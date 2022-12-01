Read full article on original website
IBOVESPA Went Down By Over 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 5.42% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:14 EST on Monday, 5 December, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $110,562.02. Concerning IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 16.05% up from its 52-week low and 9.1% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
CBOE Down By 20% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 20.12% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:09 EST on Monday, 5 December, CBOE (VIX) is $20.21. About CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 23.68% up from its 52-week low and 48.1% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
EUR/CHF Up Momentum: 0.84% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 0.84% for the last 5 sessions. At 08:06 EST on Monday, 5 December, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $0.99. EUR/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.963% up from its 52-week low and 6.729% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/CHF’s last...
EUR/GBP Drops By 1% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/GBP (EURGBP) has been up by 1.63% for the last 21 sessions. At 15:06 EST on Monday, 5 December, EUR/GBP (EURGBP) is $0.86. EUR/GBP’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 5.046% up from its 52-week low and 6.691% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/GBP’s last...
A one-time payment is coming your way from the state
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
NYSE Composite Is 8% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 8.18% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:20 EST on Monday, 5 December, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,637.95. Concerning NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 32.18% up from its 52-week low and 6.51% down from its 52-week high.
FibroGen Stock Up Momentum With A 17% Jump In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ: FGEN) jumped by a staggering 17.3% in 5 sessions from $14.05 at 17.3, to $16.48 at 19:39 EST on Sunday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.18% to $11,461.50, following the last session’s downward trend. FibroGen’s...
Copper Futures Jumps By 6% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 6.23% for the last 10 sessions. At 10:52 EST on Saturday, 3 December, Copper (HG) is $3.85. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 58838, 99.99% below its average volume of 16380582945.89. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Dow Jones Industrial Average Up Momentum With A 6% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 6.65% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Monday, 5 December, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $34,128.05. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 49791227, 86.73% below its average volume of...
USD/JPY Slides By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/JPY (USDJPY) has been up by 8.35% for the last 21 sessions. At 01:11 EST on Monday, 5 December, USD/JPY (USDJPY) is $134.57. USD/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 19.243% up from its 52-week low and 11.428% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/JPY’s last...
SmileDirectClub Stock Drops By 30% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) slid by a staggering 30.81% in 21 sessions from $0.75 at 2022-11-14, to $0.52 at 22:18 EST on Monday, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 1.93% to $11,239.94, after two successive sessions in a row of losses.
Geo Group Stock Is 34% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Geo Group (NYSE: GEO) rose by a staggering 34.63% in 21 sessions from $8.49 to $11.43 at 19:48 EST on Sunday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is jumping 0.04% to $15,767.02, following the last session’s upward trend. Geo Group’s last close...
Wayfair Stock Is 9% Down As Session Comes To An End Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Wayfair (NYSE: W) slid 9.11% to $38.26 at 15:20 EST on Monday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is dropping 2.03% to $15,447.61, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, up until now, an all-around down trend trading session today.
Palladium Futures Over 3% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 3.18% for the last 5 sessions. At 20:07 EST on Sunday, 4 December, Palladium (PA) is $1,911.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 16, 99.99% below its average volume of 5962257337.84. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Corn Futures Down Momentum With A 4% Slide In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Corn (ZC) has been up by 4.41% for the last 5 sessions. At 13:51 EST on Monday, 5 December, Corn (ZC) is $639.50. Today’s last reported volume for Corn is 113198, 0.77% above its average volume of 112322.52. Volatility. Corn’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Castle Biosciences Stock Rises By 20% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ: CSTL) rose by a staggering 20.38% in 5 sessions from $20.61 at 20.38, to $24.81 at 14:55 EST on Monday, after four sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 2.11% to $11,220.13, following the last session’s downward trend.
USD/CAD Consolidates Below Mid-1.3400s Ahead Of US/Canadian Jobs Data: 1% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – The USD/CAD pair extends its sideways consolidative price moves through the mid-European session and remains confined in a narrow trading band below mid-1.3400s. FXStreet reported that the US Dollar selling remains unabated on the last day of the week amid growing acceptance that the US Federal Reserve will slow the pace of its rate-hiking cycle. This, in turn, continues to cap the USD/CAD pair, though a modest down tick in Oil prices undermines the commodity-linked Loonie and acts as a tailwind. Traders also seem reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of the monthly employment reports from the US and Canada.
CBOE Over 5% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 5.51% for the last session’s close. At 10:16 EST on Monday, 5 December, CBOE (VIX) is $20.11. Regarding CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 6.12% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $18.95 and 4.06% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $20.96.
Marathon Already 4% Up, Almost Five Hours Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and Marathon‘s pre-market value is already 4.49% up. Marathon’s last close was $6.91, 88.02% under its 52-week high of $57.70. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Marathon (MARA) rising 11.27% to $6.91. NASDAQ slid 0.18% to $11,461.50,...
Canopy Growth Stock Went Up By Over 26% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) jumped by a staggering 26.18% in 10 sessions from $3.4 at 2022-11-28, to $4.29 at 19:46 EST on Sunday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.18% to $11,461.50, following the last session’s downward trend.
