ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KHOU

HPD: Man dies after being shot in the head following argument in SE Houston

HOUSTON — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that stemmed from an argument in southeast Houston. It happened just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Bowen Street, which is near Scott Street and the South Loop. Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre said police were called when someone heard gunshots from inside a...
fox26houston.com

Man found dead in northwest Harris County after suffering several gunshot wounds

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together a deadly shooting in northwest Harris County Sunday afternoon. Details are scarce as it's an active scene, however, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies were called to a motel in the 13200 block of FM 1960. That's where responding officers found an unidentified man, possibly...
KHOU

Man shot multiple times, killed at motel off FM 1960, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is dead after being shot multiple times in northwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The shooting happened at a motel off FM 1960 and the Northwest Freeway just after 11 a.m. Sunday. Gonzalez tweeted that the man was found with multiple...
mocomotive.com

BMW DISINTEGRATES AFTER HITTING TREE-3 INJURED

At 10:15 pm Saturday South Montgomery County Fire Department responded to a reported crash with entrapment on Rayford Road at near Balsam Fir in the Benders Landing area. Units arrived to find a 2015 BMW in the median against a tree with ex…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/bmw-disintegrates-after-hitting-tree-3-injured/
proclaimerscv.com

8-Year-Old Boy In Houston found Dead for Months in an Apartment, Mother and Boyfriend Were Arrested

The mother and her boyfriend were arrested after police authorities discovered the body of an 8-year-old boy who was dead for months in an apartment in Houston. The police were contacted in 2021 by a 15-year-old child who reported that his sibling had been deceased in the next room for months. When the police came, they discovered three additional siblings residing in the flat along with the skeleton remains of an 8-year-old kid.
fox26houston.com

Alleged murder-suicide at Texas Children's Hospital, police say

HOUSTON - Police are on their way to an apparent murder-suicide at Texas Children's. Houston police tweeted they were on their way to a murder-suicide at 18200 Katy Freeway, which is the address for a Texas Children's Hospital. No other information has been provided at this time. We will continue...
fox26houston.com

Homeless man, woman found shot along Broadway Street in southeast Houston

HOUSTON - Houston police say a homeless man and woman were shot by another homeless man after an argument. An off-duty officer who was working an extra job found the wounded people in the 5100 block of Broadway Street around 11 p.m. Thursday. Police say the off-duty officer saw the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy