Wyoming Gives Back the magic of Christmas

By Casey Jones
 3 days ago

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — For the 12th year, the city of Wyoming will help kick off their holiday season by giving back to those who are most in need.

The Wyoming Gives Back event is happening Thursday at Wyoming City Hall from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Local businesses throughout Wyoming have been collecting toys to donate to the Salvation Army Angel Tree program. Those businesses will be on hand at the event to show their appreciation for the generosity of their community. Anyone who attends the event can bring an unwrapped toy to be donated to the Angel Tree Toy drive and receive a ticket that will enter them into a number of raffles throughout the night.

LIST: West Michigan holiday events 2022

The city is hosting special guests as well: Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will be there for a free visit and cell phone photos for any child hoping to let Santa know what they want for Christmas. The night will also be filled with cookies, hot cocoa, festive music from local musicians and conclude with the lighting of the city’s Christmas tree.

For 32 years, WOOD TV8 and the Salvation Army have helped more than 500,000 children wake up to a gift under the tree on Christmas morning through the Angel Tree Toy Drive. Collaboration and strong community support through events like Wyoming Gives Back have been a major catalyst to the impact of the Angel Tree.

You can register for Christmas assistance until Dec. 3 with the Salvation Army at saangeltree.org . Or sign up to host an Angel Tree with your family, business or church at centralusa.salvationarmy.org . The deadline to host is Dec. 5.

Anyone can give and it takes a community to make a difference. Find out how and where to give through the Angel Tree Toy Drive online .

