ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
via.news

Copper Futures Jumps By 6% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 6.23% for the last 10 sessions. At 10:52 EST on Saturday, 3 December, Copper (HG) is $3.85. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 58838, 99.99% below its average volume of 16380582945.89. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

Palladium Futures Over 3% Up In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 3.18% for the last 5 sessions. At 20:07 EST on Sunday, 4 December, Palladium (PA) is $1,911.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 16, 99.99% below its average volume of 5962257337.84. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

EUR/JPY Drops By 2% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 2.89% for the last 21 sessions. At 13:09 EST on Sunday, 4 December, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $141.58. EUR/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 13.8% up from its 52-week low and 4.573% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/JPY’s last...
via.news

GBP/EUR Up Momentum With A 1% Rise In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 1.69% for the last 10 sessions. At 10:09 EST on Saturday, 3 December, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.17. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.796% up from its 52-week low and 4.365% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
via.news

Momo Stock Up By 16% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Momo (NASDAQ: MOMO) rose by a staggering 16.73% in 5 sessions from $4.9 at 16.73, to $5.72 at 16:33 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 0.18% to $11,461.50, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. Momo’s...
via.news

Natural Gas Futures Falls By 14% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Natural Gas (NG) has been up by 14.64% for the last 10 sessions. At 20:08 EST on Sunday, 4 December, Natural Gas (NG) is $5.91. Today’s last reported volume for Natural Gas is 7238, 99.99% below its average volume of 5783428913.1. Volatility. Natural Gas’s last week,...
via.news

USD/CNH Down By 2% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 2.48% for the last 10 sessions. At 03:06 EST on Friday, 2 December, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $7.04. USD/CNH’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.169% up from its 52-week low and 0.368% down from its 52-week high. Previous days news...
via.news

NASDAQ Composite Is 7% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 7.74% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:15 EST on Friday, 2 December, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $11,339.68. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 727631459, 87.8% below its average volume of 5967536006.18. Concerning NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
via.news

S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Rises By 6% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 6.38% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Sunday, 4 December, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,309.10. Why is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index Going Up?. During the Global Financial Crisis (GFC), the Australian share...
via.news

Dow Jones Industrial Average Jumps By 6% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 6.18% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Friday, 2 December, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $34,133.39. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 41744007, 88.15% below its average volume of...
via.news

EUR/JPY Down Momentum: 0.827% Down In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 0.8273% for the last session’s close. At 07:20 EST on Friday, 2 December, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $141.21. Concerning EUR/JPY’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.388% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $143.20 and 2.485% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $144.81.
via.news

Fanhua And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Fanhua (FANH), Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (GULTU), Baxter International (BAX) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have collected information regarding stocks with the highest payout ratio up to now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
via.news

USD/JPY Below 134.00, 200-DMA For Soft USD: Down by 0.781% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – The US Dollar (USD) gave away its earlier gains courtesy of upbeat economic data revealed in the United States (US) and dropped 0.52% against the Japanese Yen (JPY). At the time of writing, the USD/JPY is trading at 134.63, below the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), as the JPY gets ready to finish the week with gains of 3.26%.
via.news

FibroGen Stock Was 9.57% Up Before The Weekend

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with FibroGen jumping 9.57% to $16.48 on Friday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ fell 0.18% to $11,461.50, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains, on what was a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today. FibroGen’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy