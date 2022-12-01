ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

EUR/JPY Down Momentum With A 2% Fall In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 2.36% for the last 21 sessions. At 01:12 EST on Monday, 5 December, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $142.35. EUR/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 14.422% up from its 52-week low and 4.052% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/JPY’s last...
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Up Momentum With A 7% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 7.73% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Monday, 5 December, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $14,499.62. Regarding DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 22.23% up from its 52-week low and 10.97% down from its 52-week high.
Momo Stock Up By 16% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Momo (NASDAQ: MOMO) rose by a staggering 16.73% in 5 sessions from $4.9 at 16.73, to $5.72 at 16:33 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 0.18% to $11,461.50, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. Momo’s...
USD/JPY Slides By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/JPY (USDJPY) has been up by 8.35% for the last 21 sessions. At 01:11 EST on Monday, 5 December, USD/JPY (USDJPY) is $134.57. USD/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 19.243% up from its 52-week low and 11.428% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/JPY’s last...
Platinum Futures Rises By 3% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 3.75% for the last 5 sessions. At 20:06 EST on Sunday, 4 December, Platinum (PL) is $1,033.20. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 935, 99.99% below its average volume of 12888616387.81. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Corn Futures Down By 2% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Corn (ZC) has been up by 2.71% for the last 5 sessions. At 13:56 EST on Friday, 2 December, Corn (ZC) is $646.75. Today’s last reported volume for Corn is 167309, 83.8% above its average volume of 91026.98. Volatility. Corn’s last week, last month’s, and last...
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Rises By 6% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 6.38% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Sunday, 4 December, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,309.10. Why is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index Going Up?. During the Global Financial Crisis (GFC), the Australian share...
EUR/JPY Up Momentum: 0.919% Up In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 0.9188% for the last session’s close. At 04:06 EST on Monday, 5 December, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $142.79. Concerning EUR/JPY’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.897% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $141.52 and 0.85% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $141.59.
Nike And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (FGB), Black Hills Corporation (BKH), Territorial Bancorp (TBNK) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have collected information about stocks with the highest payout ratio up to now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise...
USD/JPY Below 134.00, 200-DMA For Soft USD: Down by 0.781% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – The US Dollar (USD) gave away its earlier gains courtesy of upbeat economic data revealed in the United States (US) and dropped 0.52% against the Japanese Yen (JPY). At the time of writing, the USD/JPY is trading at 134.63, below the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), as the JPY gets ready to finish the week with gains of 3.26%.
Marathon Already 4% Up, Almost Five Hours Before The Market Open

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and Marathon‘s pre-market value is already 4.49% up. Marathon’s last close was $6.91, 88.02% under its 52-week high of $57.70. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Marathon (MARA) rising 11.27% to $6.91. NASDAQ slid 0.18% to $11,461.50,...
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES, Gerdau S.A., Another 3 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (IMOS), Gerdau S.A. (GGB), Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (IMOS) 21.55 0.65% 14.54% 2022-11-27 19:41:15. 2 Gerdau S.A. (GGB) 5.51 -1.34% 12.76% 2022-11-21 11:08:07.
Peloton Stock Up By 10% So Far Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) rose by a staggering 10.1% to $12.96 at 14:42 EST on Friday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.85% to $11,384.33, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, at the moment, a somewhat down trend trading session today.

