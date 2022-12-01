Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Rules Set to Cut Carbon Emissions by 20% Over Next 12 Years in Washington State
The Washington State Department of Ecology has finished writing the rules for the Clean Fuel Standard, a program that requires a 20% reduction in 2017 transportation emissions over 12 years. The program focuses on decreasing transportation emissions by switching to cleaner fuels such as renewable diesel and electricity. The final...
How Secure Public Pensions Are in Idaho and Washington
BOISE AND OLYMPIA - Public employee pension systems are some of the largest financial liabilities on state government balance sheets. The 50 states have over $4.5 trillion in cumulative pension liabilities combined, roughly double the amount all 50 states spent in fiscal 2020. For years, state pension systems were woefully underfunded in much of the country, but according to a recent report from the Pew Charitable Trusts, this trend may be reversing.
Chronicle
Legal Weed in Washington Turns 10; What Challenges Lie Ahead in the Next Decade?
When a couple of hundred enthusiasts and activists gathered at the Space Needle 10 years ago to celebrate Washington's decriminalization of marijuana (and flout the law prohibiting public consumption), there was underlying anxiety over whether the federal government was going to come and shut everything down. Today, with 21 states...
WA Department of Commerce increasing funding to close Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Commerce will invest an additional $4 million for work to close Camp Hope. This funding will go towards the state’s Right of Way Safety Initiative. The new funding, along with capital and operating investments of $18.8 million, will bring the total funding of the initiative to $24 million. Here’s where that funding...
The Daily Score
Report: Unplanned Oil Refinery Closures Cost Communities Big
Thousands of jobs, millions of tax dollars, delayed or avoided site cleanups: lessons from seven US communities should urge WA leaders to plan ahead. Since 2019 seven oil refineries have closed across the United States, almost all without warning, leading to the loss of more than 3,400 high-paying jobs and $21 million in forgone tax revenue annually in the communities that hosted them. At the same time, most of the oil companies that own the refineries have forestalled cleanup and left sites heavily polluted.
“Kids Seem to Be a Paycheck”: How a Billion-Dollar Corporation Exploits Washington’s Special Education System
Universal Health Services collected more than $38 million in tax dollars for special education services that families and former teachers say it largely didn’t provide
Social Security payment increases starting soon for Washington households
woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) As you know, inflation is hitting Washington state quite hard. Residents are paying more for everything, and prices are up an estimated 13.5% more this year in Washington when compared to 2021. (source) Thankfully, there is some great news for an estimated 70 million Americans in the United States that will see a 8.7% increase in their Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments. On average, Social Security benefits are increasing by $1,680 which comes out to $140 more per month for eligible recipients. In addition to increases in 2023, some recipients will be seeing a boost in the first round of checks from the Social Security Administration will be worth as much as $4,194, will be sent in the next few weeks, according to the Social Security Administration.
KXLY
Gov. Inslee plans to ban gas-powered cars by 2035. Is it doable?
If Washington state extended no further east than the Cascades, Gov. Jay Inslee’s goal of no new gas-powered cars being sold here by 2035 would seem ambitious but relatively doable. As of mid-October, King County was home to 56,252 electric vehicles, followed by Snohomish County at 11,972 and Pierce...
Supreme Court Rules Washington State Can Begin Collecting Capital Gains Tax
OLYMPIA — The Washington Supreme Court says the state can begin steps to collect a controversial capital gains tax, while a Douglas County court case that found the tax unconstitutional is under appeal. Douglas County Judge Brian Huber ruled in March that the tax, put in place by the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
To address wealth gap, WA to consider $4,000 'baby bonds'
Jennifer Bereskin dropped out of high school when she was 17. Her family was homeless, and she needed to get a job to buy food and afford bus fare. Couch surfing with friends in Everett, Lynnwood and Seattle, her dreams of college were put aside. “I was merely surviving, I...
Explore the Cheapest Fixer Upper for Sale in Washington State
Dreaming of buying a home for the first time or maybe venturing into your first house flip? You cannot miss this deal hidden in Washington State for thousands less than the next best deal. Where is the Cheapest House in Washington State?. For the purpose of this article, I am...
stateofreform.com
Construction projects underway to help meet the demand for patient beds at Washington’s psychiatric hospitals
Washington’s psychiatric hospitals do not have enough beds to meet the demand for patients in need, but several construction projects are underway to help provide more capacity. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. Kelci Karl-Robinson, Coordinator for the Washington State...
You Now Have Another Option To Carry This In Washington State
How many times have you either been pulled over by a police officer or been in a fender bender, needed to show your vehicle registration...and couldn't find it? Maybe you found it, but it was from last year and you could've swore you put 2022's in the same spot? Rest easy, because now you can put aside your paper registration.
KUOW
Some freeways may be useable following 'the Big One' per new modeling by UW
New modeling by the University of Washington of the impacts of a major Cascadia earthquake offers a less dire picture of the aftermath of the so-called "Big One" — specifically when it comes to highway bridges. Previous earthquake preparedness exercises have assumed that Interstate 5 and the highways to...
Yakima Herald Republic
WA Supreme Court clears way for state to collect capital-gains tax
OLYMPIA — Washington can collect a new state capital gains tax, following a Washington Supreme Court order Wednesday that comes as the justices are about two months from hearing a challenge to the tax's constitutionality. The state Supreme Court issued a stay Wednesday on a lower-court ruling from March...
naturalresourcereport.com
State warns of Firmageddon
Drought, insects, and fungal diseases are killing Oregon and Washington fir trees in such high numbers this year that U.S. Forest Service researchers are referring to it as “Firmageddon,” according to the Oregonian/OregonLive. Forest Service workers have seen an unprecedented number of dead firs, twice as many in 2022 as in previous years. They’ve discovered dead firs on more than1.23 million acres in the two states, but the bulk were found on 1.1 million acres in Oregon, primarily in Fremont National Forest as well as in the Winema, Ochoco, and Malheur National Forests. Researchers say extreme heat in 2021 followed by drought weakened the forests, allowing insects and diseases to decimate the firs, killing as many as half the fir trees in some areas such as in Central Oregon north of the state’s border with California.
5 Safe Towns to Call Home in Washington State
If you're looking for a safe place to call home in Washington State, you've got plenty of options. From big cities to small towns, there are plenty of communities where you can feel secure and enjoy all that the Pacific Northwest has to offer. As a Washingtonian myself, I selected...
ifiberone.com
Newhouse: Reintroducing grizzly bears in North Cascades 'is a threat'
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Dan Newhouse, a Republican congressman who represents Douglas, Grant and Adams counties, disagrees with the widely-considered concept of reintroducing grizzly bears into local forests. Earlier this month, the National Park Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife announced its intent to evaluate options to restore grizzly bears to...
Failure To Chain Up on Washington Passes Will Cost You WSP Says
How Much Is The Fine If You Don't Chain Up In Washington State?. Driving in winter can be dangerous enough without having to worry about road conditions. But what if you get caught in a snowstorm while driving through a mountain pass? Is it really necessary to put chains on your tires?
Rent an Entire Enchanted Island for Yourself in Washington State
You Can Rent An Entire Island For Yourself In Washington State. If you really want to escape the stress and vacation off the grid, there is an island in Washington State that you can rent for yourself. Your Own Private Island In Washington Is The Perfect Escape From The Stress.
