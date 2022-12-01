ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
98.1 KHAK

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Reba McEntire Announces Death of Her & Boyfriend Rex Linn’s Beloved Dog

Reba McEntire and her boyfriend, “CSI: Miami” star Rex Linn, are sharing heartbreaking news this weekend. The pair announced that their dog passed away. On Friday, the country music icon posted on social media to give fans the sad update. “If we’re really lucky, an Angel will place something in our laps that will affect us for a lifetime…and we got really lucky. This particular “Angel delivered” life companion, Riddler (aka Budders, Budski, Squareheaded Bastard), said goodbye to us at 11:20 AM PT on Wednesday.
98.1 KHAK

98.1 KHAK

Cedar Rapids, IA
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy