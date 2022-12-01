Read full article on original website
via.news
IBOVESPA Went Down By Over 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 5.42% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:14 EST on Monday, 5 December, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $110,562.02. Concerning IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 16.05% up from its 52-week low and 9.1% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
via.news
EUR/GBP Drops By 1% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/GBP (EURGBP) has been up by 1.63% for the last 21 sessions. At 15:06 EST on Monday, 5 December, EUR/GBP (EURGBP) is $0.86. EUR/GBP’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 5.046% up from its 52-week low and 6.691% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/GBP’s last...
via.news
FibroGen Stock Up Momentum With A 17% Jump In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ: FGEN) jumped by a staggering 17.3% in 5 sessions from $14.05 at 17.3, to $16.48 at 19:39 EST on Sunday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.18% to $11,461.50, following the last session’s downward trend. FibroGen’s...
via.news
Dow Jones Industrial Average Up Momentum With A 6% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 6.65% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Monday, 5 December, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $34,128.05. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 49791227, 86.73% below its average volume of...
via.news
CBOE Slides By 17% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 17.98% for the last 21 sessions. At 17:08 EST on Monday, 5 December, CBOE (VIX) is $20.75. Regarding CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 26.99% up from its 52-week low and 46.71% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
via.news
Copper Futures Jumps By 6% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 6.23% for the last 10 sessions. At 10:52 EST on Saturday, 3 December, Copper (HG) is $3.85. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 58838, 99.99% below its average volume of 16380582945.89. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Went Up By Over 6% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 6.01% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Monday, 5 December, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,283.50. Is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index a Good Investment?. Having a good understanding of the S&P/ASX 200 Index...
via.news
Redfin Stock Over 28% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) rose by a staggering 28.31% in 21 sessions from $4.31 at 2022-11-10, to $5.53 at 22:16 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 1.93% to $11,239.94, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. Redfin’s...
via.news
NASDAQ Composite Up Momentum With A 9% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 9.62% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:18 EST on Monday, 5 December, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $11,338.34. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 763688871, 88.66% below its average volume of 6739357178.12. Concerning NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
via.news
EUR/CHF Up Momentum: 0.84% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 0.84% for the last 5 sessions. At 08:06 EST on Monday, 5 December, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $0.99. EUR/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.963% up from its 52-week low and 6.729% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/CHF’s last...
via.news
Wayfair Stock Is 9% Down As Session Comes To An End Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Wayfair (NYSE: W) slid 9.11% to $38.26 at 15:20 EST on Monday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is dropping 2.03% to $15,447.61, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, up until now, an all-around down trend trading session today.
via.news
Corn Futures Down Momentum With A 4% Slide In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Corn (ZC) has been up by 4.41% for the last 5 sessions. At 13:51 EST on Monday, 5 December, Corn (ZC) is $639.50. Today’s last reported volume for Corn is 113198, 0.77% above its average volume of 112322.52. Volatility. Corn’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
JOYY, LyondellBasell, Another 5 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – JOYY (YY), LyondellBasell (LYB), Associated Banc (ASB) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 JOYY (YY) 30.46 1.84% 7.8% 2022-12-01 01:42:15. 2 LyondellBasell (LYB) 83.48 -1.67% 5.77% 2022-12-05 15:59:59. 3 Associated Banc (ASB) 23.99...
via.news
Tesla And 6 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Tesla (TSLA), Jiayin Group (JFIN), First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
via.news
Fanhua And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Fanhua (FANH), Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (GULTU), Baxter International (BAX) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have collected information regarding stocks with the highest payout ratio up to now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
via.news
USD/CHF Subdued Around 0.9370s Following A Volatile Session: (USDCHF) Down By Over 7% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – The USD/CHF trims some of its earlier losses/gains in a volatile trading session, spurred by a buoyant US Nonfarm Payrolls report for November, which increased the likelihood that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep increasing borrowing costs. Nevertheless, manufacturing activity slowing reignited recession fears in the US economy. Therefore, the USD/CHF fluctuates around 0.9370s at the time of writing.
via.news
EUR/JPY Is 1% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 1.3944% for the last session’s close. At 16:06 EST on Monday, 5 December, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $143.46. About EUR/JPY’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.373% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $141.52 and 1.325% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $141.59.
via.news
Castle Biosciences Stock Rises By 20% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ: CSTL) rose by a staggering 20.38% in 5 sessions from $20.61 at 20.38, to $24.81 at 14:55 EST on Monday, after four sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 2.11% to $11,220.13, following the last session’s downward trend.
via.news
Palladium Futures Over 3% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 3.18% for the last 5 sessions. At 20:07 EST on Sunday, 4 December, Palladium (PA) is $1,911.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 16, 99.99% below its average volume of 5962257337.84. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Marathon Stock Is 34% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Marathon (NASDAQ: MARA) fell by a staggering 34.25% in 21 sessions from $10.51 at 2022-11-03, to $6.91 at 19:41 EST on Sunday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 0.18% to $11,461.50, following the last session’s downward trend. Marathon’s last close...
