fox26houston.com
Irving 4-month-old reunited with mother, father arrested
IRVING, Texas - 4-month-old Gianina Martinez has been reunited with her mother and her father has been placed under arrest after an AMBER Alert was requested earlier in the day. Irving police say the child was taken by her father 29-year-old Germey Martinez after putting a knife to the child's...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
DNA Identifies Missing Fort Worth Teen as Fatal Hit-and-Run Victim
The family of a North Texas teenager killed in a fatal hit-and-run is hoping someone will come forward and identify the driver responsible. Israel Hernandez, 13, was last seen leaving his family's west Fort Worth home at about 7:40 p.m. on Nov. 9. In the days following his disappearance, family...
fox4news.com
Athena Strand found dead after being kidnapped by delivery driver: Wise County sheriff
WISE COUNTY, Texas - The search for a missing Wise County little girl has come to a terrible end. Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin confirmed that 7-year-old Athena Strand’s body was found Friday afternoon in Boyd, Texas. It's about six miles from the Cottondale Fire Department. Akin says a...
Parker County home heavily damaged by fire
There’s a huge mess to clean up at a Parker County home where a two-alarm fire broke out over the weekend. Late Saturday night, firefighters from Parker County Emergency Service District #1 were called to house on fire on Torri Court a
7-year-old Athena Strand missing, last seen inside Wise County home
WISE COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are searching for 7-year-old Athena Strand after her mother reported her missing from their Wise County home Wednesday evening.Strand's mother reported her missing around 6:40 p.m. Nov. 30. Police said she spent "about an hour" looking for her daughter before contacting the sheriff's office.Police said Strand was last seen near the 200 block of County Road 3573 in Paradise, Texas. She was wearing a plaid jacket, jeans and boots.Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Wise County Sheriff's Office at 940-627-5971.
Three Fort Worth officers, driver injured during pursuit, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Four people, including three police officers, were taken to a hospital after a car pursuit ended in a wreck in Fort Worth Sunday morning. According to Fort Worth police, officers saw a man revving his engine at about 2:30 a.m. on West 7th Street, "as if he was looking for a street race." Police said there was heavy traffic in the area with pedestrians and vehicles since bars had recently closed.
klif.com
US Marshals Arrest Boyfriend of Woman Killed in Arlington
ARLINGTON (WBAP/KLIF News ) – The US Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force arrested the boyfriend of a woman whose body was found in an Arlington parking lot in late October. Arlington Police said 44-year-old Jose Luis Moreno Castaneda was taken into custody on a probation violation warrant. He...
Man found dead, woman critically injured in Haltom City house fire, officials say
HALTOM CITY, Texas — The Haltom City Fire Department is investigating the cause of a deadly fire that happened early Sunday morning. HCFD said multiple neighboring fire departments were dispatched to a fire on the 3200 block of Rita Lane shortly before 4 a.m. on Dec. 4. Firefighters started...
2 arrested, charged with capital murder of 17-year-old, Grand Prairie police say
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Two people have been arrested and charged with capital murder in the shooting death of a 17-year-old, police said Wednesday. The Grand Prairie Police Department (GPPD) said officers responded to a shooting call at approximately 4:15 a.m. on Nov. 28 in the 2000 block of Aggie Drive and found the teen with a gunshot wound.
fox4news.com
Deadly shooting leads to Fort Worth police chase
FORT WORTH, Texas - A deadly shooting led to a police chase in east Fort Worth Wednesday afternoon. Fort Worth police said they found two gunshot victims in a field near Cobb Park in the southern part of the city. One victim died and the other was taken to the...
klif.com
Collin County Man Sentenced in Killings of Wife and Children
MCKINNEY (WBAP/KLIF) – A Collin County man who killed his wife and children was sentenced to prison this week. Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis announced on Thursday that 39-year-old Michael Patrick Paton of Celina, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the capital murder of his wife, 36-year-old Tamara Jo Paton, and his two children 14-year-old Kyndle Paton, and 13-year-old Evan Paton.
irvingweekly.com
Two Young Men Arrested in Grand Prairie Teen Murder Case
On Monday, November 28th, at around 4:15 a.m., the Grand Prairie Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Aggie Drive where officers located a male with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim, identified as Demarcus Harrell Jr, 17 years of age, was later pronounced deceased at a local hospital.
Crash blamed on racing kills two, injures two others in River Oak
In River Oak a few miles outside Fort Worth a crash overnight has left two women dead and two men struggling to survive and now there’s word racing may have been involved.
Victim run over by limousine in Arlington identified
he victim who was run over and killed in Arlington this week has now been identified as a 31-year-old man named Phillip Herrera who was struck by a limousine on North Collins near Lake Viridian Tuesday night
WFAA
'The house was totally gone': Home explosion rocks Tarrant County neighborhood, critically injuring man
WESTWORTH VILLAGE, Texas — A home explosion rocked a Tarrant County neighborhood Thursday morning, sending one man to the hospital critical condition with burns, officials said. The explosion happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 5600 block of Watters Place in Westworth Village, west of Fort Worth, near Burton Hill...
azlenews.net
Azle man dies in car-pedestrian crash
An Azle man died Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle on Tin Top Highway (FM 2580) north of Granbury, according to the Hood County News from information provided by the Department of Public Safety. Justin T. Burleson, 26, the pedestrian, died at the scene.
news4sanantonio.com
Two trucks crash into vehicle, killing 2 women inside in apparent street racing accident
FORT WORTH - Two women are dead after a horrific racing accident in Fort Worth's Northwest Side. The deadly accident happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday along River Oaks Boulevard near West Oaks Trinity River. Witnesses told Forth Worth Police officers that they saw two trucks racing River Oaks Boulevard when...
One teen wounded during fight in Arlington, second teen was arrested
The Monday afternoon shooting was on North Cooper within a mile of Butler Elementary, Lamar High School and Turning Point alternative. All three were put under what is described as a “shelter protocol”
