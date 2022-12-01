Read full article on original website
kpic
Springfield Police issues statement on Measure 114 regarding purchase of firearms
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Ballot Measure 114, which requires permits for firearms purchases, was approved by Oregon voters, and is scheduled to go into effect on December 8, 2022. The Springfield Police Department has released a statement regarding the measure. "Absent a court issued stay on the measure or determination...
kpic
Man arrested after fleeing police, fighting with K-9 officers and deputies
EUGENE, Ore. — On December 1 at 12:54 a.m., Eugene Police responded to a report of a man trying to break into a car on the 37-hundred block of Pachysandra. Officials say the man appeared to be walking up and down the street, approaching numerous houses. The suspect, later...
kpic
Take a Bite Out of Hunger food drive heads to Roseburg, December 6
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Coming up on Tuesday, December 6, KVAL and nonprofit ‘Feeding Umpqua" are teaming up for the Take a Bite Out of Hunger food drive. We'll be at the Bi-Mart on Garden Valley Boulevard in Roseburg from 5:00 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. The Douglas County food...
kpic
Waste management seeing more food waste for the holidays
EUGENE, Ore. — The holiday season is known for good eating, but it could be a time when Americans waste the most food. According the Lane County Waste Management, waste generation is nearly 20 percent higher during the holidays - on top of inflation this year. They say it's...
kpic
70th annual Springfield Christmas Parade returns Saturday
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The "oldest and coldest" Springfield Christmas Parade kicks off Saturday at 1 p.m. The parade will begin at 21st and Olympic Street, proceeding towards Mohawk Boulevard, and down towards Main Street, concluding at the intersection of Main and Pioner Parkway East. Roads along the path will be closed until the parade has concluded.
kpic
Beavers, Ducks announce bowl games
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon State and Oregon football teams have announced their bowl game invitations. The Beavers will face Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 17. The Ducks will play in the Holiday Bowl and take on North Carolina at Petco Park in San Diego on Dec. 28.
kpic
Big third quarter fuels Oregon women's victory over Portland
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon women’s basketball team scored 33 points in the third quarter, a performance Ducks head coach Kelly Graves called one of the best quarters he’s seen during his Oregon career - all part of a 90-51 victory for the Ducks over the University of Portland on Saturday.
kpic
Hayward Field to host 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships
EUGENE, Ore. — USATF has announced their 2023 competition schedule, and Eugene is once again highly featured. Hayward Field will host the USATF Outdoor Championships on July 6-9, 2023. It will mark the third consecutive year that Eugene has hosted the U.S. outdoor championships. The top three finishers in...
kpic
Oregon volleyball comes back to beat Arkansas, punches ticket to Sweet 16
EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon volleyball team faced Arkansas in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Matthew Knight Arena after taking down Loyola Marymount on Friday. The Ducks struggled to find their rhythm on offense, hitting 0% in the first set, but came back in...
kpic
Ducks sweep LMU in first round of NCAA volleyball tourney
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon volleyball team remained perfect at home this season and matched the second-longest winning streak in program history Friday, when the Ducks opened the 2022 NCAA Tournament with a first-round sweep of Loyola Marymount before 3,474 fans in Matthew Knight Arena. Oregon advanced to face...
kpic
Oregon men's basketball opens Pac-12 play with home win
EUGENE, Ore. — N’Faly Dante tied a career high with 22 points, and sophomore Brennan Rigsby made his Oregon debut Thursday as the Ducks opened conference play with a 74-60 win over Washington State. The win improves Oregon’s record to 4-4. Their first Pac-12 road game is...
