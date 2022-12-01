Read full article on original website
UFC Legacies: Cris Cyborg
The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) houses some of the greatest fighting talents in the world, to the point where making bets on UFC spreads is sometimes a very difficult task. One of the most prominent names in UFC history is Cris Cyborg. Cristiane Justino Venâncio, known by her professional nickname...
WWE Adds More Independent Shows To Peacock And WWE Network
WWE has added more independent events to Peacock. WWE has been adding independent wrestling shows, mainly from the U.K., to their streaming service even back when they still had WWE Network in the United States and they keep on adding more. WWE has recently added two more shows from the Indies to be aired on Peacock and the WWE Network, which comes from ICW and wXw. The descriptions of those events can be seen below:
WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 Effectively Sold Out
WWE’s return to Montreal, Canada is selling well for Elimination Chamber 2023. This will be the first premium live event in Montreal since Breaking Point 2009. Ticket demand was already quite high and now the results speak for themselves. According to WrestleTix, the show is now effectively sold out...
William Regal Allegedly Immediately Wanted Out Of His AEW Contract
As seen on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF and William Regal unveiled a brand new AEW World Championship. Afterwards, MJF viciously attacked Regal, and he was taken out on a stretcher. Thus, Regal was written off AEW television. While speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 talked about...
UFC Suspends James Krause, Announce Fighters Training under Krause Will Not be Permitted to Fight
The UFC has released an official statement on the situation involving James Krause. Here is the full letter from Hunter Campbell, per Ariel Helwani. “On November 18, the Nevada State Athletic Commission informed UFC and Minner’s coach, James Krause, that Krause’s license was suspended and would remain so while NSAC conducted an investigation into the matter,” the statement about Krause read. “UFC has since advised Krause and the respective managers working with impacted fighters, that effective immediately, fighters who choose to continue to be coached by Krause or who continue to train in his gym, will not be permitted to participate in UFC events pending the outcome of the aforementioned government investigations. Further, UFC has released Darrick Minner from the organization.
Former Women’s Star Set To Return To WWE
Another return is on the way. We’ve seen a lot of returns to WWE recently under the Triple H regime. Now, another one is seemingly in line for a big return. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has reported that Tegan Nox is set to return to WWE and the deal to bring her in is “done.” You can see the full report below.
Former WCW Announcer Criticizes Charlotte Flair’s Looks
Some people should just not talk. Chris Cruise is a former WCW ring announcer, but these days, he’s just more of a nuisance. Usually, you’ll get the occasional dumb Facebook post from old timers and this is just another case of that. Chris took to his Facebook yesterday to post a link to a photo of Charlotte Flair back in the ring training. During the training session, Charlotte is not wearing makeup and Chris had the audacity to say “why post a picture looking like this? I don’t get it.”
William Regal Has Left AEW, Wednesday’s Dynamite Was His Final Day
MJF turned on William Regal by attacking him from behind with Regal’s brass knuckles this past Wednesday. This resulted in Regal being stretchered out of the arena. After this segment, many fans started speculating that Regal was perhaps leaving AEW for WWE. Much has been made about what kind of contract Regal had with the company, but it appears he is done in the promotion.
Shane Taylor Arrives On AEW Rampage, Challenges Keith Lee To A Tag Team Match At Final Battle
Final Battle just got a lot bigger. Tonight on AEW Rampage, Keith Lee was set for an interview with Renee Paquette. But, he was interrupted by his former tag team partner and ROH star, Shane Taylor. Shane asked what’s been up with Keith leaving his family. He points to Keith leaving him six years ago and now walking out on Swerve. Shane then challenged Keith to a match, Shane Taylor Promotions vs. Keith Lee and any partner he could find. Shane walked away and then Swerve ended up behind Keith. Keith asked if he could trust Swerve, to which he just smiled.
AEW and The William Regal Case
The news of William Regal leaving AEW and pretty much returning to WWE has been the biggest topic of discussion in wrestling. There are several points worth talking about this; from Paul Levesque’s insistence of signing previously fired wrestlers/personalities to the possibility of contract tampering and a possible lawsuit.
WWE Open More Sections For Royal Rumble 2023 Tickets
Two additional sections have been included in a new ticket release for the 2023 Royal Rumble event. According to Wrestletix, there are 3,294 available tickets. The current setup/capacity is 35,380, with a total of 32,086 tickets distributed. As mentioned below, two new sections have been introduced since the last update.
New AEW Fight Forever Gameplay Leaks
We now know more of the AEW Fight Forever gameplay features as more footage has leaked. The footage features a chain grappling exchange between CM Punk and Kenny Omega, also featuring a camera change for pinfalls in the game. You can see the footage below. The AEW Fight Forever game...
AEW’s The Bunny And The Blade Star In Doktor Death Streaming Now
AEW has some actors on their hands. The Bunny was away from AEW for a few months rehabbing an injury. During that time, she was also filming for a movie. But, she wasn’t the only one. Her husband and fellow AEW Star, The Blade, was also filming. The movie is called “Doktor Death” and is a spin-off of the cult classic Puppet Master. The movie is out and is streaming now on Tubi. Plus, it looks like The Bunny gets a little bloody during the film!
24/7 Championship Has Rarely Been Mentioned Since Triple H Took Over WWE Creative
The 24/7 Championship gave way to some memorable moments over the years. R-Truth holds the record for most title wins with 54. However, rumors started doing the rounds when Nikki Cross dumped the title in the trash after defeating Dana Brooke. According to Fightful Select, while the 24/7 Title was...
Tyson Fury Confirms Future WWE Appearances: “Wrestling, Here We Come!”
The boxing legend was last seen during the WWE Clash At The Castle Premium Live Event, where he knocked out Austin Theory during the Drew McIntyre vs Roman Reigns match. He would then go on and sing with Drew McIntyre to close out the show. While speaking on Boxing Social,...
Vickie Guerrero Wants To Do More In AEW
Vickie Guerrero would like to do more in All Elite Wrestling. After being off WWE television for a while, she finally showed up in AEW in 2019 when she appeared as a guest commentator. At AEW Fight for the Fallen 2020, Vickie Guerrero announced herself as Nyla Rose’s manager. However, she hasn’t been featured consistently on AEW television.
Tyson Fury Wants A Tag Team Match Against Logan and Jake Paul
Logan Paul has made a big splash in the world of WWE. His brother, Jake, is a boxer who made an appearance on Crown Jewel when he helped Logan fend off the bloodline. Rumors then started swirling about a potential Jake Paul WWE in-ring debut and him possibly teaming with his brother, Logan. Well, recently, another pro- boxer who’s dipped his toes into WWE, Tyson Fury, recently spoke to Boxing Social where he was asked about a potential match between him and his dad against the Paul Brothers. His answer was very simple.
Cain Velasquez Given Standing Ovation At AAA Event
After serving eight months in jail on several charges, including attempted murder, the former UFC champion was just recently freed on bail. It was claimed that Velasquez shot a man in February, and he was detained and charged with attempted first-degree murder. He attacked someone who had previously been jailed for allegedly sexually abusing Cain’s relative. Following his imprisonment, the combat sports world showed a lot of support for the former MMA champion.
