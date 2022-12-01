Read full article on original website
Nautilus Stock Is 18% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nautilus (NYSE: NLS) rose by a staggering 18.44% in 5 sessions from $1.41 to $1.67 at 15:51 EST on Friday, after four sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is falling 0.07% to $15,749.51, following the last session’s downward trend. Nautilus’s last close...
FibroGen Stock Up Momentum With A 17% Jump In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ: FGEN) jumped by a staggering 17.3% in 5 sessions from $14.05 at 17.3, to $16.48 at 19:39 EST on Sunday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.18% to $11,461.50, following the last session’s downward trend. FibroGen’s...
Marathon Stock Is 34% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Marathon (NASDAQ: MARA) fell by a staggering 34.25% in 21 sessions from $10.51 at 2022-11-03, to $6.91 at 19:41 EST on Sunday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 0.18% to $11,461.50, following the last session’s downward trend. Marathon’s last close...
Marathon Already 4% Up, Almost Five Hours Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and Marathon‘s pre-market value is already 4.49% up. Marathon’s last close was $6.91, 88.02% under its 52-week high of $57.70. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Marathon (MARA) rising 11.27% to $6.91. NASDAQ slid 0.18% to $11,461.50,...
USD/CAD Consolidates Below Mid-1.3400s Ahead Of US/Canadian Jobs Data: 1% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – The USD/CAD pair extends its sideways consolidative price moves through the mid-European session and remains confined in a narrow trading band below mid-1.3400s. FXStreet reported that the US Dollar selling remains unabated on the last day of the week amid growing acceptance that the US Federal Reserve will slow the pace of its rate-hiking cycle. This, in turn, continues to cap the USD/CAD pair, though a modest down tick in Oil prices undermines the commodity-linked Loonie and acts as a tailwind. Traders also seem reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of the monthly employment reports from the US and Canada.
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Rises By 6% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 6.38% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Sunday, 4 December, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,309.10. Why is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index Going Up?. During the Global Financial Crisis (GFC), the Australian share...
FibroGen Stock Was 9.57% Up Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with FibroGen jumping 9.57% to $16.48 on Friday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ fell 0.18% to $11,461.50, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains, on what was a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today. FibroGen’s...
EUR/JPY Down Momentum With A 2% Fall In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 2.36% for the last 21 sessions. At 01:12 EST on Monday, 5 December, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $142.35. EUR/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 14.422% up from its 52-week low and 4.052% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/JPY’s last...
Palladium Futures Over 3% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 3.18% for the last 5 sessions. At 20:07 EST on Sunday, 4 December, Palladium (PA) is $1,911.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 16, 99.99% below its average volume of 5962257337.84. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
NYSE Composite Rises By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 8.75% for the last 21 sessions. At 23:08 EST on Saturday, 3 December, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,767.02. NYSE Composite Index is a measure of the performance of all common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange. It includes stocks and ADRs (American depository receipts). It excludes closed-end funds, derivatives, and exchange traded funds (ETFs).
USD/CNH Over 1% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 1.72% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:06 EST on Sunday, 4 December, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $7.01. USD/CNH’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0% down from its 52-week low and 0% down from its 52-week high. News about USD/JPY.
FibroGen Already 5% Down, Almost Six Hours Before The NASDAQ Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than six hours and FibroGen‘s pre-market value is already 5.04% down. FibroGen’s last close was $16.48, 9.99% under its 52-week high of $18.31. The last session, NASDAQ finished with FibroGen (FGEN) rising 9.57% to $16.48. NASDAQ dropped 0.18% to $11,461.50,...
USD/JPY Slides By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/JPY (USDJPY) has been up by 8.35% for the last 21 sessions. At 01:11 EST on Monday, 5 December, USD/JPY (USDJPY) is $134.57. USD/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 19.243% up from its 52-week low and 11.428% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/JPY’s last...
Check-Cap Ltd. And Baudax Bio On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Friday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Check-Cap Ltd., Conformis, and Cemtrex. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEKZ) 0.05...
Betterware De Mexico, S.A.P.I De C.V., Tectonic Financial, Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Betterware de Mexico, S.A.P.I de C.V. (BWMX), Tectonic Financial (TECTP), Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (PIM) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Betterware de Mexico, S.A.P.I de C.V. (BWMX) 6.76 -0.44% 19.72% 2022-12-02...
GBP/EUR Up By 1% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 1.75% for the last 21 sessions. At 01:13 EST on Monday, 5 December, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.17. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.815% up from its 52-week low and 4.349% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
Tesla And 6 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Tesla (TSLA), Jiayin Group (JFIN), First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
Investors see positive economic report on Fed's inflation fight progress
Crude prices closed lower after a group of world leaders agreed to a boycott of most Russian oil and China loosened some COVID restrictions.
Copper Futures Jumps By 6% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 6.23% for the last 10 sessions. At 10:52 EST on Saturday, 3 December, Copper (HG) is $3.85. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 58838, 99.99% below its average volume of 16380582945.89. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Fanhua And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Fanhua (FANH), Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (GULTU), Baxter International (BAX) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have collected information regarding stocks with the highest payout ratio up to now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
