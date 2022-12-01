Court documents: St. George murder victim shot after ordering drunk tenant to stop fighting female guest

Read full article on original website
Kanab man charged with murder in death of woman near SLC nightclub
A Kanab man has been charged with murder after reportedly shooting and killing a 29-year-old woman during a fight in Salt Lake City on Nov. 20.
ABC 4
One dead, one arrested after St. George shooting
ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A St. George man has been arrested, accused of shooting and killing his landlord on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Joel Curtis Flores, 42, was booked on charges of murder (first degree felony), possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person (second degree felony), felony discharge of a firearm (third degree felony), aggravated assault resulting in serious injury (third degree felony), criminal mischief (Class ‘A’ misdemeanor) and intoxication (Class ‘C’ misdemeanor).
ksub590.com
Suspect Arrested After Man Found Dead In St. George
A man is dead following a gunshot wound. Authorities say they found the man dead inside a St. George home in the area of 740 N. 1100 East. St George Police had gotten a call out about a domestic violence concern. A suspect has been arrested. There's no word on the identities of the men.
Gephardt Daily
Cedar City police say man stabbed girlfriend multiple times in face, neck
CEDAR CITY, Utah, Nov. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Iron County prosecutors have filed charges against a 29-year-old man accused of stabbing his girlfriend multiple times in her face and neck. William McAmos Means was charged Monday with aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony, in...
ksub590.com
Traffic Stop Near Cedar City Leads To Drug Charges
Authorities say what started out as a traffic stop in Cedar City has turned into a three-year probation. Joshua Leo Marlow was pulled over for a brake light violation seven months ago, but was sentenced to a drug possession charge on Monday. After being pulled over, cops found around a thousand fentanyl pills in his car. During his court appearance this week, Marlow said his drug treatment program is going well, and thanked the judge for the opportunity.
Utah Tech University student dies after falling from 5-story apartment balcony
A Utah Tech freshman is dead after what appears to be an accidental fall from a fifth-story apartment balcony on campus in the early morning hours, according to university officials.
viatravelers.com
14 Best Restaurants in St. George, Utah
While your visit to St. George, Utah, may be centered around the fantastic outdoor activities that encompass the area, you do have to eat, and lucky for you, this town has some of the best bites in the state of Utah. To discover the best restaurants in St. George, read our roundup below.
Gephardt Daily
Utah Tech student dies after fall from 5th-floor balcony of on-campus housing
ST. GEORGE, Utah, Dec. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah Tech University student died early Sunday after an apparent accidental fall from a fifth-floor balcony of an on-campus housing building. Peyton Hall, a freshman at the St. George university, fell about 2:30 a.m. from the balcony at Campus...
$10M ‘Post Malone House’ In St. George Utah Is Now For Sale
A couple years ago, there were a lot of rumors swirling around Washington County that Post Malone was set to move to St. George Utah. The rumors may have started when the house was built on a road named "Post Malone Drive" by someone on google maps. Or maybe it just started because we're from Utah and gossip is kind of our thing.
suindependent.com
Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide
ST. GEORGE, UT – December 2, 2022. The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pet adoption from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Your new best friend is ready to go home with you!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles...
Interstate 15 ‘shortcut’ in Mesquite not advised, police say
Interstate 15, Mesquite, police, I-15, shortcut
midutahradio.com
Several Counties Under Winter Storm Watch
(St. George, UT) – Upwards of a foot of snow could be coming to Utah’s southern mountains today and tomorrow. Several countries, including Beaver, Iron and Kane are under a winter storm watch from the National Weather Service. The watch is set to start tonight and run through Friday morning. A wind advisory is also in effect for Cedar City, where wind gusts could reach up to 55 miles per hour.
ksl.com
Wayback Burgers to open its first Utah location
ST. GEORGE — Southern Utahns will soon have a new burger and ice cream joint to patronize. Wayback Burgers — one of the nation's fastest-growing burger franchises — in November announced a lease signing for a new restaurant in St. George, making it the franchise's first Utah location.
suindependent.com
Experience the Magic of Downtown Cedar City
Historic Downtown Cedar City during the holidays is a magical experience you won’t want to miss if you’re traveling through Southern Utah. Cedar City’s annual downtown lighting ceremony took place on Thanksgiving weekend and recently attracted several hundred residents and visitors to kick off the holiday season alongside thousands of dazzling lights, decorated Christmas trees, food trucks, live music, professional entertainment, and not to mention the arrival of Santa Claus by helicopter.
