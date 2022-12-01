ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julian Alvarez will soon leave Texas Workforce Commission

By Ryan Henry
 3 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The Rio Grande Valley’s own Julian Alvarez will soon be leaving his post at the Texas Workforce Commission.

Alvarez, TWC’s commissioner representing labor, announced Wednesday that he will depart from the commission Dec. 15. His term was scheduled to end Feb. 1, 2023.

“It has been a pleasure to serve as the Commissioner Representing Labor of the Texas Workforce Commission for two terms,” Alvarez said. “I am truly humbled and honored to have been given the opportunity to serve you and this great state of Texas.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Alvarez to the post in February 2016 and then again in March 2017.

“I truly have enjoyed the opportunity to develop impactful and innovative initiatives benefitting both our constituents and employers,” Alvarez said.

Earlier this year, Alvarez was appointed an apprenticeship ambassador by the U.S. Department of Labor.

During his tenure, Alvarez spearheaded apprenticeship initiatives to address healthcare worker shortages in Texas and represented the interests of more than 14 million Texans.

“I’d like to recognize Commissioner Julian Alvarez for his service to Texans,” TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel said. “His efforts have demonstrated his commitment to the Texas workforce.”

His colleagues had a nickname, reflecting his work and travels around the state.

“Commissioner Alvarez, the Texas tornado, continuously traveled the great state of Texas to champion the needs of the world-class Texas workforce,” TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson said. “His focus on developing our workforce helped create a robust pipeline of talent for our employers. Congratulations to Commissioner Alvarez on his next step and thank you for your service to our working Texans.”

Coming from the Rio Grande Valley, Alvarez served as president and CEO of the Rio Grande Valley Partnership. He also served as the Texas regional director for U.S. Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchinson, advising on legislative and policy issues related to South Texas.

Prior to that, Alvarez served on the South Texas Drug Task Force as a state trooper for the Texas Department of Public Safety.

After his service with Texas DPS, Alvarez served as director of college information for Texas State Technical College in Harlingen.

