Local Genius 1
2d ago

Wow, I'm not even going to entertain the rude comments on this article so....poof ..be gone. Congrats on your special day and beautiful families. So very fortunate to have each other and all the good things that life comes with. Good luck in your future.

munyeca hellproof
2d ago

Wow so pretty and natural I love it …. Maybe some of you can take some pointers on being naturally beautiful…. That’s if u can pull it off baaaaaa🤔😂🤷🏾‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️

Gail Cambosos
2d ago

🙏🏿 Congratulations on your wedding day and many more anniversaries you have a beautiful family and friends 💕🦋

The Princess of Wales wears a high-street jumper dress

The Princess of Wales demonstrated how to master workwear dressing in the colder months yesterday, stepping out in a cosy jumper dress. But instead of wearing a luxury label, Kate turned to the high-street – as she often does – opting for an affordable knitted design from Mango. She paired it with co-ordinating pieces in similar shades of green, during a royal visit to Colham Manor Children's Centre in Hillingdon.
Collection

As we know from previous collections, motoring, Y2K nostalgia, and futurism have become core concepts to Dominnico. Creative director Domingo Rodríguez Lázaro explored them once again in the brand’s spring 2023 proposal. This time around, however, there was a more personal approach. “I’m going back to my origins. ‘Nene’ is the pet name Juana, my mother, used to call Domingo, my late father; this intimate collection is in homage to him,” explained Rodríguez Lázaro. “It seemed the right moment to stop and think about my background. Life in the lorry, nature, my childhood… All those references that I have idealized all my life are now kept recorded.”
Mary Katrantzou’s Greek Island Wedding Was a Kaleidoscopic Celebration of Love and Family

Designer Mary Katrantzou and neurology professor Marios Politis shared their first kiss during a game of truth or dare. The two had been introduced through mutual friends in their home country of Greece while they were both still students. “I had just been accepted to RISD and I remember us having a long discussion about leaving Greece and studying abroad,” Mary remembers. “We then saw each other a year later at a house party. I was 19 when we first started dating and last year marked our 20th anniversary together.”
How CeCe Barfield Thompson Brought Christmas to Connecticut

To fete the decking of the halls at Connecticut’s idyllic The Mayflower Inn & Spa, a festive dinner was hosted. Presiding over the night was interior designer CeCe Barfield Thompson, who had decorated the hotel with garlands, strings of baked orange slices, and Christmas trees festooned with velvet ribbons. Known for her discerning classic-yet-unstuffy taste, Barfield Thompson brought the same level of sophistication to the decor—no holiday kitsch here! The transformation marked The Mayflower’s (which is part of the Auberge Resorts Collection) first-ever holiday design collaboration.
