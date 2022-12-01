Read full article on original website
3 People Arrested For Sneaking Drugs Into Erie County Holding Center
Three people were arrested in separate incidents for bringing contraband into the Erie County Holding Center. Erie County Sheriff John C. Garcia reported the arrest of the three individuals on the Sheriff's Office Facebook page. They were each arrested on felony contraband charges. Crack Cocaine Falls From Man's Butt During...
Four Charged in Fight Over Living Arrangements in Silver Creek
A fight over living arrangements led to charges against four Silver Creek residents on Friday. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies and State Police responded to an address on Main Street in the village shortly before 1:15 PM for a report of multiple subjects fighting. On arrival, police determined that subjects at that location had gotten into a physical confrontation, and multiple subjects had suffered unwanted physical contact. 35-year-old David Turner, 25-year-old Emily Dudkowski, and 19-year-old Raymond Gerspach were each charged with one count of 2nd-degree harassment. Deputies also charged 43-year-old Solana Anstett with three counts of 2nd-degree harassment. All four will answer the charges in Hanover Town Court at a later date.
Police Arrest New York State Man With 26 License Suspensions
Police say they arrested a New York state man with numerous suspensions on his license recently. Traffic Tickets says that anyone convicted of driving without a valid license in NYS will be charged a fine between $75 and $300. That's also not to mention the mandatory surcharges, a rise in premiums, or even being dropped all together by insurance.
Guilty plea from alleged Coke-fueled Gun Nut Bax
Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman announced that Alfred M. Bax, 35 years old of Niagara Falls, plead guilty in County Court today to 2 counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree. The guilty plea was in satisfaction of an indictment charging Bax with the possession of 18 illegal firearms, many of which were “ghost guns” with no serial number, which Bax admitted to building himself. The plea also covers a separate case in Niagara Falls City Court charging Bax with possessing cocaine. The charges carry a maximum sentence of 15 years and a mandatory minimum sentence of 3 ½ years in State Prison. Bax returns for sentencing before the Hon. Caroline Wojtaszek on January 25th.
Monroe County Children’s Detention Center staffer arrested
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – An employee at the Monroe County Children’s Detention Center has been arrested and fired. A spokesperson for Monroe County says county staff were made aware of a “violation of rules” at the center, which is on Rush Scottsville Road, on Nov. 23. The...
Special needs advocates, police investigate incident at Monroe Co. Children’s Detention Center
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) was brought into investigate, and senior MCCDC staff were notified.
Niagara County Sheriff attempting to identify individual
RANSOMVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying an individual allegedly involved in a theft crime. The individual may have been involved in the theft of two ATV’S from the Ransomville area in early November. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Niagara County Sheriff’s […]
Woman faces charges after Walmart shoplifting incident
LAKEWOOD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 38-year-old Irving woman is facing multiple charges after a shoplifting incident at Walmart Saturday, according to the Lakewood-Busti Police Department. Leanne R. White was charged with petit larceny, criminal mischief in the fourth degree, and burglary in the third degree. Saturday evening, police say they were dispatched to Walmart for […]
Teen pleads guilty to charge for stabbing another student at Buffalo school
The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that a 16-year-old girl from Buffalo pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree assault on Thursday.
Arrests in Amherst home invasion
Amherst Police arrest two men in connection with a home invasion that took place earlier this year. The invasion and burglary took place at a home on Bucyrus Avenue.
Buffalo man found guilty for shooting homeless man
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been found guilty of shooting a homeless man outside of his apartment last February, the Erie County District Attorney announced Friday, On February 13 at approximately 5:15 a.m., 37-year-old Damien Morris exited his apartment on Tonawanda Street to confront the 49-year-old victim in the parking lot, who […]
Another Inmate Has Died At The Erie County Holding Center
There has been another death at the Erie County Holding Center in Buffalo. The incarcerated individual died on Sunday, November 27, 2022, but was not reported by the Sheriff's Office until yesterday, November 30. According to the Buffalo News, William B. Henley, is the person who died. William is a relative of Willie Henley, who was shot by Buffalo police in 2020.
UPDATE: Police Respond To Active Shooter Call In Western New York
According to WIVB the report of an active shooter at the regal cinemas on Transit road was unfounded. The Lancaster Police department has issued a statement saying that the department received a call about a potential active shooter in the theater around 8 pm. Police departments from Amherst, Cheektowaga, and...
Buffalo Police captain suspended following allegations of racism and discrimination in federal lawsuit
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo Police captain has been suspended from the department. This comes just days after a civil lawsuit was filed against her in federal court — claiming she repeatedly made racist comments in front of Black police officers, and police higher-ups failed to address the problem. “You bring these lawsuits to […]
Homeless woman accused of bringing drugs in Genesee County Jail
She was held on cash bail and is scheduled to reappear in City of Batavia Court
Seven-time felon nabbed after police chase going back to prison
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A city man and seven-time felon was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday. Charles Holley, 32, was given that sentence after he was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. In July 2021, Holley led Rochester Police on a chase...
1 in hospital following head-on crash in Town of Newfane
NEWFANE, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is investigating a head-on car accident in the Town of Newfane. According to deputies, a car driving westbound on Ridge Road crossed over the center line and hit another vehicle. The driver in the westbound vehicle is being treated for injuries...
