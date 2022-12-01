ROANOKE, Va. – A man has been indicted in connection to a homicide that happened in Roanoke in 2019, according to police. Authorities said that Kai Lansana, 32, of Alexandria was identified as a suspect in the death of 24-year-old of Salonya Evans. She was found outside a home in southeast Roanoke on July 21 of 2019 in the 900 block of Morehead Avenue Southeast and pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

