Reba McEntire and her boyfriend, “CSI: Miami” star Rex Linn, are sharing heartbreaking news this weekend. The pair announced that their dog passed away. On Friday, the country music icon posted on social media to give fans the sad update. “If we’re really lucky, an Angel will place something in our laps that will affect us for a lifetime…and we got really lucky. This particular “Angel delivered” life companion, Riddler (aka Budders, Budski, Squareheaded Bastard), said goodbye to us at 11:20 AM PT on Wednesday.

16 DAYS AGO