Read full article on original website
Related
HPD: Man dies after being shot in the head following argument in SE Houston
HOUSTON — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that stemmed from an argument in southeast Houston. It happened just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Bowen Street, which is near Scott Street and the South Loop. Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre said police were called when someone heard gunshots from inside a...
fox26houston.com
Man found dead in northwest Harris County after suffering several gunshot wounds
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together a deadly shooting in northwest Harris County Sunday afternoon. Details are scarce as it's an active scene, however, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies were called to a motel in the 13200 block of FM 1960. That's where responding officers found an unidentified man, possibly...
KHOU
Man shot multiple times, killed at motel off FM 1960, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is dead after being shot multiple times in northwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The shooting happened at a motel off FM 1960 and the Northwest Freeway just after 11 a.m. Sunday. Gonzalez tweeted that the man was found with multiple...
Click2Houston.com
Woman dies in possible murder-suicide outside Texas Children’s Hospital - west campus, HPD says
HOUSTON – A woman has died after being shot by a suspect who then turned gun on himself in the parking lot of Texas Children’s Hospital in west Harris County, according to the Houston Police Department. The suspect is believed to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound,...
Investigation underway after boy gets hold of gun, shoots at 5-year-old in NE Houston, police say
Houston police said three people have been detained for questioning after an 8-year-old boy got access to a gun and fired at the 5-year-old, who was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Click2Houston.com
Man taken to hospital after house fire breaks out in northeast Houston, officials say
HOUSTON – A man was transported to an area hospital after a house fire broke out in northeast Houston Sunday morning, according to officials with the Houston Fire Department. Officials said it happened at a single-story home at around 5 a.m. in the 8800 block of Shady Drive near...
HPD: Two killed in murder-suicide outside Texas Children's Hospital West Campus with child in back seat
HOUSTON — A man shot a woman multiple times in a car in the parking lot of Texas Children's Hospital West Campus before turning the gun on himself in the passenger seat on Sunday, according to the Houston Police Department. Police said the shooting happened around 2 p.m. and...
KHOU
HPD: 5-year-old in critical condition after being shot by 8-year-old at NE Houston home
HOUSTON — An 8-year-old boy shot a 5-year-old boy at a residence in northeast Houston on Saturday, police said. The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. on Denmark Street between 610 and East Crosstimbers Street, according to the Houston Police Department. Police said the 5-year-old's father took him to a...
At least three people were shot in shootings on the east side of Houston within the span of one hour Friday evening
First responders were busy on the east side of Houston after at least three people were shot within the span of one hour. 1st shooting - Woman shot during a drive-by shooting in northeast Houston.
Child unharmed, man and woman found dead in murder-suicide outside Texas Children's Hospital: HPD
Houston police said a man and a woman went to the hospital to seek medical attention for the child, but when they arrived, the man shot the woman inside the car before shooting himself.
KHOU
Raw video: HPD investigating after a juvenile was shot in NE Houston
The juvenile was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. We don't yet know their condition.
mocomotive.com
BMW DISINTEGRATES AFTER HITTING TREE-3 INJURED
At 10:15 pm Saturday South Montgomery County Fire Department responded to a reported crash with entrapment on Rayford Road at near Balsam Fir in the Benders Landing area. Units arrived to find a 2015 BMW in the median against a tree with ex…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/bmw-disintegrates-after-hitting-tree-3-injured/
More than a dozen cars broken into at a Houston apartment complex, police say
HOUSTON — More than a dozen cars were broken into at a Houston apartment complex near Hermann Park earlier this week, police say. “When I saw that my, mind just go blind," said Villas at Hermann Park resident Tao Chen. Chen said when he walked up to his car...
proclaimerscv.com
8-Year-Old Boy In Houston found Dead for Months in an Apartment, Mother and Boyfriend Were Arrested
The mother and her boyfriend were arrested after police authorities discovered the body of an 8-year-old boy who was dead for months in an apartment in Houston. The police were contacted in 2021 by a 15-year-old child who reported that his sibling had been deceased in the next room for months. When the police came, they discovered three additional siblings residing in the flat along with the skeleton remains of an 8-year-old kid.
Woman injured in drive-by shooting inside northeast Houston home, police say
Detectives said they are interviewing witnesses and searching the neighborhood for any possible surveillance video that might help with the investigation.
fox26houston.com
Alleged murder-suicide at Texas Children's Hospital, police say
HOUSTON - Police are on their way to an apparent murder-suicide at Texas Children's. Houston police tweeted they were on their way to a murder-suicide at 18200 Katy Freeway, which is the address for a Texas Children's Hospital. No other information has been provided at this time. We will continue...
KHOU
Possible human trafficking victims escape vehicle after police chase
Two people were arrested after a police chase from Katy to the Galleria area. Around nine to 15 people escaped the suspects' car after the chase.
League City police arrest 5 men charged in 2 dozen storage unit burglaries worth $500K
The investigation linked the suspects to at least 27 storage unit burglaries across seven states -- with five of them in League City.
Suspect wanted in connection with shooting of Uber driver at northeast Houston gas station along with his companion
Police have released a photo of the suspect that shot a Uber driver after attempting to rob him when he refused to take him and his companion to a new destination. The incident happened shortly after 10 p.m. on Sunday, November 27, 2022. Police have identified Manny Diaz-Massa, shown below (left) as the shooter.
fox26houston.com
Homeless man, woman found shot along Broadway Street in southeast Houston
HOUSTON - Houston police say a homeless man and woman were shot by another homeless man after an argument. An off-duty officer who was working an extra job found the wounded people in the 5100 block of Broadway Street around 11 p.m. Thursday. Police say the off-duty officer saw the...
Comments / 0