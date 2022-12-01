ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

newscenter1.tv

2023 passes available during Half Price Pass Sale

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The annual Half Price Pass Sale for the 2023 season will be taking place Friday, Dec. 2 at The Lions Building on the Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The passes are for U.S. Forest Service recreation facilities located...
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota pool player featured in 60 Minutes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sunday’s 60 Minutes on KELOLAND TV features a South Dakota pool player who’s ranked the best in the world. Jon Wertheim profiles Rapid City Native Shane Van Boening, the top-ranked pool player in the world for 2022, and explores how pool is trying to shed its rambling, gambling image and thrive as a proper professional sport on Sunday on 60 Minutes.
KELOLAND TV

How gas prices have changed in Rapid City in the last week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (STACKER) — The price of oil is now at the lowest it’s been in almost a year, according to U.S. crude oil futures. And the cost of gas at the pump continues to fall despite a busy holiday travel season. That’s in part due to...
frcheraldstar.com

'Christmas in the Woods' is theme for this year's 45th annual event

This year, due to the ongoing downtown reconstruction project, the parade route will instead turn to the north on North River Street and then ultimately end at the Evans Plunge back parking lot. _____________________________________. "Christmas In The Woods" is the theme for this year's Christmas in the Hills, Hot Springs...
KELOLAND TV

Highest-paying business jobs in Rapid City

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying business jobs in Rapid City, SD metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “business and financial operations occupations” were included....
kotatv.com

Newell festival of trees

Black Hills Pioneer

20+ bronzes stolen from Belle Fourche artist at NFR

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — More than 20 bronze statues created by TR Chytka were stolen from his pickup in Las Vegas. Chytka, a well-known artist from Belle Fourche, was in Las Vegas for the National Finals Rodeo, where he was going to display them at an event during the finals.
kotatv.com

Matthews Opera House ushers in holiday season with busy December calendar

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A pillar of artistry, commitment to community, a historic space: the Matthews Opera House is ushering in the holidays with a busy December calendar. “The Matthews will celebrate the Christmas season with a holiday open house for all ages! From 2-4 pm, join us in the Matthews Gallery for live music by Chris Davis and Rodney Garnett. Take in the stunning artwork on display in “Art at BHSU,” an exhibit created by Black Hills State University students and faculty, while Santa’s elves wrap your gifts. Upstairs, Santa will be on-site for a photo op with the kiddos (parents, don’t forget your cameras!) and he’ll be waiting to hear all of their Christmas wishes! Or, join us in the theater for a showing of “The Polar Express,” complete with popcorn, hot chocolate, and cider!
South Dakota Searchlight

SD counties to receive $15M in federal money with few strings attached

South Dakota counties will receive over $15 million in one-time funds from the U.S. Department of the Treasury over the next two years, with the ability to spend the money on nearly anything they want. The federal money is another form of COVID-19 economic relief stemming from the American Rescue Plan Act. This time, the […] The post SD counties to receive $15M in federal money with few strings attached appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
kotatv.com

The benefits of adopting your next dog on national mutt day

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Take a look at your dog today and give them an extra treat, one for every dog breed they may have running around in their DNA. Today is National Mutt Day. If you’re looking to adopt a dog, mutts are the most common form of...
kotatv.com

Rocking around the Christmas tree, the Festival of Trees supports volunteers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Across KOTA Territory towns are decking the halls for the holiday season, with candy canes on streetlights and Christmas trees lit with colorful lights. In the tree-mendous town of Newell, the festival of trees rocks the Newell City Hall on Saturday. The event supports area...
kotatv.com

Friday Night Frenzy, December 2, Part 2

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After losing six games in a row, the Badlands Sabres got back on track Friday night, earning a home victory over Great Falls. Plus, the South Dakota Coyotes’ impressive volleyball season comes to an end in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.
kotatv.com

Rochford house fire

KEVN

Air quality alert issued for part of Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An air pollution alert for dust in Rapid City west of “The Gap” has been issued by the National Weather Service Friday morning. The alert is expected to be in effect until 5 p.m. due to northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph, according to the NWS.

