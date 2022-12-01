Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
SEC Championship Game victory a microcosm of Georgia Bulldogs' football season
Top-ranked Georgia’s 50-30 throttling of then-No. 14 LSU in the SEC title game was a microcosm of the Bulldogs’ football season that has them 13-0 for the first time in school history. “Our team kind of played this game like they played the whole season,” coach Kirby Smart...
Albany Herald
BREAKING: Georgia Lands Massive Commitment From 5-star
Samuel M'Pemba was quite possibly UGAs top remaining target in the 2023 class. Today, he committed to Georgia. Along with UGA, M'Pemba recently released a final group with Florida, Miami, and Tennessee. None of them could conquer the dawgs.
Albany Herald
BREAKING: Warren McClendon Injured vs LSU
Starting Georgia offensive tackle Warren McClendon has exited the SEC Championship game against the LSU Tigers with what appeared to be a left knee injury from the press box. McClendon was replaced by sophomore offensive tackle, Amarius Mims.
Comments / 0