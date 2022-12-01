Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
2023 passes available during Half Price Pass Sale
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The annual Half Price Pass Sale for the 2023 season will be taking place Friday, Dec. 2 at The Lions Building on the Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The passes are for U.S. Forest Service recreation facilities located...
dakotanewsnow.com
B-21 Raider unveiled as Ellsworth Air Force base prepares to welcome squadrons to South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -After the groundbreaking ceremony last may to make way for a new squadron at Ellsworth Airforce base, the day of the unveiling of the new B-21 Raider took place Friday. Senator Mike Rounds was in California for the reveal. “Finally be able to show,...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota pool player featured in 60 Minutes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sunday’s 60 Minutes on KELOLAND TV features a South Dakota pool player who’s ranked the best in the world. Jon Wertheim profiles Rapid City Native Shane Van Boening, the top-ranked pool player in the world for 2022, and explores how pool is trying to shed its rambling, gambling image and thrive as a proper professional sport on Sunday on 60 Minutes.
newscenter1.tv
Check out what the 10th annual Kountry Junkin’ Vintage Christmas Market had to offer
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The 10th annual Kountry Junkin’ Christmas Market took place at the Central States Fairgrounds on Saturday, December 3. With 100 vendors from around the region participating, the market had tons of handmade and vintage goods to offer. Kountry Junkin’ also hosts a couple of...
KELOLAND TV
How gas prices have changed in Rapid City in the last week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (STACKER) — The price of oil is now at the lowest it’s been in almost a year, according to U.S. crude oil futures. And the cost of gas at the pump continues to fall despite a busy holiday travel season. That’s in part due to...
newscenter1.tv
A Very Meowy Christmas: Here’s how an organization is helping stray cats in the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. – A Place for Meow Rescue hosted a fundraising event at Zymurcracy Beer Company on December 3. A Place for Meow is an organization that rescues stray cats in the Black Hills that was founded in 2018. The event raised money through a silent auction, food,...
kotatv.com
Indigenous art on display at Dahl Arts Center for annual ‘Black Hills Indian Market’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Dahl Arts Center celebrated Native American culture Saturday with an art show. The annual Black Hills Indian Art Market returned this year to the Vucurevich Event Center, featuring paintings and clothing available to buy, as well as food and music. Duwana Two Bulls co-coordinated...
kotatv.com
South Dakota Air and Space Museum shares the history of bombers at Ellsworth Air Force Base
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Ellsworth Air Force Base has a long history of bombers, and you can see a number of them at South Dakota Air and Space Museum. The story behind bombers at Ellsworth goes all the way back to 1942 when Ellsworth started as a training base for the B-17 Flying Fortress.
frcheraldstar.com
'Christmas in the Woods' is theme for this year's 45th annual event
This year, due to the ongoing downtown reconstruction project, the parade route will instead turn to the north on North River Street and then ultimately end at the Evans Plunge back parking lot. _____________________________________. "Christmas In The Woods" is the theme for this year's Christmas in the Hills, Hot Springs...
KELOLAND TV
Highest-paying business jobs in Rapid City
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying business jobs in Rapid City, SD metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “business and financial operations occupations” were included....
kotatv.com
Newell festival of trees
Newell festival of trees
Black Hills Pioneer
20+ bronzes stolen from Belle Fourche artist at NFR
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — More than 20 bronze statues created by TR Chytka were stolen from his pickup in Las Vegas. Chytka, a well-known artist from Belle Fourche, was in Las Vegas for the National Finals Rodeo, where he was going to display them at an event during the finals.
kotatv.com
Matthews Opera House ushers in holiday season with busy December calendar
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A pillar of artistry, commitment to community, a historic space: the Matthews Opera House is ushering in the holidays with a busy December calendar. “The Matthews will celebrate the Christmas season with a holiday open house for all ages! From 2-4 pm, join us in the Matthews Gallery for live music by Chris Davis and Rodney Garnett. Take in the stunning artwork on display in “Art at BHSU,” an exhibit created by Black Hills State University students and faculty, while Santa’s elves wrap your gifts. Upstairs, Santa will be on-site for a photo op with the kiddos (parents, don’t forget your cameras!) and he’ll be waiting to hear all of their Christmas wishes! Or, join us in the theater for a showing of “The Polar Express,” complete with popcorn, hot chocolate, and cider!
SD counties to receive $15M in federal money with few strings attached
South Dakota counties will receive over $15 million in one-time funds from the U.S. Department of the Treasury over the next two years, with the ability to spend the money on nearly anything they want. The federal money is another form of COVID-19 economic relief stemming from the American Rescue Plan Act. This time, the […] The post SD counties to receive $15M in federal money with few strings attached appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
kotatv.com
The benefits of adopting your next dog on national mutt day
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Take a look at your dog today and give them an extra treat, one for every dog breed they may have running around in their DNA. Today is National Mutt Day. If you’re looking to adopt a dog, mutts are the most common form of...
kotatv.com
Rocking around the Christmas tree, the Festival of Trees supports volunteers
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Across KOTA Territory towns are decking the halls for the holiday season, with candy canes on streetlights and Christmas trees lit with colorful lights. In the tree-mendous town of Newell, the festival of trees rocks the Newell City Hall on Saturday. The event supports area...
kotatv.com
Friday Night Frenzy, December 2, Part 2
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After losing six games in a row, the Badlands Sabres got back on track Friday night, earning a home victory over Great Falls. Plus, the South Dakota Coyotes’ impressive volleyball season comes to an end in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.
kotatv.com
Rochford house fire
Rochford house fire
KEVN
Air quality alert issued for part of Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An air pollution alert for dust in Rapid City west of “The Gap” has been issued by the National Weather Service Friday morning. The alert is expected to be in effect until 5 p.m. due to northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph, according to the NWS.
KEVN
An SDM scientific breakthrough right out of a sci-fi movie could change the manufacturing industry
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s a scientific breakthrough so big it could change the manufacturing field, but so small it can’t be seen. That breakthrough happened at South Dakota Mines where nanoscience and biomedical engineer assistant professor Dr. Shan Zhou and his team at South Dakota Mines have been working on a new technology involving nanoparticles.
