Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
Fox News ends Lara Trump's employment following father-in-law Donald Trump's 2024 announcement
Lara Trump will no longer be a paid contributor for Fox News after her father-in-law, Donald Trump, announced his 2024 presidential bid.
Senate's Most Powerful Democrats Could Lose Power on Tuesday
"I don't expect Manchin or Sinema to have much influence to be quite honest," one expert told Newsweek.
China eases controls, gives no sign when 'zero COVID' ends
China is easing some of the world's most stringent anti-COVID controls and authorities say new variants are weaker
Benzinga
Market Volatility Drops Further Following Upbeat Payrolls Report
US stocks closed mixed on Friday as investors digested better-than-expected data on nonfarm payrolls. The US economy unexpectedly added 263,000 jobs in November, following a revised 284,000 gain in October and also surpassing market estimates of 200,000. The unemployment rate came in unchanged at 3.7% in November, while average hourly earnings increased by 0.6% to $32.82 in November.
