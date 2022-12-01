Read full article on original website
St. Paul Winter Carnival unveils 2023 button designs
MINNEAPOLIS -- The button designs for the 137th St. Paul Winter Carnival have been revealed.Members of the St. Paul Winter Carnival Royal Family, the Vulcan Krewe, and Klondike Kates took turns unveiling each of the four designs Saturday evening at Union Depot.This year, the carnival recruited artist Gene Okuk, known for his use of unique colors and textures, to create the designs. Okuk is the first BIPOC artist to create the carnival's button designs.Buttons can be purchased at Cub Foods, SPIRE Credit Union, City County Credit Union, as well as some small businesses around the metro. Click here for a full list of sellers.The festival runs from Jan. 26 through Feb. 5, 2023.
Opening Date Set for Downtown St. Cloud Starbucks Location
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- We now know when the new Starbucks in downtown St. Cloud is expected to open. A company spokesperson tells WJON news that the coffee shop will open on February 3rd. They say the downtown St. Cloud Starbucks will employ about 25 people. The St. Cloud...
Fire and Ice Heats Up St. Cloud Fashion Scene
(KNSI) — The second annual Fire and Ice Fashion Show will take to the runway on Saturday, December 17th. The show’s theme is “Breaking Down The Walls.” Organizer Lytonia Smith explains the meaning behind the phrase. “I feel that if we come together through fashion, up...
Annual Organic Farming Conference Returns to In-Person Meeting for 2023
(KNSI) — St. Cloud will welcome around 500 people to the first in-person organic farming conference since the pandemic. The 20th annual event will be held at the River’s Edge Convention Center on January 5th and 6th. Minnesota Organic Agricultural Specialist Cassie Dahl with why people are growing organically. “There are many benefits to being an organic farmer. A lot of people, do it because that’s how they feel is the right way to farm. There are environmental benefits. One of the things is organic farming builds soil health. And also organic products actually do fetch a premium.”
10 best Christmas light displays in the Twin Cities
Put on winter gear and grab the hot chocolate: 'Tis the season for holiday light shows! Take a walk through your neighborhood or drive across town to check out these displays. 🚘 Sever's Holiday Lights: Drive through more than 2.5 million lights synced to holiday music in Shakopee, or get out to walk through a forest of glowing trees. $25+.
Hospitals Implement Plans for Possible Nurses Strike in Twin Cities, NE MN
(Learfield News Service) Hospitals in the metro area and northeast Minnesota are implementing contingency plans for a possible nurses strike beginning December 11th. Paul Omodt with the Twin Cities Hospitals Group says among the preparations, they’re “Shifting away non-essential surgeries for people here at the end of the year. That means that we are bringing in nurses to come in that want to work. And so, all those things get triggered now. We can’t wait, because we can’t go out and start this in the middle of this. So those activities have started today.”
Working Conditions Hang Over Another Possible Minnesota Nurses’ Strike
(KNSI) — Fifteen thousand members of the Minnesota Nurses Association are preparing to walk off the job on December 11th over, among other things, poor working conditions. Megan Dayton, president of the Minnesota Association of Professional Employees, is not part of the striking workers but understands where they’re coming from and stands in solidarity with them. “We’ve been around since the ’80s, and the only time that we ever were on strike as a union was over healthcare, and that’s the setting that these members are in. So, we know how important that this healthcare setting is for Minnesota families. And the hospitals need to take better care of the nurses, who end up caring for all of us when we can’t care for ourselves.”
Grow with KARE: Burning bush banned by MN Department of Ag
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — A fan favorite for it's fall color, burning bush will takes it's place on the restricted list for Minnesota noxious weeds come January. The long process of evaluating winged euonymus, also known as burning bush, as led the MN Department of Agriculture to designate it as a noxious weed. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, burning bush will be on the restricted list meaning it can no longer be sold or brought into the state.
What are the most-checked-out books at Minnesota libraries? See the list
There are more than 300 library locations in Minnesota for its roughly 5.7 million residents. MPR News asked libraries across the state what their most popular adult and children’s books were, and the answers may surprise you. What we read says a lot about who we are. While many...
Fear mongering on crime failed; now Democrats can get to work on true public safety
Last month, Minneapolis and St. Paul each installed new police chiefs. A coincidence not only that each city had a leadership succession around the same time as each other, but also in that the changing of the regimes occurred shortly after an election season in which Republicans focused their campaign on policing and crime. It […] The post Fear mongering on crime failed; now Democrats can get to work on true public safety appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Minnesota liberal arts college responds after students declare current all-gender housing insufficient
Students at St. Paul, Minnesota-based Macalester College said that the current all-gender housing accommodation is insufficient and needs to be expanded.
"Beauty & The Beast": The Ordway produces its first musical since 2019
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Ordway in St. Paul is back with the first musical it has produced since 2019. The tale as old as time, "Beauty & The Beast" just opened.It's a chance to experience some Disney magic during the holiday season. You'll also see the work of some local performers and designers.Max Wojtanowicz plays Lumiere. His journey to the stage started In Benton County."I grew up in Rice, Minnesota which is a little north of St. Cloud on Highway 10 on a potato farm," said Wojtanowicz.The theatre bug bit early and never left."I made all my friends you...
St. Cloud EDA Buying Back Arctic Cat Property in Business Park
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Economic Development Authority is moving forward with buying up some underdeveloped land in the I-94 business park. The EDA wants to buy 17.9 acres from Arctic Cat. Back in September 2016, the parties entered into a contract for the private development of...
University Of Minnesota Exhibits Largest Collection Of Black Photography
The exhibit consists of three centuries of American Black photography from more than 100 artists between the 19th century and the 21st century. Images from the George Floyd protests and the first Black lawyers in St. Paul are included in the exhibition. According to the co-curator of the exhibition, Dr. Herman Milligan, “A Picture Gallery of the Soul” was named after a Frederick Douglass quote.
Former chair Jennifer Carnahan sues Minnesota GOP, which sues her back
Former Minnesota Republican Party Chair Jennifer Carnahan is suing the party, alleging disparagement by executive board members violated her contract and caused emotional distress and loss of work opportunities. Carnahan, who ascended to the position in 2017, stepped down in August of last year amid pressure resulting from the indictment...
Three men laid to rest after remains went unclaimed
Few and far between the snowflakes fell beneath gray skies while the wind brought winter’s bite, somehow fitting circumstances for the burial of the unclaimed ashes of Scott Ulman, Gary Tepe and Gerald Sternberg. “Today we claim and acknowledge their value and worth as a part of St Croix...
Truffle Hill Chocolates in Tonka Bay burglarized, all candies destroyed
EXCELSIOR, Minn. (FOX 9) - Just in time for the Christmas rush, a real-life Scrooge has all but put an abrupt end to a popular Tonka Bay chocolate shop’s busiest season. Truffle Hill Chocolates, affectionately known as the chocolate house by locals, was targeted by vandals Tuesday night. Owner Marshall Morehead told FOX 9 someone broke into the shop and not only stole a computer, $200 cash, and some chocolate, but sprayed three fire extinguishers everywhere. The chocolate shop posted on Facebook on Wednesday saying the act ended up "ruining all of our products."
St. Paul's East Side Bar closes after two-and-a-half years in business
East Side Bar, located in a historic building in St. Paul’s Payne-Phalen neighborhood, is closing its doors after two and a half years. Owner Eric Foster took to Facebook Thursday to announce that the bar would close on Dec. 23. “We appreciate all the nice messages that people have...
$1,000 Stimulus Checks From Minnesota Very Possible Now
Minnesotans could soon get a new stimulus check, thanks to the election results last month, where Democrats won both the House and the Senate. Now that Democrats fully control the state legislature, it is very possible that $1,000 stimulus checks from Minnesota could be a reality. Why $1,000 Stimulus Checks...
Light wintry mix possible Monday morning
A small system will be moving through Sunday night into Monday, bringing clouds to Iowa and Minnesota. It will also bring a small chance of some wintry precipitation. Snow showers, freezing rain/drizzle will be possible, especially across North Iowa. While no accumulation is expected, even this light precipitation could make roads a bit slick for the Monday morning commute. Give yourself a few extra minutes in the morning, and use caution if snow or freezing rain is falling.
