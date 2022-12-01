Johnstown bar, “Cheers” looking for new owner
JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — If you've ever wanted to own your own bar, now's your chance! A quaint local bar, Cheers in Johnstown, is for sale.
Dayton King from Howards Hanna explains the newly renovated business is in a great location and looking for a new owner. The bar is located at 101 1/2 Water Street in Johnstown with two bathrooms listed at $59,000.
Dayton King from Howards Hanna explains the newly renovated business is in a great location and looking for a new owner. The bar is located at 101 1/2 Water Street in Johnstown with two bathrooms listed at $59,000.

The budling was built in 1945 on a .07-acre lot. For more photos and details check out the listing on the Howard Hanna website .
