Mourns Death of Co-Star
Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan shared a tribute to Brad William Henke, a former NFL player who became a character actor after retiring from football. Moynahan worked with Henke in an episode of the short-lived Showtime series Going to California. The Orange Is the New Black actor died on Nov. 29 at 56.
ETOnline.com
Amy Robach's Estranged Husband Andrew Shue Takes Down Photos of Her After T.J. Holmes PDA Pics Surface
Andrew Shue has wiped Amy Robach from his Instagram. After news of Robach's romance with T.J. Holmes broke on Wednesday, the Good Morning America anchor's husband took down photos of her from his Instagram page. Prior to the scandal, Shue's page was home to 22 posts, including a pic of...
msn.com
Country singer Jake Flint's wife posts touching video taken at their wedding hours before her husband's death
Jake Flint's wife shared a touching video of the couple taken at their wedding just hours before his sudden death. In the video, the couple appears to be goofing around and dancing in a pile of leaves in front of a videographer who was capturing the moment. Flint's publicist, Clif...
Pau Gasol and Wife Cat Welcome Second Baby, a Son: 'Officially a Family of Four!'
Pau Gasol and Cat McDonnell Gasol have welcomed a baby boy, joining 2-year-old daughter Elisabet Gianna Pau Gasol's team just got a little bit bigger! The former Los Angeles Laker star and wife Cat McDonnell have welcomed their second baby together, a son, the couple revealed on Instagram Thursday. Sharing the exciting news in a joint Instagram post in both Spanish and English, the couple wrote, "Our baby boy has arrived!!" "We are beyond happy to welcome our son to the world," the pair continued. "Everything has gone really...
msn.com
'Good Morning America' stars accused of having lengthy affair: The most memorable talk show host scandals, feuds and controversies
Slide 1 of 33: Many of our favorite talk shows have endured some pretty intense scandals over the years -- from battles between co-hosts to affair accusations, allegations of racism, toxic friendships and more. Let's start with this drama... On Nov. 30, 2022, DailyMail.com published a bombshell story alleging that "Good Morning America" co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes -- who are both married to other people -- had evolved their friendship into a romantic relationship many months earlier. The outlet shared photos of the morning show journalists holding hands in a car, getting close at a New York City bar and touching intimately during an upstate New York getaway. DailyMail.com further claimed that the colleagues' relationship turned romantic in June 2022 when they were in London covering the Queen's Diamond Jubilee for ABC and that both of their marriages -- Amy's to former "Melrose Place" actor Andrew Shue, T.J.'s to attorney Marilee Fiebig -- ended in August 2022. People magazine reported that Amy and T.J. both shut down their Instagram accounts the day the story broke. "There were rumors they were having an affair about a year ago," a source told People. "A lot of people believed there might have been some truth to it, because you can see there's a mutual affection there. But everyone ultimately chalked it up to friendship because they always said they were both happily married." The following day, People -- citing an insider -- reported that Amy and T.J. didn't start dating until after they'd separated from their spouses. "This was two consenting adults who were each separated. They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other. The relationship didn't start until after that," said the insider, adding that Amy has "nothing to hide. They were both separated so they felt very comfortable dating in the open after that. Their spouses had moved out, even! So they were not hiding anything."Join Wonderwall.com as we round up more of the most dramatic talk show host controversies, feuds and scandals to date...MORE: The most notorious celebrity cheating scandals.
Popculture
'Dog the Bounty Hunter': Beth Chapman's Mother Has Died
Bonnie Joan "BJ" Johanssen, the mother of the late Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman, died last month. She was 82. Chapman's daughter, Cecily B. Chapman, shared photos from the funeral in Colorado last week. Johanssen, known as BJ to her friends, died on Sunday, Nov. 20, in Littleton,...
ETOnline.com
Ellen Pompeo and Eric Dane Adorably Hug During Night Out
Ellen Pompeo and Eric Dane had a mini Grey's Anatomy reunion. The former co-stars were spotted sharing a hug during an evening out at Sushi Park in Los Angeles. The duo, who co-starred together on the hit ABC medical drama for several seasons, were bundled up for the cold weather as Pompeo had a smile on her face as she embraced Dane, who held onto her tightly. Dane kept it casual for the meeting, wearing light-rimmed glasses, a dark zip-up, white shirt and jeans, while Pompeo did the same, dressed in all black with her hair tied up in a high ponytail.
Popculture
Nick Cannon's Hospitalization Met With Reactions From Heidi Klum, 'Wild 'n Out' Cast
Nick Cannon's hospitalization has his friends and colleagues worried. Cannon took to Instagram on Friday to reveal he had been admitted to a hospital over a tough case of pneumonia. In the Instagram posts' comments, numerous friends of the Masked Singer host — including Heidi Klum and several Wild 'n Out cast members — shared their well-wishes and concerns.
purewow.com
Simone Biles and Fiancé Jonathan Owens Look So in Love in New Christmas Portraits on Instagram
Simone Biles and her fiancé, Jonathan Owens, are spreading a little bit of holiday cheer by releasing their new Christmas portraits on social media. And these photos come at a very special time for the loving pair. This week, the Olympic gold medalist shared the romantic holiday portraits on...
Popculture
'Very Cavallari': Why Kristin Cavallari's Reality Show Was Canceled
It's been quite some time since Kristin Cavallari's reality show, Very Cavallari, got the ax. The show was canceled back in May 2020. As for why the show came to an end, Cavallari told her fans that she would not be moving forward with another season, indicating that it was her decision. The cancellation news emerged shortly after it was announced that Cavallari split from her husband of about a decade, Jay Cutler.
Comments / 0