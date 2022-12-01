Read full article on original website
US labor chief says poor immigration policy is 'biggest threat' to economy
Labor Secretary Marty Walsh highlights the "threat" poor immigration policy presents to the U.S. economy while unpacking the November jobs report.
Why ‘Union Joe’ Chose to Make it Illegal for Rail Workers to Strike
After campaigning as the most pro-union candidate ever, Biden decided the economy was a bigger priority than rail workers' bargaining power
House Democrat deflects on sick leave not being included in rail deal
Rep. Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) on Sunday said it was “a national shame” the U.S. does not have guaranteed sick leave pay but avoided a question on not including such a provision in legislation passed last week to avoid a railroad strike. When asked by moderator Chuck Todd on NBC’s “Meet the Press” if she was…
'We want him here': Maxine Waters urges Bankman-Fried to testify
The former FTX CEO has signaled he would be open to testifying.
Biden Administration Mulls Ending U.S. Military COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration is mulling a proposal from Republican leader Kevin McCarthy to repeal the U.S. military's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, the White House said on Saturday. McCarthy, who is vying to become speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, earlier told Fox News he had won...
Biden administration considering migrant proposal mirroring Trump-era policy
The Biden administration is seriously considering an asylum proposal that would bar migrants from seeking asylum at the US-Mexico border if they could have received refuge in another country they passed through, mirroring Trump-era asylum limits, according to two sources familiar with discussions.
Biden Asks U.S. Supreme Court to Pause Second Ruling Against Student Debt Plan
(Reuters) - A day after the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear arguments over the legality of President Joe Biden plan to cancel billions of dollars in student debt, his administration on Friday asked the justices to put on hold a judge's ruling in a separate case that found the program unlawful.
Biden signs rail agreement into law, thwarting strike
President Biden on Friday signed into law legislation to force a rail labor agreement, blocking workers from striking ahead of the busy holiday season. Why it matters: Some railroad workers have argued the deal doesn't adequately address concerns over workplace conditions, most notably the lack of paid sick leave. Biden...
U.S. economy adds 263,000 jobs in November
The jobs market stayed strong last month: Employers added 263,000 jobs, while the unemployment rate held at 3.7%, near the lowest level in a half-century, the Labor Department said on Friday. Why it matters: The figures are the latest signal of a roaring labor market that continues to defy fears...
GOP plans climate probes the left might like
House Republicans are planning an onslaught of investigations into Biden climate policies that could have an unintended consequence: asking questions progressives want answered. Why it matters: The probes could set the table for conversations between Republicans and Democrats in the new Congress about the thorny aspects of transitioning away from...
Biden's student-loan forgiveness might not be doomed if the Supreme Court strikes it down — he could take another legal path
There might be another legal route for Biden's student-debt relief if lawsuits currently blocking the plan are successful.
'We have to keep the economy going.' Democratic senator defends rail deal as Biden faces backlash
Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown defended the government's intervention in the railroad labor dispute, saying "We have to keep the economy going."
The factory slowdown is here
A key economic indicator is flashing red: An index measuring factory activity shows a contraction for the first time since 2020, according to the Institute for Supply Management's index of manufacturing activity released Thursday. The measure, which pulls from a survey of manufacturers about business conditions, dipped below the 50...
1,000+ NYT union members threaten to walk out
More than 1,000 members of the New York Times union, which includes hundreds of newsroom staffers, plan to walk out on the job if the company's management doesn't agree to the terms of a new contract by Dec. 8, the union announced Friday. Why it matters: The two parties have...
Democrats eye new legislation to rein in Wall Street landlords
Institutional housing investors — largely, the commercial banks, private equity, and other financial entitles that flip homes or rent them out — have been the subject of conflicting media messages. On the one hand, we’re told investors are buying up more housing than ever. In 2021, they bought...
