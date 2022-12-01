Read full article on original website
Six Animals That Shockingly Lived in Iowa
Let's face it: Iowa isn't exactly the first place that comes to mind when thinking of large beasts or apex predators. In fact, barely any exist in the Hawkeye State these days. But that wasn't always the case. According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, all six of these...
kscj.com
BIRD FLU RETURNS TO NW IOWA
THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE SAYS THE FIRST CASE OF HIGHLY PATHOGENIC AVIAN INFLUENZA SINCE APRIL HAS BEEN CONFIRMED IN NORTHWEST IOWA. THE CASE WAS CONFIRMED LATE LAST WEEK IN A BUENA VISTA COUNTY COMMERCIAL TURKEY FLOCK. COMMERCIAL AND BACKYARD FLOCK OWNERS SHOULD PREVENT CONTACT BETWEEN THEIR BIRDS AND WILD...
December 2022 Medium Range Forecast For Iowa, Active Storm Pattern
November was less active but that is changing as we inch further into December, so read on for the full details... The current storm track projected in weeks 1-3 will feed several storm systems across the north and central United States between now and late month. This type of pattern will favor consistent storm dates on the order of about every 4-7 days. A ridge will build in the southeast United States next week with a trough right behind it. A weak system will pass through Monday across the extreme northern counties with some flurries/snow showers but that will be about it. The first main system on the docket is Tuesday which may drop a quick round of light snow from north to central Iowa but overall, this looks like a very weak system. Then the second system will fall into the picture between December 7-9th. This will be the one I will be focusing on primarily with potential rain/snow/ice risks and a target date of this coming Thursday. So, if you have travel plans, I highly encourage you to check back. The areas that will be active with this storm track will include the central plains (Iowa), Great Lakes and Ohio Valley. That said, I believe Iowa is ground zero for these systems so buckle up because it will be an active stretch through the next 2-3 weeks which would be roughly December 19th.
Iowa’s State Climatologist Justin Glisan Forecasts La Nina to Stick Around through the Winter Months
(Des Moines) State Climatologist Justin Glisan says Iowa’s six-to-ten and eight-to-fourteen-day weather outlook shows below-average temperatures. Glisan looks into his crystal ball into December, January, and February, and what does he see?. Glisan says this forecast is tied into the La Nina phase sticking around. What La Nina means...
kiwaradio.com
First Shotgun Deer Season Opens Saturday
Statewide Iowa — The first of two shotgun deer seasons opens Saturday in Iowa. The DNR’s, Tyler Harms, says hunters harvested nearly 103-thousand deer last year and he doesn’t expect that number to drop. The early archery season started October 1st and Harms says those numbers have...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Biden’s move to replace Iowa would upend five decades of tradition
Barring a miracle, Iowa’s first-in-the-nation status is over. On Thursday, President Biden asked the Democratic National Committee to put South Carolina first on the 2024 presidential nominating calendar, followed by Nevada and New Hampshire a week later; after that would be Georgia, then Michigan. On Friday, the party’s Rules and Bylaws Committee ratified the new lineup. […] The post Biden’s move to replace Iowa would upend five decades of tradition appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
It’s Illegal to Throw These Things Away in Iowa
There are a lot of rules when it comes to trash. You may not give them much thought since it's so easy to pitch most things away, but there are a good number of rules and regulations. If you look at your city-issued trash bin, it likely says "no yard...
Gold coin worth $1,800 found in Iowa Red Kettle
Every donation counts when it comes to the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign, but some coins count for a little more.
Here's your chance to live at an Iowa state park for free
If you've ever wanted to live in nature, a volunteer opportunity from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources may be your shot.Driving the news: The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is searching for volunteers who are willing to live at its parks for up to five months in exchange for a free campsite.The program has been going on for several years.Zoom in: Volunteer campground hosts who can assist with daily operations — like talking with visitors — are needed from May to October.A wide mix of people apply to be park hosts, including retirees, people who have free summers and out-of-state visitors, said Zachary Faust of the Iowa DNR.Volunteers are expected to live in their own campers. Some of the parks that need people include Clear Lake, Walnut Woods, George Wyth, Pikes Peak and Lake Wapello.How to apply: Visit the Iowa DNR site here.Of note: State officials evicted Iowa DNR rangers from 23 state parks earlier this year because of needed repairs at their state-owned houses.
KCRG.com
Iowa State Fair cuts vendors over fraud concerns
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Officials with the Iowa State Fair told multiple fair vendors they will not be offered a future contract to do business because of concerns over fraud by the concession operators. One of the four vendors accused of fraud is Dad’s Old Fashioned Lemonade, which has...
Iowa is Home to One of the Best Hippy Towns in America
I'll do my best not harsh your mellow, but I feel it's my duty to inform you that Iowa, located smack in the middle of the continental 48 U.S. states, has a West Coast-level hippy town on its map. And it's far out!. If you're not into the hippy culture...
Eastern Iowa is Home to the Best Pie Shop in the State [PHOTOS]
If you want really good pie, Waterloo is the place to be!. Just yesterday (December 1st), the website 24/7 Wall St. put out a list of the best pies shops in all 50 states. To determine the official list, the company looked at sites like Yelp, The Daily Meal, Food Network, Thrillist, and Delish, as well as some local sites. Using those sources, the article names Try Pie in Waterloo as the best in the state of Iowa!
travel2next.com
4 National Parks in Iowa
Iowa is a Midwestern U.S. state sandwiched between Minnesota to the north and Missouri in the south. The “Hawkeye State” is filled with countryside dotted with cornfields and farmlands. Surprisingly 92% of the state is farmland. Now that’s a lot of corn and cows!. This is an...
kscj.com
IOWA DEMOCRATS PUSHED OUT OF PRESIDENTIAL LEAD SPOT
A PANEL OF NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC PARTY LEADERS HAS VOTED TO ELIMINATE IOWA’S CAUCUSES FROM ITS LEADING POSITION IN THE PARTY’S NEXT PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN. PRESIDENT BIDEN RECOMMENDED THAT SOUTH CAROLINA’S PRIMARY BE THE FIRST VOTING EVENT FOR DEMOCRATS IN 2024. BIDEN, IN A LETTER TO PARTY LEADERS, SAID...
Iowa awards $20 million in American Rescue Plan funding to assist 91 homes
(The Center Square) – Iowa is allocating nearly $20 million in American Rescue Plan funding to 16 organizations that will help develop and rehabilitate single-family homes and assist with down payments on the local level. Together, the organizations will assist 91 Iowa families acquire home ownership, according to a news release from Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office. The Iowa HOME Grant Program is part of Reynolds’ $100 million investment of Federal...
kiwaradio.com
Survey Shows Iowa’s Economy Is Struggling, Even Heading Into The Holidays
Statewide, Iowa — The economy usually perks up with year-end holiday shopping, but there are few signs of optimism heading into December in the latest survey of business leaders in Iowa and eight other Midwestern states. Creighton University economist Ernie Goss says for the first time in recent years,...
theperrynews.com
Wind advisory starts at 6 p.m. Friday, NWS says
The National Weather Service offices in Johnston have issued a wind advisory for the Perry area from 6 p.m. Friday until 3 a.m. Saturday, with northwest winds of 25 to 35 mph and gusts of 50 to 55 mph expected. The gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, including holiday...
Boston 25 News WFXT
Iowa caucuses, built on myth, lose place at head of the line
DES MOINES, Iowa — (AP) — The Hy-Vee Hall ballroom in Des Moines erupted in cheers in 2008 when the youthful Illinois senator hinted at the improbable possibility of the feat ahead: “Our time for change has come!”. That Iowa, an overwhelmingly white state, would propel Barack...
kmaland.com
Iowa’s Governor Part of Historic Trend
(Des Moines) -- 2022 was a banner year for women elected as governor. Nearly one-third of America's governors will be women next year, which is a record. Iowa reelected a woman to the state's highest office for the first time in the state's history. And Republican Kim Reynolds is in good company, as there are now more female governors in the U.S. than ever before.
