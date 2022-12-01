Read full article on original website
Mount Olive Tribune
Santa helps Mount Olive usher in the Christmas season
Thousands of people lined the Mount Olive Christmas Parade route Saturday, Dec. 3. They were treated to a parade that boasted five high school bands, homemade floats, fire trucks and plenty of candy tossed from those riding or marching. The weather was mild and the forecast rain held off until...
Mount Olive Tribune
Advice becomes grounds for Brogden’s business venture
Amy Brogden was selling life insurance when advice from her then-manager on how to improve her sales had an unexpected result. “He said ‘Go to a coffee shop and work. People are nosy. They’ll ask you what you do for a living, and it’ll start conversations, so at least you’ll have contacts even if you don’t make a sale,’” Brogden recalls.
