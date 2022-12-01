ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
via.news

Fanhua And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Fanhua (FANH), Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (GULTU), Baxter International (BAX) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have collected information regarding stocks with the highest payout ratio up to now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
R.A. Heim

A one-time payment is coming your way from the state

money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
via.news

TherapeuticsMD Stock Was Up By 15.51% Today

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with TherapeuticsMD jumping 15.51% to $5.14 on Monday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ dropped 1.93% to $11,239.94, following the last session’s downward trend on what was an all-around negative trend exchanging session today. TherapeuticsMD’s last close...
via.news

JOYY, LyondellBasell, Another 5 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – JOYY (YY), LyondellBasell (LYB), Associated Banc (ASB) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 JOYY (YY) 30.46 1.84% 7.8% 2022-12-01 01:42:15. 2 LyondellBasell (LYB) 83.48 -1.67% 5.77% 2022-12-05 15:59:59. 3 Associated Banc (ASB) 23.99...
via.news

Soybean Stock Went Down By Over 16% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Soybean (NASDAQ: ZS) dropped by a staggering 16.41% in 5 sessions from $144.5 at -16.41, to $120.79 at 19:26 EST on Monday, after three successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 1.93% to $11,239.94, following the last session’s downward trend. Soybean’s...
via.news

FibroGen Stock Up Momentum With A 17% Jump In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ: FGEN) jumped by a staggering 17.3% in 5 sessions from $14.05 at 17.3, to $16.48 at 19:39 EST on Sunday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.18% to $11,461.50, following the last session’s downward trend. FibroGen’s...
via.news

SmileDirectClub Stock Drops By 27% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) fell by a staggering 27.91% in 21 sessions from $0.72 at 2022-11-11, to $0.52 at 16:11 EST on Monday, after three successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 2.18% to $11,212.08, following the last session’s downward trend. SmileDirectClub’s...
via.news

Geo Group Stock Is 34% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Geo Group (NYSE: GEO) rose by a staggering 34.63% in 21 sessions from $8.49 to $11.43 at 19:48 EST on Sunday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is jumping 0.04% to $15,767.02, following the last session’s upward trend. Geo Group’s last close...
via.news

Wayfair Stock Is 9% Down As Session Comes To An End Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Wayfair (NYSE: W) slid 9.11% to $38.26 at 15:20 EST on Monday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is dropping 2.03% to $15,447.61, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, up until now, an all-around down trend trading session today.
via.news

NYSE Composite Rises By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 8.75% for the last 21 sessions. At 23:08 EST on Saturday, 3 December, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,767.02. NYSE Composite Index is a measure of the performance of all common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange. It includes stocks and ADRs (American depository receipts). It excludes closed-end funds, derivatives, and exchange traded funds (ETFs).
via.news

Dow Jones Industrial Average Up Momentum With A 6% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 6.65% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Monday, 5 December, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $34,128.05. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 49791227, 86.73% below its average volume of...
via.news

S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Went Up By Over 6% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 6.01% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Monday, 5 December, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,283.50. Is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index a Good Investment?. Having a good understanding of the S&P/ASX 200 Index...
via.news

Marathon Already 4% Up, Almost Five Hours Before The Market Open

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and Marathon‘s pre-market value is already 4.49% up. Marathon’s last close was $6.91, 88.02% under its 52-week high of $57.70. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Marathon (MARA) rising 11.27% to $6.91. NASDAQ slid 0.18% to $11,461.50,...
via.news

MongoDB Stock Went Down By Over 9% So Far On Monday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) slid 9.02% to $145.71 at 14:57 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 2.11% to $11,220.13, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, as yet, an all-around negative trend trading session today. MongoDB’s last...

Comments / 0

Community Policy