The mother and her boyfriend were arrested after police authorities discovered the body of an 8-year-old boy who was dead for months in an apartment in Houston. The police were contacted in 2021 by a 15-year-old child who reported that his sibling had been deceased in the next room for months. When the police came, they discovered three additional siblings residing in the flat along with the skeleton remains of an 8-year-old kid.

18 HOURS AGO