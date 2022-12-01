woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) As you know, inflation is hitting Washington state quite hard. Residents are paying more⁠ for everything, and prices are up an estimated 13.5% more this year in Washington when compared to 2021. (source) Thankfully, there is some great news for an estimated 70 million Americans in the United States that will see a 8.7% increase in their Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments. On average, Social Security benefits are increasing by $1,680 which comes out to $140 more per month for eligible recipients. In addition to increases in 2023, some recipients will be seeing a boost in the first round of checks from the Social Security Administration will be worth as much as $4,194, will be sent in the next few weeks, according to the Social Security Administration.

