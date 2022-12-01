If the roar of the engines won’t make NASCAR fans “Insane in the Brain” on Sunday, Feb. 5, a group of hip-hop legends from South Gate will put them over the edge. NASCAR announced today that Cypress Hill will perform during the 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. They will take the stage after the last-chance qualifiers and before the main event inside the iconic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. FOX will also air one of their songs live on the national broadcast, as NASCAR celebrates the beginning of its historic 75th anniversary season with an exhibition for the ages in the heart of Los Angeles.

15 HOURS AGO