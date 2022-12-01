Read full article on original website
Rodricks’ play ‘Baltimore: You Have No Idea:’ lots of laughs and a few tears
It made me laugh. It made me cry. And it makes me sad to write about Sun columnist Dan Rodricks’ one-act, one-man (with ensemble) tour de force because it began and ended its run this weekend at the Baltimore Museum of Art auditorium. Massachusetts native Rodricks has been in...
foxbaltimore.com
The Owner of the Hottest New Restaurant Chain is from Baltimore
Pinky Cole has always had a nose for business, hosting her first parties in Baltimore when she was around 14 years old. Her restaurant Slutty Vegan which has multiple locations in Atlanta and other cities in the south just opened two new more in New York and is valued at over One hundred million dollars and growing. Pinky is on a national book tour and recently stopped by Bmorelifestyle.
Local By Design, artists show their craft
Two minutes after meeting Suzanne Jett,you called her Suzi. Annapolis artists called her their best friend. She had a brilliant business plan which she shared at a fundraiser with Susan Sears.
Wbaltv.com
Fishtopher the 'depressed cat' finds new home in Baltimore
A shelter cat that went viral over Thanksgiving has been adopted by a Baltimore couple. "Fishtopher" the cat's story has been shared thousands of times. Since then, he has been settling into his new home in Baltimore with young couple Laura Folts and Tanner Callahan. "He's a very lovable little...
Sharp Dressed Man offers free suits during holiday giveaway on the Baltimore Peninsula
BALTIMORE -- A newly fitted suit can make a man feel like he is having a transformative experience.That's why the nonprofit, Sharp Dressed Man, opened its doors Saturday to offer free suits in a holiday giveaway at the Impact Village on the Baltimore Peninsula.Standing in the pouring rain, crowds of people eagerly wait to step inside Sharp Dressed Man.Every holiday season, the nonprofit hosts a free clothing giveaway offering suit jackets, pants, shirts, ties and belts.There is a closet of countless blazers and suit jackets for the men to choose from. When a person first walks in, someone takes their measurements...
Business owners join together to create "Black Wall Street of Baltimore"
A group of entrepreneurs in Baltimore are creating a community they’re calling the Black Wall Street of Baltimore and they’re encouraging others in the area to support.
Ice cream recall: This brand was recalled in 7 states, including Pennsylvania
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Weis Markets has recalled 108 containers of Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream due to undeclared soy and coconut products the dessert might contain, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The product may have been distributed to as many as 197...
Baltimore Times
Nonprofit Now Accepting Nominations to Win Free Car
During the season of giving, the nonprofit Cars With Care is leading the way by providing another free car for a Baltimore resident in need. Andrea Brackett is a past car recipient who said that she is forever indebted to the nonprofit’s team. A dream of having her own reliable transportation came true because of Cars With Care.
Washingtonian.com
A Former Corporate CEO Now Sells Fish in St. Michaels
Lots of people rethink their work lives, but only one has recently gone from the top ranks of huge companies like Microsoft and Bank of America to selling crab at an Eastern Shore seafood market. Meet the new Linda Zecher. Most recently CEO of the publishing company Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, she’s now spending her days as a small-business owner, fishmonger, and butcher at Chesapeake Seafood & Prime Meats in St. Michaels.
nomadlawyer.org
Ellicott City: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Ellicott City, Maryland
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Ellicott City Maryland. Located just fourteen miles outside of Baltimore, Ellicott City Maryland is a popular destination for people who like to visit local historic sites. There is even an old firehouse that has been converted into a museum. Ellicott City has several art...
Grandmother in Northwest Baltimore helping kids strengthen their reading skills
A grandmother in Northwest Baltimore is on a mission to help kids in her neighborhood learn how to read.
Wbaltv.com
Caught on cam: Amazon delivery driver appears to steal other packages off stoop
SYKESVILLE, Md. — Surveillance video appears to show an Amazon delivery driver allegedly dropping off packages and then taking other packages delivered by a different carrier. Tommie Thorne, of Sykesville, ordered Christmas presents for her daughter online. UPS delivered the packages on Tuesday, and so did Amazon -- but...
Mindfulness program helping kids manage stress
Andy Gonzalez and brothers Ali and Atman Smith started the Holistic Life Foundation in Baltimore, where they offer free yoga classes and hope to kids after school. NBC News’ Rehema Ellis shares more on how the organization has grown and helped many.Dec. 3, 2022.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Wegmans lines up its next new store locations
Further expanding its regional footprint, Wegmans Food Markets aims to open two new stores in 2023 and has another five locations in its brick-and-mortar pipeline. Plans call for an 85,000-square-foot supermarket to open in Reston, Virginia, on Feb. 1, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic grocer said Wednesday. The location will house a Market Café serving up fresh sushi, poke bowls, pizza, chef-made salads, sandwiches and packaged subs, among other items. The mixed-use site, accessible via the Reston Town Center Metro station, will have residential units above and parking below the store.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Hampstead, MD
Hampstead, MD, is a quaint farming community of no more than 7,000 people. But don’t let its small size fool you. This Baltimore suburb boasts an impressive food scene—if you know where to look. Below, we have curated a list of the 12 best restaurants in Hampstead, MD....
Maryland woman forgot hiding place for $50,000 lottery ticket
A Maryland woman said she almost missed out on her $50,000 lottery prize when she forgot where she had hidden her winning ticket months earlier.
belairnewsandviews.com
Renovated Lyn Stacie Getz Playground in Bel Air has reopened
BEL AIR, Md., (Dec. 2, 2022) – The Lyn Stacie Getz Playground in Bel Air reopened last week after undergoing major renovations to upgrade the equipment and make it more accessible. Two new, nearly life-size giraffe structures welcome visitors to the new older children’s section, for 5-to-12-year-olds. They join...
Wbaltv.com
City Hall saves Mayor's Christmas Parade in Hampden from cancellation
For the first time in its 49-year history, the Mayor's Christmas Parade in Hampden almost didn't happen this year. The on-and-off again annual holiday tradition is on again -- and this time the show really will go on. The fits and starts of holding the annual event intensified 10 days ago when the mayor's office made a 5:30 a.m. phone call to parade organizers, saying they may have to reschedule because there are not enough police officers.
Slim Chickens fast-casual restaurant wants to grow in Maryland
An Arkansas-based restaurant chain called Slim Chickens is now looking to expand to the Baltimore region.
wypr.org
New Annapolis kayak launch, boardwalk and ‘living shoreline’ secures federal grant funding
More than 100 restoration projects across the Chesapeake Bay watershed are in the works supported by $33.8 million in grants from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, officials announced on Friday. The grants can leverage another $30 million in federal money from projects ranging from Cooperstown, N.Y. to Virginia Beach, Va. One of those projects would restore a cove just upstream from Annapolis’ City Dock.
