Halftime contest booed, both students win $100,000
Two college students each wound up winning $100,000 in tuition Saturday, shortly after boos filled Mercedes-Benz Stadium because of a confusing ending in a halftime contest during the SEC championship game.
Tulane finishes ahead of LSU in final AP college football poll of regular season
NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State were the top four in the final Associated Press college football poll of the regular season released Sunday (Dec. 4). And, after winning its first American Athletic Conference championship on Saturday, Coach Willie Fritz’s Tulane Green Wave (11-2) moved up four spots to No. 14, finishing the regular season ranked ahead of LSU.
LSU bowl game selection officially announced
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers were selected to compete in the Citrus Bowl during an announcement on Sunday, Dec. 4. The team will take on Purdue on Monday, January 2, in Orlando, Florida. The bowl game announcement came after the Tigers lost to the Georgia Bulldogs in...
WATCH: Head coaches for LSU, Purdue discuss upcoming Cheez-It Citrus Bowl matchup
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – LSU will face Purdue in the Citrus Bowl. The game is set for January 2 in Orlando, Florida. LSU Coach Brian Kelly and Purdue University coach Jeff Brohm took part in a virtual news conference after the matchup was announced. The Tigers fell 50-30...
LSU notebook: Despite loss in SEC title game, Tigers made rare jump from worst to first
With its appearance in the Southeastern Conference championship game Saturday, LSU became just the third team to earn a spot in the league's title game after finishing last in its division the previous season. Prior to LSU’s matchup with No. 1 Georgia in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the only other teams...
Dr Pepper Challenge ends in stunning controversy at SEC title game, but company makes it right
ATLANTA — The Dr Pepper Challenge, a yearly conference-championship ritual where students sling footballs into giant cans to win tuition money, is as confounding and maddening as the rest of college football. This year, even more so. Two students, Reagan Whitaker of Baylor and and Kayla Gibson of the...
LSU Commit Shelton Sampson Jr. Inks Major NIL Deal
Shelton Sampson Jr. has been taking his NIL opportunities seriously after announcing his commitment to LSU. Already inking a deal with an merchandise company to make him his own apparel, he’s now dipping into another space. On Thursday, Sampson Jr. announced his partnership with Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys. McKernan...
No. 11 LSU takes show on road against Tulane
The No. 11 LSU women’s basketball team puts its perfect 8-0 record in the line Sunday with a road trip at 4 p.m. Sunday at Tulane (5-2) in Fogelman Arena. The game will be streamed on ESPN+ and can also be heard locally over 107.3-FM. “They are going to...
Former Tiger great Todd McClure returns to Atlanta as LSU’s 2022 SEC football legend
BATON ROUGE, La. – Todd McClure, a four-year starter at center for LSU and a 1998 first team All-America, will be honored during a pre-game ceremony as part of the 2022 SEC Football Legends Class on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. LSU and Georgia meet for the SEC title on...
JSU Tigers beat the Jaguars in SWAC Championship
JACKSON, MS. (BRPROUD) — The Southern University Jaguars will travel to Jackson, Mississippi to take on the Jackson State University Tigers in Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. for the SWAC Championship. Where to watch today’s game:. TV/Streaming: ESPN2/ESPNews. Radio: 106.5FM. Check here...
Mounds In Louisiana, North America Offer Insight Into Middle Archaic Lifestyles
Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - The Louisiana State University (LSU) Campus Mounds sit on high ground overlooking the Mississippi River floodplain and have been a gathering place and destination for people for thousands of years. They are some of the oldest mounds in Louisiana and North America. LSU Campus Indian...
Ruston advances to first state championship game since 1998 after dominate win over Zachary, Union runs past Amite for third straight dome appearance
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Bearcats were hungry for their first state title appearance since 1998. First, Ruston had to get past defending state champs Zachary. Jerrod Baugh and his Bearcats didn’t miss a beat and clawed away at the Broncos, 37-22. Over in Farmerville, Trey Holly and the Farmers revenge tour had one more stop before they can make their third dome appearance. Union hosted defending 2A state champs Amite at Doc Elliot Stadium and took care of business and rolled past the Warriors, 28-8.
Texas country artist Parker McCollum coming to Baton Rouge next year
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Country artist Parker McCollum, who was announced to be touring with Academy of Country Music winner Morgan Wallen, will perform in Baton Rouge in February. Although Wallen’s “One Night at a Time” world tour does not have any Louisiana dates, McCollum will make a...
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana an you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
New hires at Baton Rouge General, b1Bank
-- Dr. Lyndsey Bruno, a surgeon specializing in bariatrics and minimally invasive general surgery, has joined Baton Rouge General’s Advanced Robotics Institute. Bruno is the fourth surgeon to join the institute since September. She graduated from LSU School of Medicine in New Orleans and completed a general surgery residency...
These Louisiana Cabins Give You Front Row of the Beautiful Bayou
When You Think Cabins, You Probably Don't Think of Louisiana. That's okay I didn't think of cabins either. What if in the heart of Cajun country you found yourself in a cozy cabin that lets you take in the beauty of the Bayou state? No, you're not going to be in a swamp area, that's where my head first went, yes you're in a cabin, but it's not a cabin on a swamp.
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Chimes
Daily lunch specials at restaurants around Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge lies halfway between two food meccas of the world: Cajun Acadiana and Creole New Orleans. That puts it at a crossroads for excellent cuisine. Combined with a wide array of International and American possibilities, it's a wonderful place to dine out.
Breaux Bridge man accused of running fake modeling agency
Blaison Comeaux owns Faces with Talent Modeling Agency, he is now being accused of being a scam artist.
Weekend Outlook: December 3-4, 2022
A cold front will move through Saturday to bring some rain and cooler temperatures. Unfortunately, these cooler temperatures near average will not last long as highs will begin to inch closer to the 80s into next week. Saturday. High pressure at the surface to the east will allow for surface...
Traffic Alert: Crash at O’Neal Lane & George O’Neal Road
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are reporting a Sunday, December 4 crash on O’Neal Lane and George O’Neal Lane. The incident occurred around 7:12 p.m. and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) is at the scene. Area drivers should use caution or take a...
