via.news
Copper Futures Jumps By 6% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 6.23% for the last 10 sessions. At 10:52 EST on Saturday, 3 December, Copper (HG) is $3.85. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 58838, 99.99% below its average volume of 16380582945.89. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Palladium Futures Over 3% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 3.18% for the last 5 sessions. At 20:07 EST on Sunday, 4 December, Palladium (PA) is $1,911.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 16, 99.99% below its average volume of 5962257337.84. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
EUR/JPY Drops By 2% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 2.89% for the last 21 sessions. At 13:09 EST on Sunday, 4 December, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $141.58. EUR/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 13.8% up from its 52-week low and 4.573% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/JPY’s last...
via.news
GBP/EUR Up Momentum With A 1% Rise In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 1.69% for the last 10 sessions. At 10:09 EST on Saturday, 3 December, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.17. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.796% up from its 52-week low and 4.365% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
via.news
Momo Stock Up By 16% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Momo (NASDAQ: MOMO) rose by a staggering 16.73% in 5 sessions from $4.9 at 16.73, to $5.72 at 16:33 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 0.18% to $11,461.50, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. Momo’s...
via.news
Natural Gas Futures Falls By 14% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Natural Gas (NG) has been up by 14.64% for the last 10 sessions. At 20:08 EST on Sunday, 4 December, Natural Gas (NG) is $5.91. Today’s last reported volume for Natural Gas is 7238, 99.99% below its average volume of 5783428913.1. Volatility. Natural Gas’s last week,...
via.news
USD/CNH Down By 2% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 2.48% for the last 10 sessions. At 03:06 EST on Friday, 2 December, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $7.04. USD/CNH’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.169% up from its 52-week low and 0.368% down from its 52-week high. Previous days news...
via.news
NASDAQ Composite Is 7% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 7.74% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:15 EST on Friday, 2 December, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $11,339.68. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 727631459, 87.8% below its average volume of 5967536006.18. Concerning NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
via.news
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Rises By 6% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 6.38% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Sunday, 4 December, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,309.10. Why is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index Going Up?. During the Global Financial Crisis (GFC), the Australian share...
via.news
Dow Jones Industrial Average Jumps By 6% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 6.18% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Friday, 2 December, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $34,133.39. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 41744007, 88.15% below its average volume of...
India's Nov services activity growth hit 3-month high, high inflation a concern
BENGALURU, Dec 5 (Reuters) - India's services activity grew at its quickest pace in three months in November on strong demand, lifting optimism to its highest in eight years, according to a business survey, which also showed prices rose at the fastest rate since July 2017.
via.news
EUR/JPY Down Momentum: 0.827% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 0.8273% for the last session’s close. At 07:20 EST on Friday, 2 December, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $141.21. Concerning EUR/JPY’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.388% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $143.20 and 2.485% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $144.81.
via.news
After An Encouraging US NFP Report, GBP/USD Weakness Ahead: (GBPUSD) Up By 10% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – GBP/USD fell from around 1.2290s to close to 100 pip after a US labor market report that was better than expected. This suggests further tightening by the central banks. The GBP/USD trades at 1.2210s in the wake of the US Employment Report. This is after it moved towards its daily low, 1.2133.
via.news
Tesla And 6 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Tesla (TSLA), Jiayin Group (JFIN), First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
via.news
EUR/USD Historical Low Levels Rise, Amid Weaker Dollar – Nordea: (EURUSD) Rises By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – The US Dollar has seen a dramatic sell-off over the past month. Nordea economists expect that the greenback will remain stable in the short-term. However, EUR/USD looks set to rise next year. Nordea Bank Abp, commonly called Nordea is a European bank that provides financial services throughout...
via.news
Fanhua And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Fanhua (FANH), Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (GULTU), Baxter International (BAX) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have collected information regarding stocks with the highest payout ratio up to now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
via.news
USD/JPY Below 134.00, 200-DMA For Soft USD: Down by 0.781% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – The US Dollar (USD) gave away its earlier gains courtesy of upbeat economic data revealed in the United States (US) and dropped 0.52% against the Japanese Yen (JPY). At the time of writing, the USD/JPY is trading at 134.63, below the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), as the JPY gets ready to finish the week with gains of 3.26%.
via.news
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES, Gerdau S.A., Another 3 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (IMOS), Gerdau S.A. (GGB), Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (IMOS) 21.55 0.65% 14.54% 2022-11-27 19:41:15. 2 Gerdau S.A. (GGB) 5.51 -1.34% 12.76% 2022-11-21 11:08:07.
via.news
FibroGen Stock Was 9.57% Up Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with FibroGen jumping 9.57% to $16.48 on Friday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ fell 0.18% to $11,461.50, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains, on what was a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today. FibroGen’s...
via.news
Less Than Two Hours Before The NASDAQ Open, Clean Energy Fuels Is Up By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than two hours and Clean Energy Fuels‘s pre-market value is already 4.37% up. Clean Energy Fuels’s last close was $6.41, 25.9% under its 52-week high of $8.65. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) dropping 5.18% to...
