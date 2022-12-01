Erie County allowing in-person visitation at Correctional Facility, Holding Center

ALDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County is now allowing in-person visits at the Holding Center and the Erie County Correctional Facility.

At the Holding Center, visits are 30 minutes long, while they are 60 minutes long at the Correctional Facility.

Visits at both facilities take place on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Video visitations at both facilities are also an option.

For a full list of visiting hours and protocols, click or tap here.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter .