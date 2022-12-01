Read full article on original website
Brennan Poole Full Time In The 6, JD Motorsports Moving Forward In 2023
With drivers Bayley Currey and Brennan Poole signed for the new season and shop mechanics busy preparing new Chevrolets, JD Motorsports is ramping up for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule. Currey will return to the team’s No. 4 Chevrolets after scoring five top-15 runs, including a 10th-place finish at...
NBC Sports
Three-time W Series champ Jamie Chadwick joining Andretti in Indy NXT Series for 2023
Jamie Chadwick, the three-time W Series champion, will drive for Andretti Autosport in the Indy NXT Series next season. Chadwick will make her debut in an American racing series in March, driving the No. 28 for Andretti Autosport with sponsorship from DHL. The 24-year-old will become the first female driver in 13 years to compete full time in the Indy NXT championship.
NASCAR World Is Praying For The Gibbs Family Today
The NASCAR World continues to pray for the legendary Gibbs family this weekend. NASCAR held its end of year honors this week, with the Gibbs family getting special recognition. Earlier this year, Coy Gibbs, a co-owner of a prominent NASCAR team, died surprisingly at the age of 49. This weekend,...
NASCAR teams talk of 'going rogue' as TV money talk heats up | KEN WILLIS
As for shots across the bow, we’ve seen heavier ammo than this. But opposing fire is opposing fire, so attention must be paid to its existence, even if it has the feel of just a warning shot. The top NASCAR teams, under the umbrella of the Race Team Alliance,...
How Kyle Busch Plans to Prepare For 2023 Season With Richard Childress Racing
Next season is all new territory for Kyle Busch. The two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion joins Richard Childress Racing in 2023. Driving in the No. 8, Busch replaces Tyler Reddick on the team. After 15 years with Joe Gibbs Racing, a new era is upon Rowdy. Of course, Kyle Busch...
CBS Sports
NASCAR Awards 2022: How to watch, stream, preview for the year-end champion's banquet
With the racing season now over and the holiday season in full swing, there was only one thing left to be done in NASCAR for 2022: honor the sport's newly-crowned and reigning champions and look ahead to 2023 with a night of celebration and recognition in Music City. NASCAR's annual...
Cypress Hill will perform at NASCAR’s Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum
If the roar of the engines won’t make NASCAR fans “Insane in the Brain” on Sunday, Feb. 5, a group of hip-hop legends from South Gate will put them over the edge. NASCAR announced today that Cypress Hill will perform during the 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. They will take the stage after the last-chance qualifiers and before the main event inside the iconic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. FOX will also air one of their songs live on the national broadcast, as NASCAR celebrates the beginning of its historic 75th anniversary season with an exhibition for the ages in the heart of Los Angeles.
Speed Sport to launch motorsports television channel in 2023
One of the oldest motorsports publications in the United States has partnered with a network development group to launch a television channel dedicated to racing in 2023. Speed Sport, which began as National Speed Sport News in 1934, announced its deal Thursday with Obsession Media to debut SPEED SPORT 1 next spring. SPEED SPORT 1 plans to broadcast over 400 live events and thousands of hours of motorsports content across free ad-supported streaming television and traditional linear platforms. Other platforms currently described as FAST services include Paramount’s Pluto TV, Comcast’s Xumo, Fox’s Tubi, Amazon Freevee and The Roku Channel. SPEED SPORT 1 plans to broadcast motorsports competition, news, information, behind-the-scenes action, lifestyle programming and documentaries. It is being developed by Obsession Media, a consortium of motorsports and television executives with backgrounds ranging from ESPN, Disney and MTV to the original motorsports-dedicated platforms Speedvision and Speed Channel.
