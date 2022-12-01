ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWS10 ABC

Johnstown bar, “Cheers” looking for new owner

By Jessie House
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UCmCU_0jUCf2CK00

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — If you’ve ever wanted to own your own bar, now’s your chance! A quaint local bar, Cheers in Johnstown, is for sale.

Students turn Glendaal principal into human sundae

Dayton King from Howards Hanna explains the newly renovated business is in a great location and looking for a new owner. The bar is located at 101 1/2 Water Street in Johnstown with two bathrooms listed at $59,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oyp6L_0jUCf2CK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QbphN_0jUCf2CK00
Photos: Dayton King, Howard Hanna

The budling was built in 1945 on a .07-acre lot. For more photos and details check out the listing on the Howard Hanna website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 4

Related
96.9 WOUR

This Clifton Park Store Celebrates Christmas and New York, Year Round

One of New York States most impressive stores for Christmas shopping is right here in the Capital Region but the holiday decorations are just part of the attraction. That is saying a lot when we also have Macy's Herald Square kicking off the season this Thanksgiving with their annual parade. Don't forget FAO Schwarz, now located at Rockefeller Center. What do we have Upstate that these 2 stores don't.
WIBX 950

New York State Auction Coming to Albany; Want A Police Car?

Have you ever wanted to own a New York State Police vehicle? Not a knockoff or copycat car, I am talking about actual vehicles that our Troopers used while on duty. Now is your chance but why stop with a police car? How about a van, plow truck or city bus?
NEWS10 ABC

Northway welcome center enters holiday competition

Along the Adirondack Northway, the Adirondacks Welcome Center offers travelers some respite as they approach the city of Glens Falls. This month, those who visit will get a taste of something extra-festive for the holiday season.
NEWS10 ABC

Raising Arthritis Awareness at the Jingle Bell Run in Saratoga Springs

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This morning folks were dressed in their favorite holiday costumes for the Arthritis Foundation Jingle Bell Run. Rainbow Doemel is the Executive Director of the Arthritis Foundation for Upstate New York; she was excited about how well the organization has been doing this year. “This event has been happening for several […]
newyorkalmanack.com

Ballston Spa’s Hides-Franklin Spring: Some History

Some mineral springs quickly failed, others were opened to the public, and still others were bottled and sold around the country. Perhaps the most successful bottling operation involved the Hides-Franklin Spring. This business is probably one of the few in the country to be founded by a spirit. A Ballston Spa blacksmith and member of the Spiritualist Society named Samuel Hides purchased a farm on Malta Avenue between Hyde Boulevard and Columbia Avenue.
wamc.org

Saratoga Springs officials meet with bar owners to discuss downtown security

The City of Saratoga Springs is seeking input from bar and restaurant owners as it looks for ways to curb late-night violence downtown. On Thursday afternoon, Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino and Mayor Ron Kim, both Democrats, met with a coalition of bar and restaurant owners. “We’re trying...
NEWS10 ABC

PHOTOS: Glens Falls decks the halls for Christkindlmarkt

On Friday night, a swath of Glens Falls' residents bundled up and came out to City Park. Clustered along Glen Street, as city police officers directed traffic away to clear a path. Sorry, everyone, but you'll have to find another way to the South Glens Falls bridge for a while. Santa Claus is coming to town.
NEWS10 ABC

‘Unique Coqui Brews’ whips up coquito lattes for Christmas

Yakira Rodriguez proudly coined her coffee business as the "home of the coquito latte." Unique Coqui Brews is a mobile coffee shop with a primary location on Hamburg Street in Schenectady. Their specialty holiday is available through catering, delivery, and in-person sales.
WNYT

Magic of Christmas coming to Albany

The magic of Christmas is also coming to Albany Sunday afternoon. The Albany symphony is hosting a performance at the Palace Theater, that Santa himself is expected to turn up for. It starts at 3 p.m. There will be carols, and a sleigh full of performers. For tickets, we’ve set...
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

43K+
Followers
23K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy