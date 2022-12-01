Read full article on original website
WSET
Crash at the intersection of 460 in Concord: Firefighters
CONCORD, Va. (WSET) — The Concord Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a motor vehicle crash on Friday. This incident happened at the intersection of 460 and Oxford Furnace. Units arrived to find one vehicle in the guardrail of the westbound lane, firefighters said. There were no entrapment or...
WSLS
Portion of southbound lanes on Peters Creek Road SW blocked off
ROANOKE, Va. – A portion of southbound lanes are blocked off on Peters Creek Road SW in Roanoke. Authorities say a crash early Sunday caused damage to a pole, creating a hazard to drivers. Southbound lanes are closed from the area of Aerial Way Drive to the intersection at...
Electrical fire in Danville leaves home damaged
UPDATE 12/1 2:01 p.m.: The Danville Fire Department says they responded to a house fire at 2035 Westover Drive on Thursday, Dec. 1 at approximately 8:30 a.m. Firefighters say the first unit arrived and found fire at the front corner of the home. Several crews also responded including two fire marshals, a safety officer, and […]
Two dead after shooting on Long Meadow Drive
WHITSETT, N.C. — Two people are dead after a shooting in Whitsett. Deputies responded to Long Meadow Drive Saturday around 8:15 p.m. to do a welfare check when they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, they both were later pronounced dead at the scene. There is no additional...
WSET
Fire destroys Campbell Co. home
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Dozens of crews from Campbell County, Concord and Rustburg fire departments worked to get a blaze under control at a house in Campbell County early Friday morning. According to authorities, the fire happened at a home in the 100 block of Clover Lane. No...
chathamstartribune.com
Electrical fire causes extensive damage
An electrical fire this morning caused extensive damage at a Danville home. The Danville Fire Department responded to a call about a fire Dec. 1 at 2035 Westover Drive at 8:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found fire coming from the front corner of the house. All human occupants escaped...
2 people found dead from gunshot wounds in Whitsett home: sheriff’s office
WHITSETT, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two people. At 8:15 p.m. on Saturday night, deputies came to the 6700 block of Long Meadow Drive to conduct a welfare check. At the scene, deputies discovered two people inside the home dead from gunshot wounds. The deaths are currently […]
WSLS
Late night visitor, a bear in Roanoke damages fence
ROANOKE, Va. – Unwelcomed guests are not always pleasant, especially when an animal gets close to your home. One lady in the Star City got one that damaged the fence. Mary Riles, who lives near the Roanoke Academy of Math and Science, said the incident happened Friday night around 8:30.
wfxrtv.com
LFD makes high-wire rescue on Jefferson Street
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Fire Department says their ladder Truck 1 was called to make a high-wire rescue on Thursday. Firefighters say they were called to Jefferson Street to rescue a pair of workers whose boom truck stopped working. This left the workers stranded approximately 50 feet in the air.
WSLS
Roanoke nightclub raises money for Colorado shooting victims
ROANOKE, Va. – “It doesn’t matter if it’s three blocks away or 500 miles away, we’re all part of the same family,” Joe Sachenbacher, The Park special events coordinator said. Several weeks ago, a gunman opened fire in a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs.
22-year-old man shot, killed in Greensboro: police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday night. At 6:50 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 2600 block of Donlora Drive after getting a report of gunshots being heard in the area. At the scene, investigators found Xavier Ramon Wells, 22, suffering from a gunshot […]
WSLS
VSP: 57-year-old man dead after officer-involved shooting in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 11:05 p.m.:. A 57-year-old man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Henry County on Friday, according to Virginia State Police. Sheriff Layne Perry with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office told BTW 21 that they received reports of a man with a gun driving around “somewhat erratically” around 2:50 p.m.
WDBJ7.com
Pedestrian dies after being hit with tractor-trailer in Campbell County
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A male pedestrian died after being hit with a tractor-trailer in Campbell County early Friday morning. Police say they responded at 1:37 a.m. to Brookneal Highway near Volunteer Rd. Crews say the driver of a tractor-trailer was driving on Brookneal Highway when the driver saw...
WSLS
Man charged with first-degree murder in 2019 Roanoke homicide
ROANOKE, Va. – A man has been indicted in connection to a homicide that happened in Roanoke in 2019, according to police. Authorities said that Kai Lansana, 32, of Alexandria was identified as a suspect in the death of 24-year-old of Salonya Evans. She was found outside a home in southeast Roanoke on July 21 of 2019 in the 900 block of Morehead Avenue Southeast and pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
Shoppers being targeted by theft in Greensboro, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Police Department would like residents to be aware of a recent larceny trend impacting shoppers. Police are investigating several incidents across Greensboro where wallets are being taken from shopping carts. In most of these incidents, one accomplice works to distract the victim by asking...
WSET
LIST: Christmas parades happening in the Heart of Virginia
(WSET) — There will be four Christmas parades across the viewing area on Saturday. This parade kicks off on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. The theme for this parade is "The Spirit of Christmas." The parade is from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The Appomattox Christmas Parade. This parade is...
WDBJ7.com
Five local U.S Army soldiers reunited with five puppies they rescued during deployment in Kenya
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sarabi, Recce, Marco, Avery, and Modi – Five puppies who were rescued from Kenya by five local U.S Army National Guard soldiers who were in the same unit. Six months later, they were reunited with their rescuers, and now owners, thanks to Paws of War.
chathamstartribune.com
A mission for recording moments, events
Stavros “Stabby” Calos died in 2014 and after that, his widow, Margaret, decided to make the basement off-limits. The basement of the cozy log cabin, now within the city limits of Danville, contained Stabby’s darkroom and thousands of photographs dating back to the early 1960s. The black and white and color pictures, stored in plastic totes, captured myriad moments in the lives of Danville and Pittsylvania County residents— as well as the city itself.
Assault suspect barricaded in Caswell County home, deputies say
CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An assault suspect is barricaded in a home in Caswell County, according to the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office. A man assaulted his mother and is now inside a home alone. He fired a weapon at the roof of the home, deputies say. The incident reportedly started around 8 p.m. There […]
wsvaonline.com
Name of pedestrian killed released
Virginia State Police released the name of the pedestrian who was struck and killed last week on Interstate 81 in the Staunton area. Spokesperson Corinne Geller reported that 36-year-old Bradley O’Brian Reid of Lynchburg died when he was hit by a passenger shuttle bus while walking in the northbound travel lane of I-81 at mile marker 225 during the late night hour of November, 21st.
