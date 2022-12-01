Read full article on original website
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (12/5/22)
Tonight’s RAW airs live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, continuing the Road to the WWE Royal Rumble. Kofi Kingston declared his spot for the Men’s Royal Rumble on Friday’s SmackDown, so it will be interesting to see if the first RAW Superstar declares on tonight’s show.
bodyslam.net
Sami Zayn Explains How Him Becoming “The Honorary Uce” Came About
Sami Zayn’s consistent attempts to assist the Bloodline earned him the moniker of ‘The Honorary Uce.’ He proved his loyalty by helping the Tribal Chief secure the victory for their team this past weekend at WWE Survivor Series in the War Games match. The former WWE Intercontinental...
Two triple threat matches with title implications set for WWE Raw
The winners will advance to a Women's title number one contender's match next week.
bodyslam.net
Kevin Nash Reveals How Much WWE Paid Marvel To Use Hulk Hogan’s Name
Kevin Nash discusses how WWE acquired the rights to Hulk Hogan’s name with regards to “Hulk”, a character of Marvel Comics. The WWE Hall of Famer clarified the trademark dispute side of the professional wrestling industry. He further delved into the complexities of trademarks, pointing out how some celebrities, like 16-time World Champion John Cena, have WWE trademark their real names. He spoke about this on his “Kliq This” podcast.
bodyslam.net
JBL To Hold Poker Tournament On RAW
It was announced during tonight’s Smackdown that this Monday on RAW, JBL will be holding a Poker tournament. No other details were revealed so far, so we’re not sure who will all be involved but we do know there will probably be some big money for the winner! In recent weeks, JBL and Baron Corbin have been playing some poker backstage and tried to steal money from Tozawa. But, Tozawa ended up beating them in a poker game and stealing all their money before stealing JBL’s hat later on in the night. Now, I guess it’s time for JBL to prove he’s no poker slouch.
wrestlinginc.com
Insight Into When Talks Of Sami Zayn Joining The Bloodline Started
After embarrassingly losing to Johnny Knoxville of "Jackass" fame at WrestleMania 38 in an Anything Goes match, Sami Zayn attempted to move on by seeking the respect of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline. Over time, Zayn proved his worth to the group and eventually became accepted into the family as the "Honorary Uce." But in an interview with "Cheap Heat," Zayn spoke about how plans for him to link up The Bloodline were put together behind the curtain.
ewrestlingnews.com
Kurt Angle To Return To WWE Next Week On SmackDown
Kurt Angle will be returning to WWE next week on SmackDown. On Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, it was announced that we’ll see a “Birthday Celebration” for the WWE Hall of Famer on next week’s show, which takes place in his hometown of Pittsburgh, PA.
Ricochet wins WWE SmackDown World Cup, Intercontinental title match set
Ricochet will now meet Gunther for the Intercontinental title on the December 16 edition of SmackDown.
bodyslam.net
WWE Adds More Independent Shows To Peacock And WWE Network
WWE has added more independent events to Peacock. WWE has been adding independent wrestling shows, mainly from the U.K., to their streaming service even back when they still had WWE Network in the United States and they keep on adding more. WWE has recently added two more shows from the Indies to be aired on Peacock and the WWE Network, which comes from ICW and wXw. The descriptions of those events can be seen below:
bodyslam.net
More Matches Added To AEW Dynamite
AEW Dynamite is shaping up to be a good one. Tonight on AEW Rampage, a few matches were announced for next weeks Dynamite. First, after shaking hands on tonight’s show, the match was made official, The Acclaimed will defend their AEW Tag Team Championships against FTR. Then, it was announced that Jade Cargill, Leila Grey and Red Velvet will battle Sky Blue, Madison Rayne and Keira Hogan in a six person tag match. This comes just two weeks after Keira Hogan was kicked from the baddies. We also saw Darby Allin challenge Samoa Joe to a match for the TNT Championship. Samoa Joe accepted on the terms that Wardlow and Sting will both be banned from ringside. Lastly, we will also hear from MJF following his dastardly attack on William Regal. You can see the full lineup below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle Thinks Triple H Could Have Had “Five-Star Matches” With This WWE Star
Kurt Angle shared his opinion on the 2017 edition of the WWE Survivor Series during the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. The main event of the show saw Team “Raw” (Kurt Angle, Finn Bálor, Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman, and Triple H) against Team “SmackDown” (John Cena, Shane McMahon, Shinsuke Nakamura, Randy Orton, and Bobby Roode), resulting in Triple H leaving in triumph.
bodyslam.net
Former WCW Announcer Criticizes Charlotte Flair’s Looks
Some people should just not talk. Chris Cruise is a former WCW ring announcer, but these days, he’s just more of a nuisance. Usually, you’ll get the occasional dumb Facebook post from old timers and this is just another case of that. Chris took to his Facebook yesterday to post a link to a photo of Charlotte Flair back in the ring training. During the training session, Charlotte is not wearing makeup and Chris had the audacity to say “why post a picture looking like this? I don’t get it.”
bodyslam.net
Lineup Revealed For Next Weeks SmackDown
Next weeks show is taking shape. Tonight on SmackDown, the lineup for next weeks show was revealed. First, it was announced that The Usos will defend the Tag Team Titles on RAW against Matt Riddle and Elias. The winner of that championship match on RAW will then go to next weeks SmackDown and defend the Tag Titles against Sheamus and Drew Mclntyre. Plus, Shotzi will go one on one against Shayna Baszler next week. Shotzi is looking to get some revenge after Shayna’s torturing’s for the past few weeks. Lastly, SmackDown will be live in Pittsburgh, PA, the home of WWE Hall Of Famer, Kurt Angle. So, WWE will be holding a birthday celebration for Kurt in his hometown.
bodyslam.net
Matt Hardy Reveals The Relationship Between Jeff Hardy And Vince McMahon
Vince McMahon likes Jeff Hardy. Matt and Jeff Hardy have been everywhere and nearly every company there is to offer. But, they were in WWE for the longest time. Jeff Hardy was even a WWE champion at one point and a multi-time world and tag team champion with the company. Though he was the top guy at one point, how did Vince really feel? Well, Matt Hardy recently spoke on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy Podcast where he revealed the dynamic between Jeff and Vince.
wrestlinginc.com
Dan Severn Denotes Clear Difference Between He And Ken Shamrock
Years before Ronda Rousey made the jump from mixed martial arts to professional wrestling, two men paved the way: Dan Severn and Ken Shamrock. The two fighters found varying degrees of success in wrestling; Severn held the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship twice, while Shamrock won the WWE Intercontinental and Tag Team championships, and also had a run with the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship during his time with TNA.
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Wishes WWE Survivor Series Segment Had Been On SmackDown
The Bloodline's "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns together shared a backstage heart-to-heart prior to the men's WarGames match at Survivor Series. During their conversation, Reigns questioned Zayn about lying to Jey Uso about a Kevin Owens interaction on the previous "SmackDown," with Zayn explaining his reasoning for doing so while telling Reigns the truth about what happened. Things ended with Reigns hugging Zayn while also showing a bit of hesitancy in giving full trust to the only non-family member of the group. While on the "Cheap Heat" podcast, Zayn revealed his thoughts on the segment with Reigns.
wrestletalk.com
PHOTO: Undertaker Spotted With WWE Stars Backstage At Survivor Series
WWE Survivor Series War Games took place on November 26 and was the first time the WarGames match had been brought to the main roster. Backstage at Survivor Series, a WWE legend was in attendance, as this WWE photograph shows, with the Undertaker spotted alongside Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson:
bodyslam.net
STARDOM Goddess Of Stardom Tag League Finals Results – 12/4/22
STARDOM has reached the finals of their final tournament of the year, Goddess of Stardom Tag League. The winners of the Red Goddess and Blue Goddess Blocks faced off in the finals to see who would advance to Stardom Dream Queendom to compete for the Goddess of Stardom Championship. The results are below.
bodyslam.net
Simon Dean Has His Final Match
Simon Dean signed with the WWE in 2002 and was assigned to its then-developmental territory, OVW. His run back there saw him wrestle the likes of The Prototype, Christian and Lance Cade. He was called-up to the main roster in 2004 becoming a part of the SmackDown brand. Simon wrestled majorly on the blue brand and its sister show, Velocity.
bodyslam.net
NJPW Super Junior Tag League Night Seven Results (12/4/22)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling held night seven of its Super Junior Tag League on December 4 from KDDI Ishin Hall in Yamaguchi. The event aired on NJPW World. You can read the full results for the show below. – Ryohei Oiwa & Oskar Leube def. Kosei Fujita & Yuto Nakashima. –...
