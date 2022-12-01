ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
fox26houston.com

Irving 4-month-old reunited with mother, father arrested

IRVING, Texas - 4-month-old Gianina Martinez has been reunited with her mother and her father has been placed under arrest after an AMBER Alert was requested earlier in the day. Irving police say the child was taken by her father 29-year-old Germey Martinez after putting a knife to the child's...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

DNA Identifies Missing Fort Worth Teen as Fatal Hit-and-Run Victim

The family of a North Texas teenager killed in a fatal hit-and-run is hoping someone will come forward and identify the driver responsible. Israel Hernandez, 13, was last seen leaving his family's west Fort Worth home at about 7:40 p.m. on Nov. 9. In the days following his disappearance, family...
KRLD News Radio

Parker County home heavily damaged by fire

There’s a huge mess to clean up at a Parker County home where a two-alarm fire broke out over the weekend. Late Saturday night, firefighters from Parker County Emergency Service District #1 were called to house on fire on Torri Court a
CBS DFW

7-year-old Athena Strand missing, last seen inside Wise County home

WISE COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are searching for 7-year-old Athena Strand after her mother reported her missing from their Wise County home Wednesday evening.Strand's mother reported her missing around 6:40 p.m. Nov. 30. Police said she spent "about an hour" looking for her daughter before contacting the sheriff's office.Police said Strand was last seen near the 200 block of County Road 3573 in Paradise, Texas. She was wearing a plaid jacket, jeans and boots.Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Wise County Sheriff's Office at 940-627-5971.
WFAA

Three Fort Worth officers, driver injured during pursuit, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — Four people, including three police officers, were taken to a hospital after a car pursuit ended in a wreck in Fort Worth Sunday morning. According to Fort Worth police, officers saw a man revving his engine at about 2:30 a.m. on West 7th Street, "as if he was looking for a street race." Police said there was heavy traffic in the area with pedestrians and vehicles since bars had recently closed.
klif.com

US Marshals Arrest Boyfriend of Woman Killed in Arlington

ARLINGTON (WBAP/KLIF News ) – The US Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force arrested the boyfriend of a woman whose body was found in an Arlington parking lot in late October. Arlington Police said 44-year-old Jose Luis Moreno Castaneda was taken into custody on a probation violation warrant. He...
WFAA

2 arrested, charged with capital murder of 17-year-old, Grand Prairie police say

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Two people have been arrested and charged with capital murder in the shooting death of a 17-year-old, police said Wednesday. The Grand Prairie Police Department (GPPD) said officers responded to a shooting call at approximately 4:15 a.m. on Nov. 28 in the 2000 block of Aggie Drive and found the teen with a gunshot wound.
fox4news.com

Deadly shooting leads to Fort Worth police chase

FORT WORTH, Texas - A deadly shooting led to a police chase in east Fort Worth Wednesday afternoon. Fort Worth police said they found two gunshot victims in a field near Cobb Park in the southern part of the city. One victim died and the other was taken to the...
klif.com

Collin County Man Sentenced in Killings of Wife and Children

MCKINNEY (WBAP/KLIF) – A Collin County man who killed his wife and children was sentenced to prison this week. Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis announced on Thursday that 39-year-old Michael Patrick Paton of Celina, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the capital murder of his wife, 36-year-old Tamara Jo Paton, and his two children 14-year-old Kyndle Paton, and 13-year-old Evan Paton.
irvingweekly.com

Two Young Men Arrested in Grand Prairie Teen Murder Case

On Monday, November 28th, at around 4:15 a.m., the Grand Prairie Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Aggie Drive where officers located a male with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim, identified as Demarcus Harrell Jr, 17 years of age, was later pronounced deceased at a local hospital.
azlenews.net

Azle man dies in car-pedestrian crash

An Azle man died Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle on Tin Top Highway (FM 2580) north of Granbury, according to the Hood County News from information provided by the Department of Public Safety. Justin T. Burleson, 26, the pedestrian, died at the scene.

Comments / 0

Community Policy