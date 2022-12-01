ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams money divided between city, county, RSA

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17fDqN_0jUCftSE00

The settlement money from the Rams leaving town is now officially divided up, with some of the money going to the St. Louis City, St. Louis County and the Regional Sports Authority which manages the Dome.

St. Louis City gets the biggest chunk of change — $280 million. St. Louis County gets $169 Million. RSA Chairman Earl Nance Junior hopes the politicians spend the money wisely.

“Well I think they should move immediately, move judiciously and not take as much time as it took to make this deal,” Nance said.

Under the deal, the RSA gets $70 million.  St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones had no comment yet on how she plans to spend the money. Her staff said the money will be invested for now, and allocated later.

