LUS warns customers about utility bill scams

By Lindsey Ducharme, Britt Lofaso
 3 days ago

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) – Lafayette Utility System (LUS) is warning customers about potential utility bill scams.

LUS said phone calls are being made to customers threatening to disconnect electric and water services.

The scammers are requesting immediate payment to them over the phone to an 800 number.

LUS would like customers to know:

  • When a payment is past due, customers are sent friendly reminders via automated calls or mailed post cards.
  • Before a bill status is discussed with a customer, account verification is ALWAYS required.
  • When customers speak with a Customer Service Representative, they may be given the option to pay over the phone, but that process will NEVER be performed by a live person.
  • The automated methods LUS provides for our customers to pay a bill would NEVER include methods of payment such as Paypal, Western Union, GreenDot or a gift card.
  • If you get a call, email, text, or even a visit from someone telling you to make a utility bill payment, and you believe it could be a scam, contact LUS on the phone number that appears on your bill, describe what happened, and report the scammers to the Federal Trade Commission and local law enforcement.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

