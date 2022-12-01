Read full article on original website
Blac Chyna Shares Sweet Sibling Photos of Daughter Dream and Son King: 'Never a Dull Moment'
The model shares daughter Dream, 6, with ex Rob Kardashian and son King, 10, with ex Tyga Sibling love! Earlier this week, Blac Chyna, 34, shared a series of sweet photos on Instagram of her two kids, daughter Dream, 6, and son King Cairo, 10, as the pair modeled identical outfits together from FashionNova. Dream, whom Chyna shares with ex Rob Kardashian, and King, whom she shares with ex Tyga, pose together in matching blue and white plaid shackets, blue jeans and white sneakers. In the first picture, King and Dream...
Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Photo of Newborn Baby Boy with Big Sister Sterling: 'She Is Obsessed'
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — earlier this week Sterling Skye is one proud big sister! Days after Brittany Mahomes welcomed her second child — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — with husband Patrick Mahomes earlier this week, the star shared a sweet photograph of daughter Sterling, 21 months, bonding with her newborn sibling on Instagram Saturday. "She is obsessed and loving her new role 🤍," the mom of...
The Proud Family Cast Praises Beyoncé and JAY-Z's Family Halloween Costume: 'Super Fabulous'
In a conversation with Vulture, the cast of The Proud Family opened up about what it was like to see Beyoncé's family take on the characters The Proud Family cast was definitely made proud by the Carter family's Halloween costume. In a sitdown with Vulture, the cast of the Disney+ reboot opened up about what it was like to have Beyoncé's family take on the characters this past Halloween. Jo Marie Payton, who voices Suga Mama in both the original series and The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, revealed...
Natalia Bryant Shows Off the Meaningful Necklaces She Wears in Honor of Late Father Kobe Bryant
The model shared the sweet stories behind the sentimental jewelry in her new Beauty Secrets video with Vogue Natalia Bryant carries dad Kobe Bryant around with her wherever she goes. The model and daughter of the late NBA star shared in her Vogue Beauty Secrets video that she wears a necklace that says "Slim," because it was a nickname her dad gave her as a child. "I wanna show you my necklaces," Natalia, 19, shares in the video before holding them up to the camera. "This is a necklace...
Serena Williams Says Daughter Olympia Is Glad She Stepped Back from Tennis: 'I Don't Quite Know How to Feel!'
The tennis icon, 41, appeared on the latest episode of the PEOPLE Every Day Podcast, where she opened up about her more relaxed daily schedule after announcing in August that she was stepping away from the game Serena Williams is savoring every moment she has with her daughter Olympia. The tennis icon, 41, who has partnered with the Lincoln Motor Company on a new car fragrance, appeared on the latest episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, and opened up about her more relaxed daily schedule after announcing in August that she...
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal
Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
Ant Anstead Confirms He Spent 'Romantic Thanksgiving' with Girlfriend Renée Zellweger to Instagram Commenter
The couple have been together since 2021 after meeting on Anstead’s show, Celebrity IOU Joyride Ant Anstead was feeling the love this Thanksgiving weekend! On Thursday, the Celebrity IOU Joyride host, 43, shared a series of nature photos from his getaway to Sedona, Arizona. While his girlfriend Renée Zellweger, 53, doesn't appear in the snaps of stunning red rocks and sprawling canyons, the British car expert hinted at her presence in the caption to his post: "What a beautiful few days for a romantic thanksgiving switch off adventure! We ended up in Sedona...
Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Dead at 34, Wife Says She 'Held His Hand Tight' in Final Moments
The late actor revealed in June that he was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee has died after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer. He was 34. His wife, Angie Lee Graham, announced the news in a post on his Instagram account on Thursday, writing that Lee died that morning in what was "the most beautiful moment" of her life. "I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight, and felt his heartbeat slowly drift away," she wrote. "He had a smile on...
Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Told Christine Not to Leave Kody Until She Could 'Support Yourself Financially'
"What every woman needs is a friend that is just supportive and kind of good. But when you need to have a different perspective, they don't mind just giving it to you," Christine said of Janelle Sister Wives' Janelle Brown gave Christine Brown some practical advice when she initially considered leaving their husband Kody Brown. "I asked when we were in Vegas, and I was just done in Vegas. I remember asking her, I'm like, 'I need to leave. I need to leave. I don't even want to be married to Kody anymore....
Justin Bieber Shares Post-Facial Selfie Covered in Pimple Patches: 'I Think My Face Is Purging'
Justin Bieber gave a glimpse at his skincare routine with a new selfie — and he shared his beauty must-have in the process. In the photo, shared to the "Peaches" singer's Instagram Story on Thursday, Bieber got candid about his post-facial skin "purging," a term used to describe the skin's reaction to new products, regimes or treatments. According to Medical News Today, this can look like breakouts, flaking or peeling.
Britney Spears' Husband Sam Asghari 'Surprised' Her with Cake and Balloons on Her Birthday: 'Love You'
"He was pretty f---ing smooth !!!!" the "Gimme More" singer wrote of her husband in an Instagram post on her 41st birthday Friday Britney Spears was showered with love by her husband on her 41st birthday! On Friday, the singer-songwriter shared a video on Instagram of husband Sam Asghari surprising her on her special day with a birthday cake and balloons as she battled an illness. "My husband surprised me ✨🎂🎈!!!" Spears wrote in her caption. "I'm sick with the flu and he came downstairs … he was pretty...
Patrick Mahomes Says Daughter Sterling Wants to 'Play All Day' with Baby Brother Bronze
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes recently welcomed son Bronze, joining daughter Sterling Skye, 21 months Sterling Skye is learning all about being a big sister! Speaking on The Drive on Audacy's 610 Sports Radio (Kansas City), Patrick Mahomes shared an update on how his 21-month-old daughter is adjusting to the family's new addition after the NFL quarterback and Kansas City Current co-owner wife Brittany Mahomes welcomed son Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III on Monday. "She wants to hold him, and take care of him, and everything like that," the proud dad of two...
Christine Brown Says Kody Brown 'Doesn't Know' Their Kids After Years of 'Missing Out'
Christine Brown opened up about the custody battles with ex Kody Brown during an appearance on Reality Life with Kate Casey Christine Brown is opening up about why her kids were a big part of her decision to move on from ex Kody Brown. In an appearance on Friday's episode of the podcast Reality Life with Kate Casey, the Sister Wives star opened up about how she was impacted when seeing her children — 12-year-old Truely, 19-year-old Ysabel, Gwendlyn, 21, Paedon, 24, Mykelti, 26, and 27-year-old Aspyn — disappointed...
Rosie O'Donnell Shows Off Coconut Cake Tom Cruise Sent Her for the Holidays: 'I Love That Guy'
Cruise sending O'Donnell a holiday gift has become an annual tradition for the two stars Rosie O'Donnell is feeling the holiday spirit from Tom Cruise. The TV personality and producer, 60, shared a photo of the special gift she received from the Top Gun: Maverick star, also 60, which has become an annual tradition between the pals. "My Tommy sent me a coconut cake!! I love that guy," O'Donnell wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of the mouthwatering dessert. RELATED: Rosie O'Donnell Says She's Been Asked to Bring Back Her...
Amanda Kloots Says Son Elvis Would Start 'Crying' When She Went on Dates: 'I Feel Guilt'
Amanda Kloots shares 3-year-old son Elvis with late husband Nick Cordero, who died from COVID-19 in 2020 Amanda Kloots is opening up about the difficulties of dating as a single mom after losing husband Nick Cordero. Appearing on a recent episode of Jana Kramer's podcast Whine Down, the TV personality, 40, discussed the challenges that both she and her 3-year-old son Elvis Eduardo face when it comes to her going on dates. "I have not dated a lot. This is the first time I'm dating, at 40 years old," she...
Mariah Carey Applauds David Beckham Singing 'All I Want For Christmas': 'My New Fave Rendition'
Mariah Carey gave her thumbs up to a stealthy shot video of the former soccer pro singing along to her Christmas classic, filmed by his Spice Girl wife Victoria Beckham Mariah Carey is a fan of David Beckham's singing! The iconic singer gave her thumbs up to a home movie of the former soccer pro singing along to her festive classic "All I Want For Christmas is You" Thursday. "My new fave rendition 😂 love you guys! ❤️🎄❤️🎄" Carey, 52, posted on Victoria Beckham's Instagram after she uploaded a...
Ree Drummond and Husband Ladd Are Preparing for an 'Empty Nest' as Son Todd Soon Heads to College
"Friends, wish us luck," the Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond joked Ree Drummond and her husband Ladd Drummond are preparing for an "empty nest." On Wednesday, the Pioneer Woman, 53, shared a quick selfie with her husband, 53, on Instagram while taking an evening walk. "Ladd and I are actively trying to establish new activities together as the empty nest approaches," she wrote. "So we take evening walks now!" She jokes the two have only been taking walks together for "the past two evenings," but she was too excited to share...
Andy Cohen Shares Adorable Photo of Daughter Lucy, 7 Months, Smiling in Her Rainbow Pajamas
Andy Cohen is dad to Ben, 3, and daughter Lucy, 7 months Lucy Eve is one happy little girl! Andy Cohen shared an adorable new photo of his 7-month-old daughter on his Instagram Story Thursday, showing the infant smiling while getting help standing up on the couch. In the cute snap, little Lucy wears a pair of white pajamas printed with different colored rainbows and has a small yellow clip in her hair. She looks directly at the camera with her big blue eyes as someone holds her up...
Britney Spears Posts Tribute to Sister Jamie Lynn Spears on Her Birthday Following Public Feud
Earlier this year, Britney's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, sent a cease-and-desist letter to Jamie Lynn demanding that she stop sharing stories about his client's life while promoting her memoir Britney Spears appears to have buried the hatchet with sister Jamie Lynn Spears. On Friday, Britney's 41st birthday, the singer-songwriter gave a special shout-out to her younger sister, 31, whom she had been publicly feuding with following the end of her 13-year conservatorship. Alongside two photos of Jamie Lynn, the "...Baby One More Time" singer wrote in the caption, "It's my...
Who Is Charlie Puth's Girlfriend? All About Brooke Sansone
Charlie Puth confirmed his relationship with Brooke Sansone in December 2022 Charlie Puth has a new love interest. The "See You Again" singer has been linked to Brooke Sansone, a family friend, since the summer of 2022 and seemingly confirmed their relationship on Instagram on his 31st birthday. Alongside a series of sweet photo booth pictures of the pair, Puth referenced his song "Loser," writing, "🎶Ohhhhh I'm NOT a loser…'cause I didn't lose her!!! 🎶 (Happy birthday to me)." Sansone commented on the post, "it's national charlie day" and...
