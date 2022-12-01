Read full article on original website
WKBW-TV
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen gains attention beyond the 716
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has gained national attention through commercials, earning the second top selling jersey on the NFL's website, and even through acts of kindness. Allen has even had signs make it all the way to "Patriot Territory" during election time. His jersey...
Week 13 Fantasy Football Recap: Jimmy G out for the season, Davante Adams' dream role & the value of rookie WRs
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Following a wild afternoon of games, Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski get together to recap all of the biggest fantasy performances from week 13 in the NFL. The guys kick off the show with a recap of the San Francisco 49ers’...
Jets’ refusal to be happy with coming close against Vikings speaking volumes
The effort was good to see. The resilience was reflective of a team clearly coming into its own. The fact that an early 17-point deficit later was essentially 36 inches away from potentially becoming a defining victory was terrific. All of those things were encouraging signs for the Jets on Sunday at Minnesota. But there was one thing, far and away, above and beyond, that was the most important part of the aftermath of the Jets’ nerve-fraying and ruggedly entertaining 27-22 loss to the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, and it was summarized best in the words of the men...
Cowboys, already thin at CB, fear Anthony Brown has torn Achilles
The Cowboys, already short on cornerbacks, lost another one Sunday when Anthony Brown went down with what is feared to be a torn left Achilles.
