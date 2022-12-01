The UFC has released an official statement on the situation involving James Krause. Here is the full letter from Hunter Campbell, per Ariel Helwani. “On November 18, the Nevada State Athletic Commission informed UFC and Minner’s coach, James Krause, that Krause’s license was suspended and would remain so while NSAC conducted an investigation into the matter,” the statement about Krause read. “UFC has since advised Krause and the respective managers working with impacted fighters, that effective immediately, fighters who choose to continue to be coached by Krause or who continue to train in his gym, will not be permitted to participate in UFC events pending the outcome of the aforementioned government investigations. Further, UFC has released Darrick Minner from the organization.

2 DAYS AGO