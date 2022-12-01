Read full article on original website
Keke Palmer Pulled Off a Stylish Pregnancy Reveal on SNL
Surprise—Keke Palmer is pregnant! The star announced the exciting news while hosting Saturday Night Live last night (where musical guest SZA also performed). During her opening monologue, Palmer wasted no time addressing that she’s now expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson. "There’s some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’” said Palmer during the skit. “And I wanna set the record straight—I am!"
The Princess of Wales Wears Tartan for Her First Engagement in Boston
Selena Gomez Takes on the “Skittle” Nail Trend
We’re currently in the depths of winter, a time when manicures typically take on a moodier feel. When the pros recently shared their go-to winter nail colors with Vogue—including oxblood, black, midnight blue, and chocolate brown—there wasn’t so much as a hint of a pastel shade.
Lily James Serves Whimsical Glamour in White Tulle Dress & 6-Inch Heels at British Fashion Awards 2022
Lily James was one of the many stars that arrived in style at the British Fashion Awards 2022 at London’s Royal Albert Hall today. The “Pam & Tommy” star looked whimsically glamourous in a white dress from Rodarte’s fall 2022 collection. The design features sequin embellishments, sheer paneling, and a heavenly amount of pronounced tulle. The asymmetric motif was prominent from the intricate neckline to the layered organza. As for her glam, her hair was styled in a sleek yet edgy bun creating a clean silhouette. She wore striking silver earrings that perfectly cloaked her shoulders. Completing the look was a pair of...
Priyanka Chopra’s Extra-Long Waves Are Trending Right Now
It’s been a minute since Priyanka Chopra debuted her ultra-long mermaid hair at the start of autumn—having had a mid-length style for years, it was a fresh new look for the actor. The good thing about having longer hair is there’s more of it to play with, and Chopra did just that to walk the red carpet in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday night, where she attended the Red Sea International Film Festival.
Jennifer Lopez Cosigns an Unexpected Winter Nail Color
Jennifer Lopez’s forthcoming studio album, This Is Me…Now, is something of a follow-up to This Is Me…Then, which was released in 2002 during her initial relationship with now-husband Ben Affleck. Discussing this evolution requires thought, openness, and a look that pays homage to where Lopez has been and where she’s going. Along with a slicked pony and hoops, Lopez’s ultimate beauty punctuation came from her buttery manicure, heavily showcased as she gesticulated her way through a raw conversation with Zane Lowe for Apple Music.
Hailey Bieber Channels Veronica Lake’s Iconic Peek-a-Boo Hair
This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. In terms of beauty, Hailey Bieber is the moment. The appeal of her prowess lies in her ability to turn minimalist looks into quietly glamourous ones (due in no small part to her now signature glazed skin) and make these moments seem effortless in their execution. Over the weekend, Bieber demonstrated this for an evening out in Miami that found her exchanging air-dried lengths for a voluptuous, deeply-parted blowout that took its cues from Veronica Lake’s storied (and initially insouciant) style.
What’s In an Instagram Photo Dump?
Every generation is shaped, in part, by its rebellion against the generation before it. On Instagram, as in life, this means that what was once considered cool is now firmly relegated to being passé. My millennial urge to post a perfectly lit photo where the light finds my cheekbone at just the right angle is now, I have been informed by a teenage cousin, “cringe.” At the time of this exchange with the girl formerly known as my cousin, my immediate reactions were: first, panic at the idea that I no longer belonged to the group of people tasked with deciding what is and isn’t cool, and second, a realization that the rules of Instagram had irrevocably changed.
Dua Lipa Wears Bottega Veneta’s Most Popular Bag
Dua Lipa stepped out in New York City today wearing a pavement-ready cozy look. The pop star wore a New York Yankees baseball cap, a leather jacket on top of a blazing lime green hoodie, and a pair of artfully baggy striped trousers with white sneakers. As for her bag, she didn’t go the anonymous, anti-It bag route, and instead opted for one of the most recognizable purses in the industry: a Bottega Veneta Padded Cassette bag in a cheerful robin’s egg blue.
21 Pictures Of Signs That 1000000% Have A Funny Story Behind Them
If a picture is worth a thousand words, these signs are worth like... probably at least six thousand.
The Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: SZA, Jennifer Aniston, Dua Lipa, and More
Get out of those sweatpants! Toss those cozy clothes! Forget staying inside and start thinking about going out. This past week, we were inspired by SZA’s saucy look. The artist took a mirror selfie wearing a dress crafted from stitched-together cut-outs of college names by Khiry, which showed off some serious skin. It was super fun, super chic, and made us want to go out for a night on the town.
14 Times "Glee" Had Absolutely Bonkers Storylines Surrounding Money
At least you could get free breadsticks at Breadstix.
A New Harry & Meghan Trailer Sets a Dramatic Tone For The Docuseries
In a new trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan, the Duke of Sussex asks the question the whole world is wondering about their royal departure: “It’s really hard to look back on it now and go, what on earth happened?” he says directly to the camera.
Inside Prada’s Fashion and Music-Filled Miami Beach Art Basel Rager
Last night, Prada made clear that Miami Beach Art Basel is not just about art—or fashion, for that matter. It has just as much to do with music. Taking over the Faena Forum, Prada teamed up with British-Canadian electronic musician Richie Hawtin aka Plastikman to curate a program jam-packed with DJ sets. (Read all about the collaboration, dubbed Prada Extends, here.) It was the third time Prada tapped Hawtin for such an event, the first being in London in 2021 and again this summer in Tokyo.
People Think The Try Guys Editors Deserve A Raise After Expertly Removing Ned Fulmer From Their Pre-Recorded Videos
The Try Guys addressed the elephant in the room by replacing Ned Fulmer's body with an animated pink elephant and more.
Episode 14: All-Out Glam
While we’re on the subject of beauty: The mood of the month? Glam (obvs!). Get set for the Vogue take on nocturnal makeup––in December’s Beauty Haul, we’re talking ultra-pigmented Pat McGrath eye palettes, the quick-fix pre-party skin prep you can do at the office, plus: How to help your skin recover from the dehydrating effects of cocktails and late nights…
On the Podcast This Week: Fashion’s Radically Shifting Landscape
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Whew, a lot happening this week. The word in the Vogue offices is that we’re finally seeing the post-Covid fashion shake-up that seemed inevitable, a new landscape is forming, the luxury house tectonic plates are shifting! Maybe we’re exaggerating a bit, but the announcement that Alessandro Michele would be leaving Gucci, after almost 8 years reinventing the brand and 20 years working for the brand, sent the fashion world into a tizzy of nostalgia and curiosity about what next chapter this would augur.
TikTok (and Hailey Bieber) Love Chanel Foundation—Here’s Why
In Hailey Bieber’s installment of Vogue’s Beauty Secrets, we see her mix a Chanel foundation with a pump of her beauty brand Rhode’s peptide-infused serum to create her date-night makeup look. This technique to concoct a lightweight and skin-nourishing salve (in lieu of a ready-made complexion product) caught our attention, and it also served as a reminder of how great Chanel’s foundations really are.
All Hail Dionne Warwick, Queen of Late-Stage Twitter
It’s been less than a month since Elon Musk officially acquired Twitter, and I, for one, am already finding the site basically unusable. As if it weren’t enough that Musk has rolled back Twitter’s misinformation and content-moderation policies, I’m also finding that the takes I’m seeing on Twitter are...how to say this?...garbage.
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Make Their First Red Carpet Appearance in Style
Ever since Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse began dating back in 2018, the couple have kept things pretty private by Hollywood’s standards—meaning, no official red carpet appearances together. But where better to break that streak than at a glitzy fashion show? Yesterday, the couple made their first cameo on the step and repeat together while attending the Dior pre-fall 2023 menswear show in Egypt (held at the Great Pyramid of Giza, no less). In coordinated Dior looks, the pair certainly didn’t disappoint.
