Benzinga

Market Volatility Drops Further Following Upbeat Payrolls Report

US stocks closed mixed on Friday as investors digested better-than-expected data on nonfarm payrolls. The US economy unexpectedly added 263,000 jobs in November, following a revised 284,000 gain in October and also surpassing market estimates of 200,000. The unemployment rate came in unchanged at 3.7% in November, while average hourly earnings increased by 0.6% to $32.82 in November.

