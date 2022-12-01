Read full article on original website
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Connecticut
The Constitution State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Fairfield County, you might just want to visit.
ctexaminer.com
Various Towns Across Fairfield County Debate Limits on Leaf Blowers
Autumn offers the quiet sound of dry leaves rustling from tree branches or moving along pavement, pushed by a breeze. But the calm often is shattered by an obnoxious noise: whining gas-powered leaf blowers. People hate them. But town officials in Fairfield County have been unable to find a way...
bee-news.com
Waterbury-Oxford Airport – Part II
Waterbury-Oxford Airport runways are shown c. 1970 (left) and in the mid-1970s (right). The cross-wind runway seen above has since been removed. (Photos courtesy Airport Manager Matthew Kelly). By DR. ROBERT L. RAFFORD. The road to building an airport in Oxford was not a smooth one. Before Oxford residents voted...
connecticuthistory.org
East Haven was Home to Connecticut’s First Iron Works
When historians talk about iron production in Connecticut, the conversation inevitably turns to the Salisbury Iron District. With its large deposits of quality ore, abundant water power, and ample supplies of firewood, the area in northwest Connecticut that included the towns of Salisbury, Canaan, North Canaan, Sharon, Cornwall, and Kent provided the perfect combination of natural resources required to manufacture high-quality iron. What is usually overlooked in these discussions, however, is that the roots of Connecticut’s iron industry lie far away from Salisbury, in East Haven.
Why Do the Food Experts / Reviewers Treat Greater Danbury Restaurants Like Outcasts?
You might have seen some of my articles on our website and Facebook page about new restaurants and the best restaurants in the greater Danbury area. If given a choice, Mindy and I would dine out five out of seven days a week if we had money to burn. I...
Foodie Favorites: 5 must-try dishes in Connecticut!
(WTNH) — What’s the difference between pizza and apizza? Well, ask any Nutmegger and they should know, especially if they’re from New Haven. There are certain foods that Connecticut is known for, even dishes that the state invented! News 8 put together this list of delectable dishes that all Connecticut citizens should try, at least […]
This Connecticut Christmas Train Ride is a Magical Experience
If you're looking for the perfect Christmas day trip in Connecticut, look no further than The Railroad Museum of New England's festive Santa Express ride–a magical experience for the whole family.
therealdeal.com
Half of Section 8 vouchers have gone unused in Connecticut
Due to a quagmire of issues, half of the vouchers that people in Connecticut have received from the state’s 45 local housing authorities in the past two years went unused, CTInsider reported. The biggest issue is the housing market, which in many areas nationwide has low numbers of vacancies,...
Terrific Orange County Irish Bar Closing Location After 37 Years
After serving customers on Main Street for 37 years, the quaint family-owned bar is closing. It has been a long ride for the Christison family that owns and operates one of Warwick's favorite Irish pubs. Yesterday's, located on Main street in Warwick, is a quirky family-run Irish pub that has been serving the area since 1984 with a menu full of comfort foods, and numerous craft beers on tap according to their website.
Extreme speed on Connecticut highways
Extreme speed on Connecticut highways, with a driver ticketed for allegedly doing 110 mph, days after another driver was stopped for allegedly speeding at 132 mph
This Is The Best Pie In Connecticut
Love Food compiled a list of the best pie in every US state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
Sally's Apizza celebrates grand opening in Fairfield
The New Haven original opened the doors to its third location on Commerce Drive, right off I-95 with a party Thursday night.
North Haven, December 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Wilton High School football team will have a game with North Haven High School on December 04, 2022, 09:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Mid-Hudson News Network
Pleasant Valley festival organizers chastised for allowing “F… Biden” banner in parade
PLEASANT VALLEY – As hundreds of residents and visitors gathered in Pleasant Valley on Saturday for the town’s “Festival of Lights,” one float drew immediate criticism for a banner with vulgar language. With hundreds of adults and children gathered along the parade route on Saturday evening,...
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield is home to the BEST running store in America!
Adrenaline was running high on Ridgefield Running Company’s Instagram page last night when they shared live footage from Austin, Tx of The Running Event. It was during North America’s premier run specialty trade show that Ridgefield Running Company was named Best Running Store in AMERICA!. Owner Megan Searfoss...
westchestermagazine.com
DoughCo Bagels Are a Must-Try at Westchester Farmers’ Markets
DoughCo Bagels was founded by a Chappaqua resident and boasts a presence at farmers’ markets throughout Westchester County. Josh Small, founder of DoughCo Bagels, says a number of factors led him to the bagel business: A lack of good bagels in Chicago (where he went to business school), his ingrained love of baking, and an idea for a business model which has taken some unexpected turns.
New York’s 2023 winter forecasts: Here’s what to expect for snow, temperatures
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — While Staten Islanders are bracing for a frigid start to the winter season, long-term forecasts show the next few months are leaning toward being warmer than normal and may also come with less snow accumulation. The National Weather Service’s seasonal temperature outlook now firmly places...
trumbulltimes.com
Trumbull High grad, 21, opens salon in Long Hill Green area
TRUMBULL — Brooke Davis knew she wanted to use her creativity to bring joy to others. But it took her a while to realize that hair styling was her best vehicle for that expression. Davis, 21, of Trumbull, opened Salon Luna at 10 Broadway in September, not long after...
hamlethub.com
Darien Police Issue All Night Parking Advisory
Darien Police have announced that effective immediately, the parking of vehicles on public roads in Darien between the hours of 2:00am and 6:00am is prohibited. "The purpose of this restriction is for the Town to be able to clear the streets of snow during the winter months," police say.
Don't Be Next: Tips To Avoid Generator Fires Like This One In Northern Westchester
When using a generator to power your home after losing power, it's important to follow safety tips to avoid a fire like one that happened in Northern Westchester. On Monday morning, Nov. 28, around 8 a.m., firefighters in Somers responded to a residence in the Somers Chase complex for a report…
