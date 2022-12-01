Read full article on original website
Travis Tritt Gives Health Update After Canceling Headlining Tour With Chris Janson
Earlier this month (Nov. 1), country music star Travis Tritt stepped away from the spotlight to prioritize his health. A knee injury forced the platinum-selling artist cancel the remainder of his Can’t Miss Tour with Chris Janson. Tritt recently turned to social media to give an update on his...
Reba McEntire Announces Death of Her & Boyfriend Rex Linn’s Beloved Dog
Reba McEntire and her boyfriend, “CSI: Miami” star Rex Linn, are sharing heartbreaking news this weekend. The pair announced that their dog passed away. On Friday, the country music icon posted on social media to give fans the sad update. “If we’re really lucky, an Angel will place something in our laps that will affect us for a lifetime…and we got really lucky. This particular “Angel delivered” life companion, Riddler (aka Budders, Budski, Squareheaded Bastard), said goodbye to us at 11:20 AM PT on Wednesday.
Lisa Hartman Black Unable to Perform at Kansas Concert With Husband Clint Black Due To Illness
Fans in Wichita, Kansas, were recently disappointed after Clint Black revealed his other half, Lisa Hartman Black would be unable to perform in the city on Dec. 3. According to Black, his wife suffered a mystery illness that kept her from taking the stage. Ahead of the show, Clint Black...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Garth Brooks extends upcoming Las Vegas residency 'due to extraordinary demand'
Garth Brooks' upcoming residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace has been extended through 2024 after organizers saw "extraordinary demand" for tickets to "Garth Brooks/Plus ONE."
Morgan Wallen announces ‘One Night at a Time’ 2023 tour: Tickets, prices, dates
2023 is shaping up to be quite the year for country fans. Household names George Strait, Reba McEntire and Kenny Chesney will tour all over North America, plus, Garth Brooks is performing in Las Vegas all year long. Now, you can add controversial rising star Morgan Wallen to the roster...
Carrie Underwood helps Utah woman with surprise reveal during concert
A mom-to-be in Utah managed to get Carrie Underwood to help with a surprise reveal earlier this month at a concert in Salt Lake City.
