ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 4 Buffalo

Erie County allowing in-person visitation at Correctional Facility, Holding Center

By Evan Anstey
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B3eeB_0jUCZvVE00

ALDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County is now allowing in-person visits at the Holding Center and the Erie County Correctional Facility.

At the Holding Center, visits are 30 minutes long, while they are 60 minutes long at the Correctional Facility.

Visits at both facilities take place on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Video visitations at both facilities are also an option.

For a full list of visiting hours and protocols, click or tap here.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter .

Comments / 0

Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

UPDATE: Police Respond To Active Shooter Call In Western New York

According to WIVB the report of an active shooter at the regal cinemas on Transit road was unfounded. The Lancaster Police department has issued a statement saying that the department received a call about a potential active shooter in the theater around 8 pm. Police departments from Amherst, Cheektowaga, and...
2 On Your Side

Code Blue issued for Buffalo, southern Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Cold weather continues for Western New York, and a Code Blue 32 has been issued for Buffalo and southern Erie County for Sunday night and during the day Monday for the City of Buffalo as well as southern Erie County. The following overnight shelters will be...
96.1 The Breeze

3 People Arrested For Sneaking Drugs Into Erie County Holding Center

Three people were arrested in separate incidents for bringing contraband into the Erie County Holding Center. Erie County Sheriff John C. Garcia reported the arrest of the three individuals on the Sheriff's Office Facebook page. They were each arrested on felony contraband charges. Crack Cocaine Falls From Man's Butt During...
News 4 Buffalo

Niagara County Sheriff attempting to identify individual

RANSOMVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying an individual allegedly involved in a theft crime. The individual may have been involved in the theft of two ATV’S from the Ransomville area in early November. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Niagara County Sheriff’s […]
chautauquatoday.com

City of Jamestown Aims to Hold Crawford Furniture Building Owner Accountable for November Blaze

Jamestown city officials are working to hold the owner of the former Crawford Furniture building, which was destroyed in a massive fire on November 16th, accountable for what happened. The former factory building at 1061 Allen Street had been closed off by the city earlier in the year due to a partial roof collapse, and the recent fire leveled the rest of the structure. Mayor Eddie Sundquist says the city is keeping an eye on the pile of rubble...
2 On Your Side

Erie County Sheriff's Office adds Monday evening car seat checks

BUFFALO, N.Y. — To meet demand, the Erie County Sheriff's Office will be adding weekly free car seat inspections on Monday nights. Earlier this week, Erie County Sheriff John Garcia announced the addition of Monday night safety checks that will be available as an alternative to the ones available on the weekends.
94.3 Lite FM

Police Arrest New York State Man With 26 License Suspensions

Police say they arrested a New York state man with numerous suspensions on his license recently. Traffic Tickets says that anyone convicted of driving without a valid license in NYS will be charged a fine between $75 and $300. That's also not to mention the mandatory surcharges, a rise in premiums, or even being dropped all together by insurance.
wesb.com

Olean Man Charged with Two Felonies in Allegany Larceny

An Olean man was charged with multiple felonies in an Allegany larceny Friday. New York State Police located 41-year-old David J. Nickola in Ellicottville and charged him with two counts of felony possession of a forged instrument. Nickola was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in...
2 On Your Side

White Whiskers Senior Dog Sanctuary approved to set up in Akron

AKRON, N.Y. — A senior dog sanctuary is officially coming to Western New York. White Whiskers Senior Dog Sanctuary was just granted a special use permit Wednesday in Akron and expects to open anywhere from eight to 10 months from now. The sanctuary will give senior dogs, who typically...
News 8 WROC

Buffalo man found guilty for shooting homeless man

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been found guilty of shooting a homeless man outside of his apartment last February, the Erie County District Attorney announced Friday, On February 13 at approximately 5:15 a.m., 37-year-old Damien Morris exited his apartment on Tonawanda Street to confront the 49-year-old victim in the parking lot, who […]
News 4 Buffalo

Erie County lawmakers reviewing environmental reports of new Bills Stadium

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – As the Bills take the field Thursday night against the New England Patriots, Erie County lawmakers are pouring over more than two thousand documents — all related to the environmental review of a new Bills stadium. County legislators indicate it will take some time to get through all the documents, then […]
News 4 Buffalo

Lancaster PD: Report of man with gun inside Regal Theater “unfounded”

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lancaster Police say a report of a man with a gun inside the Regal Movie Theater on Transit Road was “unfounded.” The department released a statement saying they received a call just before 8 p.m. Friday night, and after a “thorough search of the complex and the evacuation of staff and […]
Power 93.7 WBLK

Another Inmate Has Died At The Erie County Holding Center

There has been another death at the Erie County Holding Center in Buffalo. The incarcerated individual died on Sunday, November 27, 2022, but was not reported by the Sheriff's Office until yesterday, November 30. According to the Buffalo News, William B. Henley, is the person who died. William is a relative of Willie Henley, who was shot by Buffalo police in 2020.
WBEN 930AM

PHOTOS: Let's go surfing on Lake Erie in December!

Pictures were sent to WBEN from WNY Photos showing a surfer on the shore of Lake Erie on Saturday afternoon in Hamburg. Wind gusts were up to 60 miles-per-hour with the average wind speed around 30 miles-per-hour. Read more here:
chautauquatoday.com

Four Charged in Fight Over Living Arrangements in Silver Creek

A fight over living arrangements led to charges against four Silver Creek residents on Friday. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies and State Police responded to an address on Main Street in the village shortly before 1:15 PM for a report of multiple subjects fighting. On arrival, police determined that subjects at that location had gotten into a physical confrontation, and multiple subjects had suffered unwanted physical contact. 35-year-old David Turner, 25-year-old Emily Dudkowski, and 19-year-old Raymond Gerspach were each charged with one count of 2nd-degree harassment. Deputies also charged 43-year-old Solana Anstett with three counts of 2nd-degree harassment. All four will answer the charges in Hanover Town Court at a later date.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Top 10 Most Wanted In Chautauqua County [Photos]

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office wants these 10 people on warrants. If you see or know the whereabouts of one of these people, do not try to apprehend them yourself. Remember, each of these people is considered innocent until proven guilty by a court of law. The 10 listed individuals...
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Intersection Got Really Dangerous In Western New York

Odds are, you wouldn’t know what to do if you saw this stop light malfunction, either. One intersection in Western New York was confusing drivers last night when they noticed the traffic light looked…different than it ever has before. Normally, when you approach a stoplight, you only see...
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy