kjas.com
She continues to elude and escape from DeRidder Police
Police in DeRidder, Louisiana are frustrated with a female who has continually managed to elude them and escape capture despite numerous foot pursuits in recent days. Police say it began on Tuesday, November 29th when she was being transferred from one vehicle to another and was to be transported to another facility.
KPLC TV
Arrest made in Oakdale hit-and-run
Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - An arrest has been made in a hit-and-run on La. 10. Pedestrian Carl Buxton, 46, was seriously injured when he was struck by a vehicle that failed to stop and fled the scene. Officials with the Oakdale Police Department said Friday that Mark W. Richard, 46,...
Opelousas man approached by unknown shooter, shot in stomach
Opelousas officers responded to a shots being fired Saturday.
cenlanow.com
Five Fort Polk soldiers arrested after allegedly raping and drugging two women
LOUISIANA (KLFY) – Five Fort Polk soldiers were arrested after raping two women. John Bianzon, 29, Franzrobert T. Camentil, 20, Cyrus Labial, 24, Ajjashery J. Flores, 24 and Frinzdeivhid Ramit, 19, were arrested after allegedlt raping two women. Detectives with the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office interviewed one of the...
kalb.com
APD seeking help to identify gun shop burglary suspects
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department has released images of the suspects wanted in connection with the burglary of a gun shop on Jackson Street that occurred Tuesday, Nov. 29, in which a stolen vehicle crashed into the building. If anyone has any information regarding the identity of...
cenlanow.com
OPD: Two La. women fatally shot in car
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Opelousas Police are investigating the death of two women in the 1200 block of Ina Clara Drive. According to Chief Martin McLendon, officers responded to the area around 10 p.m. Thursday after receiving multiple reports of gunshots. Officers found a vehicle that had been shot...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Deputies capture man who escaped police custody while handcuffed
NPSO: PURSUIT ENDS IN CAPTURE OF MAN THAT FLED FROM DEPUTIES WHILE HANDCUFFED LAST WEEK. A Rapides Parish man wanted by the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office was captured on Wednesday morning after he led Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies and Natchitoches Police on a 30-mile pursuit according to Sheriff Stuart Wright.
cenlanow.com
2 more Lafayette students arrested for terrorizing schools
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Two Lafayette students have been arrested and charged with terrorizing school campuses after several incidents that disrupted school this year, authorities said. Police arrested and charged a Northside High School student with terrorizing Thursday following a social-media threat that caused an evacuation of the school...
ktalnews.com
Suspect who escaped handcuffed captured in Natchitoches
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A domestic violence suspect who escaped custody and removed his clothing while handcuffed last week was captured Wednesday in Natchitoches. Wednesday morning, an off-duty NPSO deputy spotted Bailey Goodman, of Flatwoods, La., traveling in a black 2004 Cadillac Escalade. Goodman was wanted on outstanding...
Opelousas woman charged with three counts of bribery of votes
Deborah Batiste was arrested Wednesday night on three counts of bribery of votes by the Opelousas police department.
Man arrested in connection with N. Pierce Street shooting
Gregory Jones Jr., 28, was arrested by the U.S. Marshall Service Violent Offender Task Force and deputes with the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office.
Lake Charles American Press
Conviction upheld for Kinder man convicted of selling multiple narcotics
The conviction and sentence of a Eunice man accused of selling drugs and prescription medications to residents of a Kinder trailer park were upheld recently by the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal. A three-judge panel affirmed the conviction and sentence imposed on John Paul Simien in the 33rd Judicial District...
louisianaradionetwork.com
Parents held Ville Platte man at gunpoint after they found him in bed with their daughter
Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a Ville Platte man allegedly found in bed with a seven-year-old girl in Bunkie early yesterday morning. Captain Tim Ryan says the girl’s parents held 61-year-old Jeffrey Brant of Ville Platte at gunpoint until authorities arrived. “ Brant was found inside the...
Motorcyclist killed in Lafayette crash identified
Lafayette Police Traffic Investigators are working the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash.
Opelousas Police respond to the scene of late night shooting; multiple victims
Opelousas Police are currently working the scene of a shooting that took place at approximately 10:27 p.m. at the corner of Ina Clare Drive and Bernice Street.
Lafayette Police on Scene of Fatal Crash Involving Motorcycle
Lafayette Police are on the scene of a major crash involving a motorcycle with at least one confirmed fatality. Sgt. Robin Green with the Lafayette Police Department says the crash happened just after 7 a.m. in the 2900 block of NW Evangeline Thruway (Frontage Road). Authorities have confirmed one fatality...
